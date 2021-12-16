The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next in the UK?
Christmas shopping for a console? Follow along for live stock updates from Game, Smyths and more
The Xbox series X is consistently sold out across the world. Launched in November last year, Microsoft’s next-generation console is in short supply and high demand, with what little stock there is selling out almost as soon as it appears.
Bottlenecks in the global supply chain coupled with a shortage of component parts have slowed the production of the games machine to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.
The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X is more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the new console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Thursday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog. Heya!
Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black cuboid, to bring you live Xbox restock updates as they happen.
Yesterday saw drops at Game and Smyths, so if you’re on the hunt for an Xbox on this December morning, stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
We end the day in an unusual position. As we post this message the Xbox series X is still available to buy at Game, albeit as part of a rather expensive bundle that includes that premium, ultra-high performance £150 controller. We’re also hearing reports that it’s possible to find consoles in certain Smyths Toys and Argos stores on the high street, though these are harder to stumble across.
If you didn’t manage to pick one up today, and you’d rather not pay for a big old £660 bundle, join us again tomorrow morning when we’ll be resuming the search. We’re seeing more drops than we’ve ever witnessed before in our many, many months running this stock tracking liveblog, and we think there’s still time to snap up a console before Christmas.
Until then, stay safe!
The Xbox One can now stream Xbox series X games
Microsoft now lets Xbox One and PC owners stream Xbox series X games over its cloud gaming service.
Cloud gaming – which is basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re in control of – allows anyone with a controller, a screen and a fast enough internet connection to play next-generation games without any downloads or installations. It’s already possible to play some Xbox series X games on a laptop or phone using Xbox Cloud Gaming, but until now the service hasn’t been available on older Xbox consoles.
The feature is being rolled out to early testers first, with a full launch planned the coming weeks. Soon, subscribers to Game Pass Ultimate will be able to jump into multiplayer games they don’t own to instantly join friends who are already playing online. If the feature is successful, it could spell the end of traditional consoles as we know them – as you won’t need to own a physical box in your living room to play games any more.
There are drawbacks to this technology. If your broadband speed is slow or spotty, you’ll lose your connection to the game. Slow internet speeds degrade the picture quality and delay your button inputs by a fraction of a second too, meaning games that rely on fast reaction times aren’t suitable for cloud gaming. These problems will be fixed by faster and more reliable internet speeds, but who knows how long that will take.
Differences between the Xbox series X and series S
Let’s address a common question about the new Xbox consoles. There are two next-gen Xboxes: the less powerful Xbox series S and the more advanced Xbox series X, which launched together in November 2020.
They both run the same next-gen games (as well as older Xbox games through backwards compatibility), but the cheaper Xbox series S has a little less processing power and half the storage space. This means graphics won’t look as detailed and performance may be a little slower, and you’ll have to use an external hard drive or delete and redownload games to make space more often on the Xbox series S.
For that reason, the Xbox series X is considered to be the “true” next-generation console here – but both consoles are excellent games machines. The Xbox series S has another big advantage in that it’s much easier to find in stock than the Xbox series X.
The Xbox series S costs £249 (Argos.co.uk), which is an enticing offer next to the Xbox series X at £449.
You could walk into an Argos today and be playing next-generation Xbox games by lunchtime, can you even imagine?
The Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys
Smyths Toys is straight up selling the Xbox series X console, no frills or gaming chairs or weird bundle add-ons, for home delivery before Christmas.
This shouldn’t be remarkable, but here we are.
The best VPN for the Xbox series X
If you watch movies and TV shows on your Xbox, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access content not normally available in your country. It can also bypass any internet restrictions you might be facing.
You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your laptop and route your console’s internet connection through that.
A slow VPN will hinder your online gaming, so to keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online. Check out our round-up of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
The best VPN for every type of device
The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost
Will Currys restock the Xbox series X today?
Currys restocked the Xbox series X on 7 December, but is currently sold out of the new console. We’re predicting at least one more restock before Santa arrives.
We recommend you download the app and slip the Xbox series X into your “save for later” list. When a drop happens, the main Currys site can be quickly overwhelmed by a surge in traffic. By using the app you can avoid the queues and essentially sneak round the back entrance.
What’s up with this elite controller?
Game and other retailers love to bundle the Xbox elite wireless controller 2 (£149.99, Currys.co.uk) with the console, which bumps the price way up. But why?
For retailers it’s a win-win: they get to sell some expensive controllers to shoppers who otherwise might not have bought them, and they deter scalpers who just want to bag an Xbox series X to sell on for profit. A second hand Xbox series X sells for more than RRP because it’s so hard to find, but a second hand elite controller sells for less.
This is great news if you’re one of the few people who were planning on upgrading from a standard controller (£54.99, Argos.co.uk), which is a third of the price. The elite wireless controller has premium, customisable thumb sticks and programmable inputs for pro-level gaming.
For those of us who are less into thumb sticks... it’s a kick in the wallet.
