The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock news from Smyths Toys, Game and more
Follow along for live updates and restock news from Argos, Amazon, Currys and more
Launched almost a year ago, the Xbox series X is still consistently sold out everywhere across the UK. The global shortage of microprocessors, combined with supply chain problems at home and abroad, has slowed production of Microsoft’s newest Xbox to a crawl.
The less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find online, but the more powerful Xbox series X sells out almost as soon as new stock appears. Knowing where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.
If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock-tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Will we see an Xbox restock at Currys later today?
Currys PC World is another retailer that looks likely to restock the Xbox series X today or tomorrow.
Previous restocking patterns suggest that Currys is overdue to receive more stock. The retailer had a consitent run of weekly drops going, before abruptly running out of consoles in mid-August. Since then there’s been a single restock on 7 September, which could be an indicator that Currys is back in business.
When a drop happens, the main Currys site gets hammered with traffic, so we recommend using the app to complete your purchase.
Here’s how to find a PS5 in stock
Amazon restocked the PlayStation 5 this morning, though the drop was so quick it gave us whiplash.
Sony’s console is struggling with the same supply chain issues dogging every piece of electronics out there right now, so it’s about as difficult to find in stock as the Xbox series X.
To help you out, we’ve launched our PS5 stock tracking liveblog to keep you up to date with the latest news on availability of Sony’s next-generation console.
LIVE: Amazon PS5 disc edition consoles sell out
Where can you buy a PS5 today? Follow live for the latest PS5 restock UK updates and news from Argos, Game, Scan and more
When will Smyths Toys restock the Xbox?
Smyths Toys is out of stock right now, but keeps everyone on their toes by restocking in every way that it’s possible to restock an Xbox.
Last week it sold the console through the Xbox All Access programme, the pay as you go alternative to buying the console at full price. In September it sold the console on its website, as you might expect to happen in 2021. Before that in August it sold the console for click and collect in stores around the country.
What’s next? Pay to have the Xbox series X delivered by catapult?
Stick with us to be the first to know if Smyths starts hurling Xboxes through the air.
Will AO restock the Xbox series X today?
AO last restocked the Xbox series X on the 17 September, and rarely goes more than four weeks without a fresh allocation of Microsoft’s next-generation console.
That means there’s a fair chance we could see another drop at AO as early as this Friday, though we’ve heard zero rumours surrounding the retailer’s next resupply.
Where is the Xbox series X in stock today?
Right now, the Xbox series X is sold out across the board.
Yesterday afternoon and evening, Argos had a handful of consoles available for click and collect in stores around the country.
For the last few days the retailer has been scattering Xboxes like bread on the water for us greedy little ducks, so it’s worth popping your postcode into the product page as often as you can to catch the console when it appears.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Wednesday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be monitoring every last UK retailer to bring you live updates on Microsoft’s newest console as they happen.
On the hunt for an Xbox today? Stick with us to be the first to know when new stock drops.
Live blog signing off
Well, that brings another quiet day of Xbox hunting to a close. How was it for you? We suspect that, unless you managed to grab one of the five consoles we spotted at Smyths Toys Belfast, you’ll be a little disappoined. Don’t worry, us too.
The good news is, we still expect to see some Xbox series X restocks before the end of September, and we’ll be back here again tomorrow to share all of the restock news as soon as we get it. We’ll see you then!
When is ‘Fifa 22' released for Xbox?
Fifa 22 is set to be one of the biggest games of the quarter, and if you pre-ordered the ultimate edition it is available to play right now. However, if you pre-ordered the standard edition you have a couple more days to wait, as that version of the game isn’t available to play until 1 October.
You can buy both the standard and ultimate editions of Fifa 22 right now by visiting the EA website, and the editions are also available on Amazon (from £59.99, Amazon.co.uk), Game (from £64.99, Game.co.uk), Very (from £54.99, Very.co.uk) and GameByte (from £54.95, Gamebyte.com).
Another key difference between the two editions is that buyers of the ultimate edition for PS4 and Xbox one can upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox series version of the game for free.
Sign up to the IndyBest email newsletter
Did you manage to buy an Xbox series X with a little help from your friends at IndyBest? Are you now keen for more shopping insights? Then you should sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can find the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, as chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the email features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field, helping you make the most informed choices with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. We’re sure you won’t regret it.
Does Microsoft have Xbox series X stock?
This is a bit of a strange one. Despite the Xbox series X being a Microsoft product, the computer giant doesn’t often have any game consoles in stock. Instead, it currently asks shoppers to buy the Xbox series S through the All Access service offered by Game, Smyths and 4gadgets, for £20.99 a month.
The Xbox series X, of course, is currently out of stock at all of those retailers, and isn’t available directly from Microsoft either. In fact, Microsoft hasn’t had series X stock since 7 September, and before that the last restocks were on 10 and 25 August. So, while you could argue that Microsoft is well overdue an Xbox series X restock, we’re not going to hold our breath.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.