The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Very, Littlewoods, BT and Studio restocks now live – how to buy a console
Follow live for the latest stock updates from John Lewis, Game, Smyths Toys and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at Very, BT, Studio and Littlewoods after selling out at Currys. It could restock at Argos, AO and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.
It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.
It’s your last chance to bag a console before Christmas, and it looks like retailers are pulling out all the stops to ensure one is sat underneath the tree this year. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct and ShopTo. Yesterday, we saw BT drop the elusive console, and there have been five restocks today.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Best PS5 games: ‘Demon’s Souls’ PS5
Looking for some PS5 games to go with your new console? We recommend Demon’s Souls (£59.99, Currys.co.uk), which was named best action RPG in our round-up of the best PS5 games.
A complete remake of From Software’s infamously punishing action RPG, Demon’s Souls on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our writer said in their review.
Managed to grab a PS5? Here are the games you need to own
Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, including Deathloop, Hitman and Resident Evil Village
The PS5 is in stock at Littlewoods
The PS5 is also in stock at Littlewoods, but as usual, the retailer has heavily inflated prices. Stock will last quite a while, but we’d recommend purchasing a console from one of the other retailers in the post below.
Littlewoods is selling the disc edition for £589.99 – that’s well over the recommended retail price, but we’ll let you make the decision on whether to buy it from the retailer.
The PS5 is still in stock at Very, Studio and BT
Well done to anyone who managed to cop one of the digital edition consoles at Currys. It was in stock for an hour and a half before selling out. This was the retailer’s first general sale in months, and it seems like it was a pretty big success!
The PS5 is still in stock at BT, Very and Studio.
How to get Very PlayStation 5 consoles
If you’re stuck in Very’s waiting room, we’d recommend using the retailer’s app. Very physically can’t use the queuing system on the app, so you can go straight through and buy the console without any issue.
You will need your card details at hand if you don’t already have an account set up with Very.
A round-up of where you can buy the PS5 right now
We have never seen so many retailers drop the console simultaneously before. Currently, there are four retailers with stock available – all of them are selling bundles, with Studio selling the standalone console.
Here is a roundup of where you can buy the console:
The PS5 is now in stock at BT
The PS5 is now in stock at BT!
As usual, you’ll need an access code to buy the console. If you’re a BT Broadband customer, this can be retrieved via this link. The retailer sells a range of different bundles, but it seems like the only one available right now is the disc edition console with a dualsense controller and a PS Plus 12-month subscription for £558.98.
The PS5 is now in stock at Very
And it’s here! Very PS5 stock is now live! Very has both the disc and digital edition consoles available, as well as bundles.
One option is a PS5 disc edition console with a dualsense controller and a pulse 3D wireless headset for £599.97 (Very.co.uk).
This is probably Very’s last restock before Christmas.
What Currys PS5 bundles are there?
The cheapest digital edition bundles cost £499 – one comes with a 3D pulse wireless headset and an extra white dualsense controller (£499, Currys.co.uk), while the other bundle comes with a new cosmic red controller instead of the white one (£499, Currys.co.uk).
The PS5 is now in stock at Currys
SOUND THE ALARM! Currys has just gone live with the PS5 for the first time in over six months. A huge number of bundles are available to buy. Get in quick as these are going to get snapped up fast!
It seems like the digital edition is the only one in stock – a rarity for those seeking the cheaper version of the console.
The PS5 is now in stock at Studio
This isn’t one we were expecting to see this morning! The PS5 is in stock at Studio, but it seems like stock is coming in and out.
It seems like the retailer has the standalone disc edition console in stock, as well as a Ratchet & Clank bundle with an extra dualsense controller for £569.99 (Studio.co.uk).
Keep hitting the refresh button if you can’t see it available to buy. There is a queue, so you’ll have to wait, but we’ve seen a lot of successes from readers when it comes to restocks at Studio.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.