PS5 UK stock - live: Argos restock available now – how to get a console
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Amazon, Currys, Very and more
Update: We are starting to see PS5 stock available at Argos appearing in local stores, with a large drop happening this morning. Read below for more details.
2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing and everlasting shortage in semiconductors.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January has been one of the slowest months for restocks, we’ve still seen a handful of restocks from PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Will ‘Call of Duty' still be available on PS5?
If you haven’t already heard that Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard for $68.7bn (£50.6bn) then you might expect some of Activision’s biggest titles to be made exclusive to Microsoft’s services.
Activision Blizzard owns some of the biggest properties in the gaming space, namely Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Overwatch, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Candy Crush and more. That seems like a lot of games.
Call of Duty is a particular one to note on that extensive list, if you were hoping to pick up a copy to play on your new PS5 then where does that acquisition leave Sony fans?
Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, clarified the company’s position in a tweet, which seems to confirm that Call of Duty will still be available for Playstation users:
PS5 faceplates now available
It’s a good day to be a Playstation fan. If you haven’t already been trying to secure Sony’s new console from Argos and you are also looking for a cosmetic upgrade then count your lucky stars.
If you’re not a fan of the off-white look of the original PS5 cover then Playstation have launched two new colours today: Midnight Black and Cosmic Red, with Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue arriving later this year.
Argos: How to check if your store has PS5s in stock
Both the digital and disc versions of the PS5 console appear to be available in several Argos stores. There was a slow trickle earlier this morning but it seems that they should now be appearing nationwide.
It’s worth remembering that Argos stock tends to stock regionally, so if you can’t find availability in a store near you, it’s worth checking back to see if they start to appear. It also doesn’t hurt to go into an Argos branch and check for yourself.
Happy Friday, PS5 stock trackers
We're keeping a close eye on availablity at Argos as it seems likely we'll see a big drop before the week is out.

It's already been a good week for anyone looking for a PS5 with multiple drops at Game, Very and Amazon.
It’s already been a good week for anyone looking for a PS5 with multiple drops at Game, Very and Amazon.
Stay with us for more updates.
Good night from your resident PS5 stock trackers
Talking of wrap-ups – we’re wrapping up the blog for the evening but will be back here again for some more PS5 stock tracking fun in the morning. Join us then and we’ll walk you through all the restocks as they happen.
Before we go though, we’ve just spotted a colossal PS5 disc edition bundle in stock at The Game Collection.
Not for the faint of heart, it costs £799.95 and comes with several games, including Deathloop, Back 4 Blood, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion, Mortal Kombat 11Ultimate and an official PlayStation 5 HD camera and a PlayStation Plus 12-month membership.
Anyway, catch you all tomorrow.
PlayStation has launched a 2021 wrap-up
It seems like everyone is doing one of these things these days, and PlayStation is no different. Sony has launched a Spotify Unwrapped-style 2021 report, and from now until 20 February, PS4 and PS5 user will be able to access and share stats on the number of games played, number of trophies earned, the playtime on PS4 and PS5 titles and more.
We don’t even need to look at our personalised wrap-up to know what it will say – we spent most of it trying to get a PS5. Wrap-up done.
BT Shop PS5 stock finally sells out
After what felt like years (it was actually eleven days – years in the PS5 restock worl) the PS5 has now sold out at the BT Shop. Is it really sold out or has the retailer just unlisted it because no one was buying the final bundle?
We’ll know the answer tomorrow or next week if stock suddenly reappears at EE or back on the BT Shop. Who could drop next? Aside from Argos, we still have our eye on Currys and Smyths Toys. Stay tuned!
PS5 face plates drop tomorrow
You’re finally going to be able to spice up your PS5 console by swapping out the boring off-white cover for new colours tomorrow.
On Friday, the midnight black and cosmic red face plates will be going live. They both cost £44.99 each and can be purchased from the PlayStation Direct store now. Other colours are expected to be released in February.
