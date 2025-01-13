The biggest game releases in 2025: From GTA 6 to Assassin’s Creed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If 2024 felt like a year without a major gaming release, then fear not, 2025 has undoubtedly the biggest game on its calendar – Grand Theft Auto 6.

And sure, while everyone’s excited about Rockstar‘s long-awaited sequel, there are also other big games to look forward to, including a new Assassin’s Creed game, Dune Awakening and a Fable reboot.

Here are some of 2025’s gaming highlights to look forward to across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, with some rumours thrown in for good measure.

‘Avowed’

open image in gallery Avowed ( Obsidian Entertainment )

Release date: 18 February 2025

18 February 2025 Available platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PC

An Xbox console exclusive, Avowed has been described as a ‘thoroughly old-fashioned’ RP and has been delayed from 2024 to 18 February 2025. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment – the studio behind Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II and The Outer Worlds – Avowed is set in the same universe as Pillars of Eternity and can be played in both first-person and third-person perspective. It will feature a combination of melee and magic combat against men and beasts, so yes, think Skyrim.

‘Monster Hunter Wilds’

open image in gallery Monster Hunter Wilds ( Capcom )

Release date: 28 February 2025

28 February 2025 Available platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam

2018’s Monster Hunter World was a major breakthrough for Capcom’s RPG series and introduced the title to a whole host of new players. Wilds looks set to continue the trend as the forthcoming release collected a whole heap of trophies at the Gamescom awards including Best Trailer, Most Epic and Most Entertaining. Monster Hunter Wilds arrives on 28 February 2025 for Xbox, PS5 and Steam.

‘Assassin’s Creed: Shadows’

open image in gallery Assassin’s Creed: Shadows ( Ubisoft )

Release date: 20 March 2025

20 March 2025 Available platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

It’s been over four years since the last huge mainline Assassin’s Creed game - Valhalla was released in November 2020 just as the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles launched. In late 2023 Assassin’s Creed: Mirage arrived as its own standalone game after it was scrapped as a Valhalla DLC but the title was overlooked by many.

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows was originally set to be released in November of 2024 but has since been pushed back to 20 March 2025. Set in 16th century feudal Japan, the game will have two protagonists – Naoe, a female shinobi and Yasuke, a samurai who will play more like a tank character.

‘Borderlands 4’

open image in gallery Borderlands 4 ( Gearbox )

Release date: 2025

2025 Available platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The Borderlands movie hit cinemas in the summer of 2024 to drum up excitement for the fourth mainline instalment in the FPS series, except the movie flopped and everybody hated it. Fortunately, it was so forgettable that you likely forgot the film ever happened. The definitive looter shooter has no specific release date (or even window) yet but Gearbox Software has confirmed it will arrive in 2025 on Xbox, PS5 and PC.

‘Call Of Duty’

open image in gallery ( Activision )

Release date: Q4 2025

Q4 2025 Available platforms: Likely PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Black Ops 6 was seen by many as a return to form for the series which has had diminishing returns since the fantastic Modern Warfare reboot in pre-pendemic 2019. Although Warzone was a phenomenon during the pandemic, the extremely negative response to the MW3 campaign left Activision with some love to rekindle and Black Ops 6 did that. Even better, many Xbox owners got the game on day one for free via Game Pass. This year’s entry is rumoured to be a Black Ops 2 sequel (very confusing) and will likely once again land on PS5 and for free on Game Pass in Q4 2025.

‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’

open image in gallery Death Stranding 2: On The Beach ( Kojima )

Release date: 2025

2025 Available platforms: PS5

If you thought Death Stranding was weird then Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is likely to be even weirder. The sci-fi baby-shipping simulator from Hideo Kojima was originally a PlayStation exclusive in 2019 but was released on Xbox Series X/S in November 2024, so those who missed out the first time can now experience the fever dream adventure starring Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen. DS2:OTB is set to drop at some point in 2025 for the PS5, a good guess is that it will probably be Q4, mirroring when Death Stranding originally released.

‘Doom: The Dark Ages’

Doom: The Dark Ages - Trailer

Release date: 2025

2025 Available platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal are two of the best shooters of the past 10 years, so there’s no reason to doubt why Doom: The Dark Ages shouldn’t be just as brilliant, and absurd, and gory and horrific. The most striking detail about The Dark Ages is that it will serve as a prequel in which you experience the Doom Slayer’s (Doomguy) origin story as he becomes the last hope of a kingdom fighting against the forces of Hell in a techno-medieval alternate universe. The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox in 2025.

‘Dune: Awakening’

open image in gallery Dune Awakening ( Funcom )

Release date: Early 2025

Early 2025 Available platforms: PC

With two critically acclaimed Denis Villeneuve-directed Dune films in the can and a third presumingly on the way, there is clearly an appetite for Frank Herbert’s Arrakis epic. Hopefully Funcom’s Dune: Awakening can deliver that spice to those who crave it. Running on Unreal Engine 5, Dune Awakening is an open world survival MMO set on the most dangerous planet in the universe. Do you want to simply survive or do you want to conquer the entirety of Arrakis? That is up to you. The game is coming to PC in early 2025, but as of yet, there are no further details on the Xbox or PlayStation release window.

‘Fable’

Release date: 2025

2025 Available platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Return to Albion for the first time in nearly 15 years as Xbox’s beloved RPG makes a comeback. First mentioned back in 2017 by Head of Xbox Phil Spencer, this reboot is being handled by Playground Games - the studio behind the Forza Horizon series. Fable will be released in 2025 for Xbox and Microsoft Windows.

‘Ghost of Yotei’

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Release date: 2025

2025 Available platforms: PS5

The much-anticipated sequel to the much-loved PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima from 2020. Set during the first Mongol invasion of Japan, you played as Jin as you fought to protect Tsushima Island. Ghost of Yotei will take place more than 300 years after the first game, and the main protagonist will be Atsu, a female warrior who takes on the role of the titular ‘Ghost’. Sucker Punch Productions has said Ghost of Yotei will give players more choice over narrative and the direction the story will go in based on the decisions you make. The release date of Ghost of Yotei is yet to be announced, but it’s set to land on PlayStation at some point in 2025.

‘GTA 6’

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer

Release date: 2025

2025 Available platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S

The big one: yes it’s been delayed, yes it’s been well over 10 years since GTA V, yes, we’ve only had one trailer and yes, it may even get delayed again, but it’s still Grand Theft Auto.

As it stands, Rockstar’s next entry in this behemoth of a series is set for sometime in the second half of 2025 on Xbox and PlayStation. All we really know is that it’s set in a fictional version of Florida (back to Vice City) and there will be dual protagonists - Lucia and Jason.

We’ve rounded up all the latest ‘GTA 6’ news and rumours