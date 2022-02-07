The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock UK - live: Asda and Smyths All Access restocks available – how to get a console
We’re bringing you live stock alerts and the latest Xbox deals and news from Very, Argos, Amazon and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys via Xbox All Access. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X is being restocked more and more often as we head into February, but it still takes patience and fast reaction times to find the console in stock at a good price.
Launched in 2020, the Xbox series X has been dogged by global supply chain issues ever since, and while the cheaper Xbox series S is easy to find online, a surge in consumer demand coupled with a shortage of component parts have seen shelves empty at retailers like. Game, Very, Argos, Smyths Toys, Asda and Amazon. In recent weeks the stock situation has improved, but the Xbox still tends to sell out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: In stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter for more deals
Want even more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter right now to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, as chosen by our crack team of IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by experts in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of our other newsletters now by clicking below.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox as you wake up on Black Friday
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED (£309.99, Argos.co.uk). The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet
We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model
Rockstar casually announced ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ on Friday
Alarmingly, it’s been almost 10 years since Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto V.
It’s long been assumed the developer has been beavering away on the next game in the massively popular crime sim series, but until Friday Rockstar was tight lipped about its plans for a sequel. Now, in an otherwise unassuming blog post, Rockstar publicly uttered the words Grand Theft Auto VI for the first time.
“With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered – and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway,” Rockstar wrote.
No further details were revealed.
GTA 6 is officially confirmed by Rockstar Games (finally)
The highly rumoured next instalment in the GTA franchise has finally been confirmed Rockstar North. Here’s everything we know so far
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
As fans clamour to get their hands on the most advanced member of the Xbox family, demand for the less powerful Xbox series S is smaller and so the console is easy to find in stock pretty much everywhere.
The Xbox series S is a brilliant games machine however, and a viable alternative to the more expensive Xbox series X. The console is backwards compatible and runs the same next-generation Xbox games, but with some of the fancier graphics options dialled down. It doesn’t have a disc drive, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also half as big.
What is Xbox All Access?
With all this talk of buying an Xbox series X by paying monthly, you’ll no doubt be wondering – what is this Xbox All Access thing, anyway? Well, gather round and let us explain.
An alternative to paying full price for the console, Xbox All Access lets you spread the cost of the console over two years. It costs £28.99 per month and includes 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate, the Netflix-style games on demand service that usually costs £10.99 when purchased separately.
That’s £713 worth of stuff for £696, so represents good value for anyone hunting for an Xbox series X.
What’s happening with Amazon’s Xbox series X stock?
Aside from a teensy restock one week ago, Amazon has been missing the Xbox series X since early December. Just before Christmas the retailer treated us to an enormous restock – the biggest and longest-lasting we’ve seen at Amazon since launch – which suggests that the well has run dry for now.
The world’s largest online retailer is predicted to have new PS5 stock arriving this week, so we’re hoping that fresh Xbox stock will follow.
If you can’t wait until then, Amazon currently has the less powerful Xbox series S in stock with a free copy of Rocket League and Fortnite (£249, Amazon.co.uk).
Asda has Xbox All Access in stock
The Xbox series X is available at Asda through the Xbox All Access programme this morning.
The pay monthly scheme lets you spread the cost of the console over two years. There’s no up front payment, instead you pay £28.99 per month and you get two years of Game Pass Ultimate (worth £10.99 per month) included. Game Pass is a Netflix-style games-on-demand service giving you access to a library of over 100 games.
It’s good value, especially considering how expensive new games are, so we can heartily recommend grabbing a console this way.
Here’s how to find a PS5 in stock
Sony’s console is suffering with the same supply chain issues dogging every piece of high-end electronics out there right now, so it’s about as difficult to find in stock as the Xbox series X.
Whether you’re searching for a PS5 today, or you’re generally interested in the stock situation on the other side of the aisle, we’ve launched our PS5 stock tracking liveblog to keep you up to date with the latest news on availability of Sony’s next-generation console. Right now we’re tracking a drop at Smyths Toys.
PS5 UK stock - live: Restock news from Game, Argos, Smyths and more
Follow live for the latest PS5 stock updates from major retailers, including Game, Smyths, Currys and more
Can you buy an Xbox series X at Game right now?
The Xbox series X is currently sold out at Game. The retailer could have more Xbox consoles on the way this week, as it’s been restocking bundles more and more frequently as we sail into mid-February.
Game’s approach to restocking is hectic, with lots of repeated drops in quick succession, and dozens of very similar bundles to choose from each with their own stock levels, so we’re keeping a close eye on the site this week.
Xbox All Access is available at Smyths
Smyths Toys has Xbox All Access available this morning. The retailer last restocked the Xbox series X by itself on 22 December, with consoles appearing in store up and down and across the United Kingdom.
Since then it’s only stocked Xbox All Access, the pay monthly scheme that allows you to spread the cost of the console over two years. This is a 0 percent finance scheme – Klarna gives you an interest-free loan and the Xbox series X belongs to you on day one – and if you’re able to afford it, the entire balance can be paid off immediately without any penalties.
If you were planning on subscribing to the excellent Game Pass Ultimate service anyway, Xbox All Access is the way to go.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.