PS5 UK stock - live: Very, Littlewoods, BT and Studio restocks now live – how to buy a console

Follow live for the latest stock updates from John Lewis, Game, Smyths Toys and more

Alex Lee
Tuesday 07 December 2021 10:48
<p>Who could restock the elusive console today? </p>

(iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at Very, BT, Studio and Littlewoods after selling out at Currys. It could restock at ArgosAO and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.

It’s your last chance to bag a console before Christmas, and it looks like retailers are pulling out all the stops to ensure one is sat underneath the tree this year. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths ToysCurrysPlayStation Direct and ShopTo. Yesterday, we saw BT drop the elusive console, and there have been five restocks today.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

1638873936

Best PS5 games: ‘Demon’s Souls’ PS5

(Sony)

Looking for some PS5 games to go with your new console? We recommend Demon’s Souls (£59.99, Currys.co.uk), which was named best action RPG in our round-up of the best PS5 games.

A complete remake of From Software’s infamously punishing action RPG, Demon’s Souls on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our writer said in their review.

Buy now

Managed to grab a PS5? Here are the games you need to own

Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, including Deathloop, Hitman and Resident Evil Village

Alex Lee7 December 2021 10:45
1638872308

The PS5 is in stock at Littlewoods

The PS5 is also in stock at Littlewoods, but as usual, the retailer has heavily inflated prices. Stock will last quite a while, but we’d recommend purchasing a console from one of the other retailers in the post below.

Littlewoods is selling the disc edition for £589.99 – that’s well over the recommended retail price, but we’ll let you make the decision on whether to buy it from the retailer.

Buy now from Littlewoods

Alex Lee7 December 2021 10:18
1638871510

The PS5 is still in stock at Very, Studio and BT

Well done to anyone who managed to cop one of the digital edition consoles at Currys. It was in stock for an hour and a half before selling out. This was the retailer’s first general sale in months, and it seems like it was a pretty big success!

The PS5 is still in stock at BT, Very and Studio.

Buy the PS5 from Very

Buy the PS5 from BT

Buy the PS5 from Studio

Alex Lee7 December 2021 10:05
1638870610

How to get Very PlayStation 5 consoles

(The Independent)

If you’re stuck in Very’s waiting room, we’d recommend using the retailer’s app. Very physically can’t use the queuing system on the app, so you can go straight through and buy the console without any issue.

You will need your card details at hand if you don’t already have an account set up with Very.

Buy the PS5 from Very

Alex Lee7 December 2021 09:50
1638869710

A round-up of where you can buy the PS5 right now

We have never seen so many retailers drop the console simultaneously before. Currently, there are four retailers with stock available – all of them are selling bundles, with Studio selling the standalone console.

Here is a roundup of where you can buy the console:

Buy the PS5 from Very

Buy the PS5 from Currys

Buy the PS5 from BT

Buy the PS5 from Studio

Alex Lee7 December 2021 09:35
1638868785

The PS5 is now in stock at BT

The PS5 is now in stock at BT!

As usual, you’ll need an access code to buy the console. If you’re a BT Broadband customer, this can be retrieved via this link. The retailer sells a range of different bundles, but it seems like the only one available right now is the disc edition console with a dualsense controller and a PS Plus 12-month subscription for £558.98.

Buy the PS5 from BT

Alex Lee7 December 2021 09:19
1638868530

The PS5 is now in stock at Very

(The Independent)

And it’s here! Very PS5 stock is now live! Very has both the disc and digital edition consoles available, as well as bundles.

One option is a PS5 disc edition console with a dualsense controller and a pulse 3D wireless headset for £599.97 (Very.co.uk).

This is probably Very’s last restock before Christmas.

Buy now from Very

Alex Lee7 December 2021 09:15
1638868055

What Currys PS5 bundles are there?

(iStock/The Independent)

The cheapest digital edition bundles cost £499 – one comes with a 3D pulse wireless headset and an extra white dualsense controller (£499, Currys.co.uk), while the other bundle comes with a new cosmic red controller instead of the white one (£499, Currys.co.uk).

Buy now from Currys

Alex Lee7 December 2021 09:07
1638867003

The PS5 is now in stock at Currys

SOUND THE ALARM! Currys has just gone live with the PS5 for the first time in over six months. A huge number of bundles are available to buy. Get in quick as these are going to get snapped up fast!

It seems like the digital edition is the only one in stock – a rarity for those seeking the cheaper version of the console.

Buy now from Currys

Alex Lee7 December 2021 08:50
1638866166

The PS5 is now in stock at Studio

This isn’t one we were expecting to see this morning! The PS5 is in stock at Studio, but it seems like stock is coming in and out.

It seems like the retailer has the standalone disc edition console in stock, as well as a Ratchet & Clank bundle with an extra dualsense controller for £569.99 (Studio.co.uk).

Keep hitting the refresh button if you can’t see it available to buy. There is a queue, so you’ll have to wait, but we’ve seen a lot of successes from readers when it comes to restocks at Studio.

Buy the standalone disc edition console from Studio

Buy the Ratchet & Clank bundle from Studio

Alex Lee7 December 2021 08:36

