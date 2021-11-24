PS5 UK stock - live: Who will restock Sony’s console next in the UK?

(iStock/The Independent)

It is now over a year since the Sony console arrived in the UK, on 19 November 2020. But supply problems and a worldwide shortage of semiconductors sparked by the pandemic have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow to a crawl. New stock is still hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out quickly, both in-store and online.

November got off to a slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks, with consoles only appearing at John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month.

The situation has since improved though, and we have seen recent restocks at Very, AO, Argos, Asda and Littlewoods, plus a drop at Sony’s new PS Direct online store. There have also been several more restocks at Game. We just hope this momentum can continue as we head towards Black Friday and the Christmas shopping season.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Show latest update 1637743527 How big is the PS5? Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS4. But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end. They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV. Tal Dekel-Daks 24 November 2021 08:45 1637742068 Good morning, PS5 hunters! Welcome to Wednesday’s PlayStation stock tracking liveblog. Heya! Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once, bringing you restock updates as they happen. Stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go. Adam Smith 24 November 2021 08:21 Newer 1 / 1 Older

