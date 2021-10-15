The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock UK - live: Smyths restock sells out, could Currys drop next today?
We’re on hand to bring you the latest Xbox series X restock updates from Asda, Currys, Amazon and more
Update: The Xbox series X is now sold out at Smyths Toys
Launched in November last year, the Xbox series X continues to be sold out everywhere online. A perfect storm of component shortages and supply chain bottlenecks has slowed production of Microsoft’s next-gen console to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the Xbox.
The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find online, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out almost as soon as new stock appears. Knowing where the series X will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.
So if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock-tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Smyths Toys selling out of Xbox All Access
We’re no longer seeing availability of the Xbox series X at Smyths Toys.
A few remaining consoles may still pop back into stock as orders are cancelled – keep an eye on the Xbox All Access page for those – but the Xbox appears to now be sold out.
Did you manage to grab one?
Xbox All Access at Smyths Toys
The Smyths Toys restock is still ongoing, though the Xbox series X is now only available through the Xbox All Access programme. (If you see an out of stock message, try again in a few minutes. Consoles are reserved during the credit check process, and released back into stock after half an hour if the check isn’t completed.)
Xbox All Access is a interest-free finance option where, for 24 monthly payments of £28.99, you get an Xbox series X (worth £449) plus two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (worth £263).
Put the calculator away. That’s £712 worth of stuff for £694.
As long as the Xbox series X or Game Pass Ultimate doesn’t fall in price in the next two years (which is unlikely, if anything the price of Game Pass Ultimate will rise), you’ll make a saving over the course of the term.
You need to pass a credit check with Klarna to make sure you’re in a comfortable enough position to keep making the monthly payments.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys
Smyths Toys has restocked the Xbox series X.
Some standalone consoles are available to purchase for £449.
The Xbox All Access scheme (£28.99 per month, Smyths.co.uk) is also now available, and is your best chance of grabbing one as stock sells out.
Smyths is one of three retailers – along with Game and 4Gadgets – to offer the Xbox All Access programme, a pay-as-you-go alternative to buying the console at full price.
You pay £28.99 per month for 24 months, get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thrown in, and own the console at the end of the term. Over the course of the two years this works out cheaper than buying the console and Game Pass Ultimate separately, so it’s a good deal.
Very predicted to restock next Tuesday
Let’s look at Very for a moment.
Whereas most retailers restock the Xbox apparently at random, Very sticks to a known pattern. It restocks on Tuesdays, and usually every four weeks. It’s most recent drop in September was one week early, and the one before that was one week late, but always on a Tuesday.
Very didn’t restock on Tuesday this week, four weeks since its last drop. This strongly suggests we’ll see a restock next week on Tuesday, 19 October.
When will Game restock the Xbox?
The most likely retailer to restock today is Game.
Based on previous stocking patterns, and using a some computational magic, our drop prediction engine estimated a most likely restock date between 11 October and 15 October.
We’re at the tail end of the predicted date range and Game has been known to restock on a Friday (and our fancy new prediction algorithm’s reputation is on the line), so let’s keep an eye the retailer this morning.
Game is one of three retailers to sell the Xbox series X through the Xbox All Access programme, the pay-as-you-go alternative to paying £449 for the console up front. You get two years if Game Pass Ultimate included, making it good value for money.
Can you buy an Xbox series X at Argos?
The Xbox series X is sold out at Argos.
This retailer has always allowed you to add the Xbox to your trolley – sometimes giving the false impression that stock is available – but then doesn’t allow you to check out with one as no delivery or collection options are available.
Further confusing matters,a handful of customers have reported seeing a click and collect option available at their local store in recent weeks. We verified this several times in September, when we spotted in-store restocks in a small number of stores around the country, though we haven’t seen any more in October.
Whether or not your nearest branch has the Xbox in stock seems entirely down to luck, so stick your postcode into the Xbox product page to search your local store.
The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout when the time comes.
Which retailers restock on a Friday?
It’s been a quiet week, but traditionally Friday is the slowest day of all for Xbox restocks.
Supplies of the console have dwindled so much, however, that most retailers now put the Xbox on sale as soon as they receive an allocation, rather than waiting for a more tactical time to sell.
This means we now see surprise Friday restocks from a bunch of retailers. Most recently we’ve had Xbox bundles from AO, as well as an Xbox All Access restock from Smyths Toys and Game.
Of course, the Xbox can pop up anywhere without warning, so we’re tracking every UK retailer today all the same.
Could AO restock today?
Let’s take a look at a few retailers who might restock the Xbox today.
AO is now very overdue an Xbox restock, having last sold a console on 17 September, almost a month ago. The Xbox was sold as part of a bundle including a gaming headset, a controller and a dual charging dock, and costing £614.
The retailer is one of only a handful we’ve seen restock on a Friday, so we’re paying close attention to its movements today.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning Xbox hunters, and happy Friday.
Welcome to today’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scanning the retail horizon for stock of Microsoft’s next-generation console, so you don’t have to.
The instant the Xbox appears for sale anywhere online, we’ll alert you right here, giving you the best chance to snap up a console before they’re gone.
Will today finally break what could otherwise be a week of abject stocklessness? Of course it will. We predict Xboxes aplenty. There’ll be so many Xboxes you won’t know what to do with yourself.
We just have to believe. Let’s go.
Live blog signing off
And so we bring to a close another fruitless day of Xbox hunting. We didn’t even get a sniff of an online restock today, and we can’t be sure if more consoles will arrive this week or not. So far, October has been a quieter month than normal, but that could mean the retailers are gearing up for a bumper fortnight before we head into November. Look at us, ever the optimists!
