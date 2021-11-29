The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Who could restock Sony’s console next this Cyber Monday?
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Argos, Very, Smyths and more
It is now over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly.
This November started slowly, with PS5 restocks only appearing at John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month.
The situation has since improved though and we have seen recent restocks at Very, AO, Argos, Asda and Littlewoods, plus a drop at Sony’s new PS Direct online store. There have also been several more restocks at Game. We just hope this momentum can continue on Cyber Monday as we head towards the Christmas shopping season.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
The best 4K TV for your new PS5
While we wait for the next PS5 restock, it’s time to think about upgrading your television. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile.
We’ve rounded up nine of the best 4K TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400.
Fifteen of the best PS5 games for your new console
Congratulations to anyone who has managed to grab a PS5 so far. Next, you’ll be wanting some games to go with your new machine and we’ve got a round-up of 15 of the best for you to peruse.
In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales game (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé.
A next-generation spin-off, Miles Morales “refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”
Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£57.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of.
“The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said.
Cyber Monday’s best deals and discounts for gamers
Cyber Monday is here and the sales are underway. As ever, technology and gaming will be hot topics, with discounts expected on consoles, games, accessories and more. The IndyBest team will be with you every step of the way, highlighting the best deals from right across the web.
Gaming deals this Cyber Monday will be up for grabs far and wide, from specialists like Game and ShopTo, as well as general retailers like Amazon, Very, Argos, Currys and more. We can’t promise discounts on the still-tricky-to-find Xbox series X and PlayStation 5, nor the Nintendo Switch OLED – which we have recently reviewed - but you can definitely expect to see money off games, accessories, other consoles and digital services.
Here are Alistair Charlton and Alex Lee with the latest news.
The best tech deals for Cyber Monday
It’s a little quiet on the restock front just now but, never fear, here are Louise Whitbread and Sarah Young to round up the best tech deals from UK retailers this Cyber Monday.
Good morning PS5 hunters!
Hello and welcome to Cyber Monday’s PS5 stock tracking liveblog.
Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of the elusive console, bringing the news as it happens.
Stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go.
