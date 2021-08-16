The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock – live: Latest Smyths, Currys, Game, Argos, and John Lewis restock news
We’re bringing you live Xbox series X UK restock news and the latest updates from Amazon, AO and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock now in Smyth stores and a drop at Currys PC World is touted for this week. Read on for more information
We’re now eight months into the Xbox series X’s lifespan and Microsoft’s next-gen console is still almost impossible to find in stock online. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed the production of electronics to a crawl.
The Xbox series S, a less powerful console, is easier to find in stock at most UK stores, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.
That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Here we will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen and we’ll share any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.
Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:
Is the Xbox series X in stock at Amazon?
Amazon has restocked the PS5, but the retail giant, unfortunately, hasn’t shown as much love to the Xbox series X. The last restock was on 14 July, but it was quickly snaffled up by stock hungry shoppers.
Amazon requires PS5 shoppers to have a Prime account before they can grab Sony’s console, but there are no restrictions on who can buy an Xbox – meaning automated bots and scalpers can swoop in and stockpile. This means we, the legitimate shoppers, have to be very fast.
Here are our top tips for securing the console:
- Make sure to use Amazon Smile – a separate website that gives a portion of the cost of your purchase toward a chosen charity of your choice. Amazon Smile gets a lot less traffic than the regular Amazon website, so if there are issues, Smile should work better.
- Add the console to your wish list and then add it to your basket – apparently, people have found more success this way
The all-new Xbox controller you need
Xbox elite wireless controller: £159.99, Argos.co.uk
The all-new controller boasts a range of additional features that mean you can play like an absolute pro – and really who wouldn’t want that?
As the most advanced controller, it has been built to enhance your aim and fire faster. It can also be tailored to your preferred gaming style with the new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes. With exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox accessories app, so you can perform like you never have before.
Xbox series X in stock in Smyths Toys stores
We’ve got some good news for those living in Gateshead, Sunderland, Hull, Bury, Wolverhampton, Longton, Mansfield, Wallsend, Stockton-on-Tees and Sheffield because it looks like your local Smyths store has the Xbox Series X in stock!
Numbers do look very limited, so we’d recommend calling ahead.
What is Xbox All Access?
Game and Smyths sold the Xbox series X exclusively through the Xbox All Access programme last week. But what is that exactly?
Xbox All Access is a payment plan that lets you spread the cost of the Xbox series X or Xbox series S over two years. Rather than pay £449 for the console upfront, you pay 24 monthly instalments of £28.99.
This includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the games subscription service allowing you to access more than 100 games on demand, including the likes of Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Argos.co.uk). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate usually costs £10.99 per month.
That works out as £712 worth of stuff for £695, meaning Xbox All Access is pretty good value for money.
Now you just need to find an Xbox in stock. Stick with us and we’ll alert you as soon as consoles are available.
What are the chances of an Argos restock this week?
The chances of a restock at Argos are slim because the retailer restocked the Xbox series X the week before last, so it is unlikely to have anything left in its chamber until September. But, we would never rule anything out!
It’s worth noting that Argos generally restocks between 12:45am and 2:45am, or at 8am. And we’d recommend adding the console to your wishlist to be in with the chance of securing it when it’s back.
‘Fifa 22’ on Xbox is available to pre-order
‘Fifa 22’ Xbox series X game: £69.99, Argos.co.uk
Launching 1 October, Fifa 22 (£69.99, Argos.co.uk) is available to pre-order across a whole host of retailers. And EA has released details about some of the features coming exclusively to Xbox series X – even more reason to keep hunting for the next-gen console.
Chief among them is more detailed commentary, in which individual player milestones, goal records, winning streaks and your team’s league performance are all remarked upon by commentators. What’s more, crowds will leave the stadium early if you’re playing badly!
For more details on all the latest high-tech additions, read our in-depth guide:
Fifa 22 now has a release date: Find out when it’s all kicking off
Fifa 22 finally has a release date – here’s how to pre-order the game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and more
Want to buy the Xbox Series X at Game? Here’s what you need to know
Game is one of three retailers to sell the Xbox All Access programme.
This is a payment plan that lets you spread the cost of the Xbox series X or Xbox series S over two years. Rather than pay £449 for the console upfront, you pay 24 monthly instalments of £28.99. It includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the games subscription service allowing you to access more than 100 games on demand, which usually costs £10.99 per month.
When was the last Xbox series X restock at Game? Well, its most recent drop was on 3 August. Our top tip is to keep an eye on Game’s Twitter feed as it usually gives a heads up before new consoles are being made available.
What is Xbox Game Pass?
Xbox Game Pass allows players to pay a flat monthly fee to access a rolling library of hundreds of games, rather than purchasing games outright. It also lets you play games via cloud streaming – which is essentially like being on a Zoom call with a game you’re controlling.
The standard console-only version of Xbox Game Pass costs £7.99 (or $9.99) per month. Xbox Games Pass Ultimate, costs £10.99 (or $14.99) per month and covers both the console and PC versions of Game Pass, plus Xbox Live Gold, as well as a host of bonuses.
Still confused? Read our detailed guide to everything there is to know about the Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass 2021: Is it worth the money?
Which games are including with the Xbox Game Pass, and is it worth it? We look at the best deals you can get
Where’s the Currys Xbox restock?
The Xbox series X was last in stock on 10 August at Currys PC World, with shoppers having the best luck by purchasing the console through the Currys app.
Rumours circulating at the end of last week indicated that there would be a stock drop over the weekend, but this did not materialise. So, we’re hoping for something big today, or at the very least, at some point this week.
It goes without saying, as soon as we have intel, you’ll be the first to know.
Xbox games with gold
Every month, Microsoft gives away free games to its Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers as part of its Xbox Games with Gold programme. Typically, the games made available are two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games.
Throughout August, Xbox have been adding new games to its Games with Gold scheme. From 1 August gamers have been able to download Darkside III and from today (16 August), Yooka-Laylee, and Garou Mow have become available.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.