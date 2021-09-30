The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Studio and Argos restocks are available now – how to get a console
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Amazon, Smyths Toys, Argos and more
Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Studio and Argos. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have slowed the production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is still difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly.
August was one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as availability at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. September has also been impressive though, with drops at AO.com, Ace Studio, ShopTo, Currys PC World, BT, Smyths Toys, Game, Very and Argos all taking place. We’ve had eight drops so far this week, but could we receive more before the month is up?
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Which retailers have had PS5 restocks this week?
Lots! It’s been a bumper week so far for PS5 restocks, with consoles available at EE, Amazon, Game, Argos, Ace Studio, John Lewis and BT. That’s a lot of consoles!
That said, it is still tricky to buy a PS5 when stock actually arrives, as demand is still so high that fresh stock gets snapped up quickly. But don’t lose hope, because we know of several shoppers who have been able to buy a PS5 this week.
PS5 stock is available at Argos right now
A restock of the PS5 disc edition has landed at Argos! The retailer has just dropped the PS5 and PS5 digital edition onto its website. The drop is happening region by region, so you should keep refreshing the page until stock is available locally to you.
Studio PS5 stock is now live
Goooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of PS5 stock tracking action. Studio has just gone live with PS5 consoles, and there are three different bundles to choose from. Stay in the queue! Good luck!
We predict that Argos will be going live next. Keep an eye on the blog.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
Whew, what a day. It’s been full to the brim with unexpected restocks. Firstly, Amazon! After going a whole six weeks without restocking, we saw the retailer drop the PS5 last week. We weren’t expecting another drop until next week at the earliest, but what do you know – we got one!
Then we’ve got Game, who shocked us all this morning by tweeting out that it was going to drop stock this very morning. The restock lasted nearly three hours before selling out, then it came back into stock for one lust hurrah at 3:30pm.
What’s next? Well, we could see Argos drop its haul of consoles tomorrow. Come back here bright and early if you missed out.. We’ll be here covering all the restocks live again. Bye for now!
EE PS5 delivery update
If you ordered a PS5 from EE yesterday, you should be getting your console within a maximum of two weeks. The retailer usually dispatches consoles to your home address or to your local EE store within seven days of receiving the order. That said, the delivery can take up to 14 working days, but hopefully it won’t be as long as that. Keep yourselves planted right here for more restock updates as and when we get them.
Game PS5 bundles sell out again
Aaaand it’s gone again. Well done to anyone who managed to pick up a PS5 at that smaller Game drop. If you didn’t, you have two options:
A) Head into your local Game store to check if it has any stock available. If not, get yourself added to the pre-order waiting list.
or
B) Wait for a potential Argos drop tomorrow morning.
Game PS5 bundles live (again)
The PS5 is back in stock at Game for a second time today. These are most likely cancelled orders, so don’t expect them to stay in stock for very long.
The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). There’s also that new disc edition bundle with Fifa 22, costing £626.96 (Game.co.uk). It comes with an extra dualsense controller, as well as a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man” Miles Morales.
Pop into your local Game store
Struggled to get a PS5 from Game’s website this morning? We’d recommend popping into your local store and asking to be put on the retailer’s pre-order waiting list. Each store runs a waiting list system, in which it allocates a set number of PS5s to those who are on it per month.
We’ve also heard reports of some disc and digital edition consoles just chilling in the back room, so if you’re very lucky, you could be walking out of the shop with a PS5 tucked underneath your arm.
