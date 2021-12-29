The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock – live: Game pre-orders available as John Lewis restock sells out
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Very, Argos, Smyths Toys and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is available to pre-order at Game after selling out at John Lewis & Partners Read on for more information.
It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl.
If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda and Amazon, but will this trend continue into the new year?
If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Get ‘Fifa 22’ on the PS5 for cheap
‘Fifa 22’: Was £69.99, now £46.71, Amazon.co.uk
EA dropped the good news of the new edition, plus the official trailer just hours ahead of the Euros final back in July, while also confirming a number of new gameplay features – including “hypermotion” technology, described by the EA as “the biggest animation refresh in Fifa history”.
There’s a new goalkeeper system, real-world data imported, an option for explosive sprints, attacking tactics and over 100 football giants, meaning the latest edition of Fifa may just be the best yet.
If this sounds like a bit of you, Amazon has slashed the price of the game by 33 per cent.
Get this Game PS5 bundle for just £501.98
The cheapest PS5 bundle at Game costs £501.8. You get the disc edition console and a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which made its way onto our best PS5 games of 2021.
Game PS5 bundles are still available
After six days, the PS5 is still in stock at Game. The retailer dropped consoles on 23 December and it has remained in stock ever since then. We have a sneaking suspicion that it’s remained in stock so long because of it’s lengthy wait time. Most pre-orders won’t be dispatched until 21 January.
Want it sooner? Bundles at Game can also be pre-ordered with the retailer’s priority insured delivery method. You have to pay £19.99, but your order will be dispatched next week on Friday 7 January, and you will get a replacement console and £50 in compensation if your PS5 is lost in transit.
John Lewis PS5 stock sells out
Aaaaand it’s gone. We said it would go quick! John Lewis & Partners never receives huge quantities of stock, and the free next day delivery probably didn’t help matters. Don’t fret though, we’ll still be here all day bringing you the live restock updates as they happen.
Stay tuned!
John Lewis PS5 stock goes live
Gooooood morning PS5 hunters!
The PS5 is now in stock at John Lewis & Partners. Next day delivery is available, so you won’t have to wait until January if you want a PS5. These are going to go quick as John Lewis doesn’t tend to receive many consoles.
Goodnight PS5 trackers
That’s it from us today, we hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage of the PS5 stock tracking. Much to our surprise, the Game restock is still going strong. So now’s the chance to pre-order yours and spend January gaming all month long, and beyond. Of course, we’ll be back tomorrow with all the latest news, intel and recommendations. Until then, goodnight.
PSA: PS5 STILL in stock at Game
News flash for anyone just joining us this afternoon. The PS5 is still in stock at Game. While it won’t be delivered until the end of January, it has never been a better time to buy the console.
Come January, we can (almost) guarantee that the hunt for a PS5 is going to go back to the ferocious levels seen in October and November.
You can either buy the standalone console (£499.99, Game.co.uk) or choose from the range of bundles, including this one, which comes with a dualsense controller and Ratchet and Clank (£584.97, Game.co.uk).
Best PS5 games: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’
Managed to pick up a PS5 at Game this morning? You’ll want to get some games to go with that covetable machine. One of our top picks is ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ (was £51.99, now £43.51, Amazon.co.uk)
“This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers,” noted our writer in our guide to the best PS5 games. “The city looks stunning too, dressed up in fancy modern ray-tracing effects that make the real world seem unacceptably bleak,” they added.
Interested to see what else we enjoyed? Read our review of the best PS5 games now:
Best gaming TV to enhance your play
LG OLED65C114LB: Was £1,799, now £1,699, Currys.co.uk
Looking for a new TV to enhance your gaming experience? When it comes to investing in a new box, we’d recommend one with a “120Hz refresh rate, allowing games to run at 120 frames per second, which translates to smoother visuals as the TV is able to keep up with the game and refresh itself faster,” noted our writer.
And this LG device took the top spot in our guide to the best gaming TVs thanks to its “crystal-clear and with gorgeous gaming detail”. It “allows you to play the gamut of games knowing that you’re going to have them displayed just as the developers intended”, praised our writer. What’s more, it “comes equipped with all the vital next-gen gaming features as well as being feature-packed to ensure games always look great and play frustration free with no blurring or tearing of the on-screen image”. And it’s currently £100 off at Currys.
Should this one not take your fancy, read the full guide here:
