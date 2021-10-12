The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock updates from Asda, AO, Smyths and more
Follow along for live stock alerts from Amazon, Currys, Asda and more
Now approaching the one year anniversary of its launch, the Xbox series X is still impossible to find in stock. Shortages of component parts combined with a snarled up global supply chain have slowed down production of Microsoft’s new console to a juddering halt.
The less advanced Xbox series S is more readily available in UK stores, but the more powerful Xbox series X is the console in highest demand, and sells out within minutes of new stock appearing. Knowing when the Xbox will be restocked is key to grabbing one before everybody else does.
If you’re wondering where you can buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, or when the Xbox will be back in stock, our stock tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll alert you to the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events.
Read more:
Check Xbox series X stock from UK retailers below:
Could Amazon restock today?
Let’s start looking a few retailers we think could restock the Xbox series X this morning.
Amazon last restocked the Xbox three weeks ago, and lately has changed its product listing to remove the usual “this item is out of stock” notice. This is probably because a third-party reseller is on there trying to flog the Xbox series X to desperate shoppers for £350 more than its retail price.
When the Xbox is restocked at Amazon, it sells out even faster than usual. The retailer is a top target for automated bots and other supernaturally quick buyers.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Tuesday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be dutifully scanning the web for fresh stock of Microsoft’s next-generation console, so you can just sit back and enjoy your tea.
The moment the Xbox for sale appears anywhere online, we’ll spring into action to alert you, giving you the best possible chance to snap up a console before they’re gone.
Are you sitting comfortably? Then let’s begin.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well, that’s all from us for today, thank you for reading the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
It’s now been quite a while since we’ve seen a proper Xbox restock, but we will not give up! It’s still the beginning of the week, so plenty of time for retailers to restock, and for you to get your hands on Microsoft’s shiny new black box.
It’s going to happen, so make sure to join us again tomorrow to be the first to know when the next big drop lands! Good night!
‘Call Of Duty 2022’ may be called ‘Modern Warfare 2'
Known Xbox guru Tom Henderson made the announcement on Twitter yesterday.
Henderson writes for DualShockers, RealGamingIntel, and IGN, and has in the past shared several Xbox-related leaks.
This time, he said he has seen an artwork that says "Modern Warfare II".
However, the tech expert also clarified this does not necessarily confirm the title is ‘100 per cent Modern Warfare II as names can change during development.’
Microsoft unveils Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Stereo Headset
Did you see the new controller and headset combo Microsoft announced last week?
Created to celebrate the Xbox’s 20th anniversary, the new controller and headset will launch 15 November but are already available for pre-order.
The controller costs £59.99 and you can pre-order it from Amazon now, while the headset is available directly from the Microsoft Store for the same price.
What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S?
It’s the beginning of the week, so while we wait for more stock to drop, let’s have a look at the difference between the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X.
First things first. All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, so regardless of what of the two consoles you’ll buy, you’ll be able to play your favourite Xbox games.
However, on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be less stunning. In addition, the Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, it only has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games, so keep that in mind when making your choice.
Just so you know, the Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk).
Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops.
Xbox series S specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440p at 60fps
Xbox series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T
- Resolution: 4K at 60fps
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
You don’t need a 4K television in order to use an Xbox series X, but you’ll enjoy your gaming experience much more with one.
Many next-generation games are designed today to provide both a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former is meant for players who favour smoother framerates over visuals, while the latter mode enables more fancy effects and higher resolutions at the expense of framerate.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you in your quest for better graphics and higher resolutions, we’ve compiled a list of the best 4K TV deals for gaming, entertainment, and movies.
You can also play your Xbox games on your laptop
Did you know you don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games? It’s true! It is enough to have a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can stream games from Microsoft’s servers directly to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app.
Curious about how cloud gaming works? It’s like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, in the sense that you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation.
There is a caveat to remember, however. Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of getting one, head over to our list of the best laptops in 2021.
How to buy an Xbox series X online
Since there are no restocks to report on right now, it’s a good time to go over some basic tips for securing an Xbox series X console. Preparation is key to success, and there are several things you can do right now to ensure you’re ready when new stock drops.
- Register an account and save your payment details at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above
- Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Make sure to register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop
- Download retailers’ mobile app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this is known to have a higher success rate than using the website
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. The console itself is typically £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released games are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription
