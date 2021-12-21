The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Game and John Lewis restocks could drop next this week
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Very, Game, Smyths Toys and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at Argos (via the app only), after selling out at Amazon, Currys and Studio. It could drop at Game and John Lewis & Partners this week. Read on for more information.
It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first landed in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.
It’s your last chance to bag a console before Christmas, and it looks like retailers are pulling out all the stops to ensure one is sat underneath the tree this year. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT and Amazon.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Argos PS5 stock sells out
It was a pretty weird drop, but it seems like the PS5 has now sold out at Argos. Well done to those of you who managed to bag one from Amazon, Currys, Argos or Studio – you may be one of the last customers to receive a console before Christmas.
Didn’t secure one? It could restock at Game and John Lewis & Partners next. Keep your browsers tuned to this channel!
The PS5 has sold out at Studio but is still in stock at Argos
If you’re still waiting in the Studio queue, it’s time to leave it because, yes, sadly the PS5 has now sold out at the retailer.
Fret not if you still haven’t secured one though, the PS5 is still in stock at Argos. Once again, you’ll need to buy it via the app – the website doesn’t seem to be allowing people to add the console to their trolley.
- Search “PS5 console” on the Argos app
- Add the console to your basket in the app
It seems like several delivery slots up to Christmas are available right now.
Could John Lewis PS5 stock drop this week?
John Lewis & Partners hasn’t had a PS5 restock for a long old while. The retailer last had a PS5 restock on 3 November. But if @PS5StockAlertUK is correct, the retailer could drop another batch of consoles this week.
The most likely date for a restock was actually today – but it doesn’t seem to have materialised. John Lewis & Partners seems to drop most frequently on a Tuesday, but has also dropped on a Wednesday and Friday before. If the consoles do drop, expect them to arrive at around 7am. John Lewis loves an early restock.
Best PS5 games: ‘Demon Souls’ PS5
Managed to pick up a PS5 this morning? You’ll want to get some games to go with that sweet, sweet machine. One of our top picks is Demon’s Souls, which is currently on sale at Currys right now.
‘Demon’s Souls’, PS5: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk
A complete remake of From Software’s infamously punishing action RPG, “Demon’s Souls on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of,” our writer said in their review. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game.”
Managed to grab a PS5? Here are the games you need to own
Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, including Deathloop, Hitman and Resident Evil Village
Currys PS5 stock sells out
The (fairly expensive) disc edition bundle has now sold out at Currys. Well done to anyone who managed to cop one from the retailer. Still on the hunt?
The queue is currently paused at Studio. When the retailer does this, it usually suggests that stock has sold out, but this isn’t a certainty. The PS5 is still available to buy at Argos, but you will need to go through the app – instructions can be found in the posts below.
Buy now from Argos (app only)
Amazon PS5 stock sells out
The PS5 has now sold out at Amazon. The digital edition could drop in the next half an hour but this isn’t guaranteed. We’ll let you know right here on this blog the second it does (if it does). Still searching? The PS5 is still in stock at several retailers right now.
Buy now from Argos (via the app only)
The PS5 is now in stock at Currys
One bundle has just popped its head onto the Currys store, meaning you can finally shop around for the PS5 at different retailers right this second.
With this bundle, you get a disc edition console, with a midnight black dualsense controller, a pulse 3D wireless headset, a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank for £649 (Currys.co.uk).
Argos app PS5 drop
So, it looks like you can’t buy the PS5 through the Argos website. Some people have seen success via the Argos app, so we’d recommend trying to check out on there if you’re struggling.
- Search “PS5 console” on the Argos app
- Add to your basket through the Argos app
- Go back onto your PC and check out there
If it still doesn’t work, your best bet is to try buying the console from Amazon.
The PS5 is officially in stock at Amazon
It’s (officially) here! The disc edition of the PS5 is now in stock at Amazon! The console costs £449.99 (Amazon.co.uk). If it hasn’t appeared for you yet, keep refreshing the page – it’s often set live in the background before going live on the front-end. The digital edition console should drop next.
This is a Prime-exclusive drop, so you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to buy the console. If you aren’t already signed up, you can get a 30-day free trial.
If you’re having issues checking out, try using Amazon Smile – a separate website that gives a portion of the cost of your purchase toward a chosen charity of your choice. Amazon Smile gets a lot less traffic than the regular Amazon website.
Studio PS5 stock is now live
Everyone’s coming out to play this morning. The PS5 is now in stock at Studio. There is a queue so you may have to wait a little while. We’ve seen a good number of readers secure from Studio in the past, so it’s well worth a shot.
