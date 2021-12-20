Liveupdated1639990983

Xbox series X stock - live: Smyths and Amazon restocks are available now – how to get it

Last minute Christmas shopping for a console? Follow for live stock updates from Game, Smyths and more

Steve Hogarty
Monday 20 December 2021 09:03
<p>More stock is expected in the UK early this week </p>

(iStock/The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Amazon. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X is this year’s hot ticket gift. Launched in November of 2020, Microsoft’s next-generation console is in short supply and high demand, with what little stock there is selling out almost as soon as it appears.

Bottlenecks in the global supply chain coupled with a shortage of component parts have slowed the production of the console to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox before Christmas gets here,

The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the new console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

The Xbox series X is in stock at Amazon

Buy now

Amazon has restocked the Xbox series X in time for Christmas deliveries. Stock is selling out quickly, so move fast if you want to pick this one up.

Steve Hogarty20 December 2021 09:02
Where else has the Xbox series X in stock?

The Xbox series X is also available at Asda through the Xbox All Access programme this morning.

The pay monthly scheme lets you spread the cost of the console (plus membership to Game Pass Ultimate) over two years. It costs £28.99 per month and you pay nothing up front. Order before midday on Tuesday and it will arrive before Santa does.

Buy now

Steve Hogarty20 December 2021 08:43
Xbox stock trackers, activate

Good morning Xbox hunters!

We’ll cut out the pleasantries, because we start the day with actual stock to report on.

Smyths Toys is currently selling the Xbox series X for click and collect at local stores.

Buy now

Head over to the site to see if your nearest branch has any consoles.

Steve Hogarty20 December 2021 08:20

