The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update: The PS5 could drop at Game, AO and Very today. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s been phenomenal. So far this month, 14 retailers have dropped stock and we’re only half-way through. We’ve seen everything from John Lewis & Partners, Smyths Toys and Very to Asda, Amazon, ShopTo and Argos. Here’s hoping the third week of August will carry on the momentum. Yesterday, the BT Shopand Smyths Toysboth had drops.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
BT Shop PS5s sell out – here’s how to get a code
About 10 minutes after we posted our PS5 code here on the blog yesterday afternoon, the console sold out at the BT Shop. Hopefully one of you were able to redeem the code and buy the console before it went out of stock. If you want to be in with a chance of getting a code the next time there’s a drop, make sure to register your interest and you could be next to receive that glorious, glorious email.
Didn’t get a console from BT? Watch this space – three drops could take place this morning.
What PS5 restocks could we see today?
Gooood morning console campers and welcome to another day of PS5 stock sniffing. Yesterday was a pretty great day for restocks with both BT and Smyths Toys having a drop. The question now is... will today be even better? Wednesdays are historically good days for restocks, so we’re certainly hopeful.
We’re giving away our BT PS5 code as a final treat
No fighting now, but as a final treat – we’re going to give away our BT PS5 code to one of you loyal readers who are still hanging around here on the blog. It’s going to be first come first serve, so good luck! There’s only one bundle left, and it’s the PS5 disc edition console with a pulse 3D wireless headset and a charging station for £623.97.
If you manage to redeem it and buy the console, drop us a DM on Twitter or send us an email – we’d love to hear from you. If the code has already been used by the time you’ve seen this post or clicked the below link, don’t fret. We’ll be back here tomorrow morning for some more stock tracking action. We’ve got our eyes firmly set on Game, Very and AO.
Now, without further ado...
The code is: W9HFQ3ZJ8
PS5 vs Xbox series X
Stuck on which console to choose? With the stock situation being so dire, you’ve probably had a long time to think about which console you’d prefer to buy. The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles. He said: “The differences between the Xbox Series X and Series S are significant: the S is a little smaller, but with less power, so that some games will run with slightly less performance.“
Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and some though not many new games.”To find out his verdict, read his PS5 vs Xbox series X article below.
PS5 vs Xbox series X: Which console is better?
As the PS5 launches today, we put it head to head with the Xbox Series X to find the best console
Best PS5 games
There are a number of games available exclusively to those who own one of the coveted PlayStation consoles. One of those is Astro’s Playroom (free, Playstation.com), which was our top pick in our round-up of the best PS5 games.
“A love letter to a 27-year legacy, Astro’s Playroom serves as both an introduction to the features of the PS5’s tactile new DualSense controller, as well as an old-school, full-featured and inventive platformer in its own right,” noted our writer.
The best thing of all is it comes pre-installed on your device and it’s free. Win!
Managed to grab a PS5? Here are the games you need to own
Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, from Astro’s Playroom to Resident Evil Village
Best laptops 2021
We know, we know, the PS5 is really tricky to secure. But do you know which gamers are laughing in glee at us console gamers? PC gamers, of course. If you want to join in on the PC gaming fun, why not take a look at our round-up of the best laptops?
The Dell XPS 15 is our pick for the best gaming laptop, with our reviewer saying that it’s a showcase of everything the manufacturer can reasonably pack into a single machine without the entire thing melting into a hot puddle of silicon and plastic. “The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best Windows laptops you can buy, and pairs a minimalist, no-fuss design with top-level functionality and performance,” they added.
Have a read of our best laptops guide below for more of our favourites.
The ultimate guide to the best laptops of 2021
What is the best laptop to buy? We’ve selected the 10 best laptops in 2021 in the UK, from Surface laptops and MacBooks to budget laptops from Dell and more
Need an Xbox series X?
Fed up of trying to get a PS5? We know, all those queues and waiting rooms can be a little bit draining. We’re looking at you, BT. But spare a thought for those on the hunt for an Xbox series X console. Microsoft is also experiencing restock problems. The Series X situation started to improve in June, but it seems like the well has dried up in both July and August.
Finding a retailer with Xbox stock isn’t the easiest task, so to help give you a fighting chance, we’re tracking Xbox series X stock live. As we do here in PS5 land, we bring you all the Xbox stock updates as and when they happen. Follow along for all the juiciest news, rumours and stock updates.
On the hunt for an Xbox? Here’s where to find one in stock today
Where is the Xbox series X in stock in the UK today? Follow live for the latest Xbox series X restock updates from Currys, Game, Argos, Smyths and John Lewis
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Want more shopping insights? Do us a favour and sign up to the IndyBest newsletter to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox every Friday morning
Could Game, AO and Very drop the PS5 today?
We hate to be the bearer of bad news – we’re all about the vibes here on the PS5 blog – but looking at the time, it’s probably unlikely that Game or Very are going to drop any consoles today. The latest we’ve seen either of them drop stock is about half 11.
AO could still drop stock, however, but those chances are waning too. We’ve seen AO drops happen at 2pm on occasion – they are rare, though. Keep your tabs open on our blog and on the retailers pages above, we’ll still be here all afternoon feeding you the info you need.
BT is still in stock, by the way. And yep, you still need a code.
PS5 charging station
Managed to bag a console from BT or Smyths Toys this morning? You get one PS5 dualsense controller with every purchase, so we’d recommend getting yourselves a charging station to juice it up when you’re not busy playing Demon’s Souls.
The Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense charging station (£24.99, Currys.co.uk) isn’t the most exciting of accessories to own, but if you regularly need to recharge your controllers and you’re keen on a neat looking living space, it’s our pick for one of the best PS5 accessories. “While there are unofficial solutions out there, it’s this official docking station that looks the best,” our reviewer said. “Simply slot one or two controllers in and the charging station soon recharges them up to full while keeping them out of your way and looking good under your TV.”
8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience
From controllers to memberships, these are the best PS5 accessories to enhance your game playing, from Amazon, Sony, Nacon and more
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.