Xbox series X stock - live: EE’s restock continues today – how to get a console
Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts and news from Game, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
The Xbox series X launched in late 2020, but bottlenecks in production coupled with huge consumer demand has seen Microsoft’s newest console consistently out of stock since release.
At the end of last year, shoppers were treated to a wave of restocks from Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. Since then the supply of new consoles has slowed to a trickle. When the Xbox series X does appear, it sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: In stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Where is the Xbox series X in stock?
The Xbox series X is effectively sold out everywhere in the UK right now.
However, you can have the console added to your phone plan if you’re an EE customer. For a £10 upfront cost and £31 per month you get the console along with membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Netflix-style library of more than 100 games. That usually costs £10.99 per month.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning! Welcome to Thursday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox today, we’ve got your back. We’re scanning the retail horizon for any available stock, to bring you live alerts as soon as Microsoft’s newest console appears.
That way, you’ve got the best chance of bagging one before it sells out again.
Ready? Let’s go.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us for another day, thank you for reading the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
There were vanishingly few consoles to report on, but we can confidently say that we didn’t miss any. There simply aren’t many consoles around. Besides a handful of Xboxes scattered around random Argos stores up and down the country, we were left wanting.
But each passing day brings us closer to the next restock. To be the first to know when it happens, join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search.
Bye bye!
You can play Xbox series X games on a laptop
There are ways to play Xbox games that don’t involve owning an Xbox series X.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play a limited selection of Xbox games on their PC right now using Microsoft’s cloud streaming service.
You don’t even need a gaming PC, just a fast enough internet connection. Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. You’ll need a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2022.
The ultimate guide to the best laptops of 2022
What is the best laptop to buy? We’ve selected the 10 best laptops in 2022 in the UK, from Surface laptops and MacBooks to budget laptops from Dell and more
Xbox has posted its biggest ever annual revenue
As reported by VGC, Microsoft’s gaming division broke its annual revenue record for the second year running, generating $16.3bn (£12bn) in 2021.
The skyrocketing figures are fuelled by an estimated 12 million console sales since the Xbox series X launched in 2020, as well as a huge uptick in the number of customers subscribing to the Netflix-style Xbox Game Pass service.
So how is Xbox raking it in when the Xbox is consistently out of stock? Boss Phil Spencer claims the current shortage of consoles is down to excessive demand rather than a short supply, and that Microsoft is producing as many consoles as it has in previous generations.
“At this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xboxes,” Spencer told the New York Times last month.
Does the Xbox series X come with a headset?
The Xbox series X doesn’t come with its own headset but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.
If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£54.99, Currys.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.
Immerse yourself in play with one of the best gaming headsets
Immerse yourself in play with these top gaming headsets for Xbox, PS5, PC and more, available from Amazon, Argos and Currys
The best VPN for Xbox
Quick break from stock tracking for a VPN chat?
If you use your Xbox to watch Netflix or other streaming services, you might want to consider installing a VPN on your games console. A virtual private network keeps you secure online, blocks ad trackers and other malicious cookies, and lets you spoof your location to access TV shows and movies not normally available in your country.
The Xbox series X doesn’t have native VPN support but you can install a VPN to your router to anonymise every device on your network at once. You can also route your Xbox’s internet traffic through your PC and install the VPN there. Be aware that it’s against the terms of service of most streaming platforms to disguise your true location.
To use a VPN with your Xbox series X without slowing it down, you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts playing online. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
The best VPN for every type of device
The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost
The Xbox series X hard drive has £20 off at Very
While we wait for more Xbox series X stock to materialise, why not consider boosting your future console’s available storage?
The Seagate 1TB storage expansion card (£199.99, Very.co.uk) doubles the capacity of the Xbox series X. With download sizes ballooning and games like Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk) hogging up to 100GB of the Xbox’s built in hard drive, it likely won’t be long until expansion drives are an essential purchase.
Is the Xbox series X in stock at Amazon?
Amazon hasn’t shown much love to the Xbox series X lately.
It’s been 22 days since Amazon last had Microsoft’s new console in stock, and even then the Xbox sold out in seconds. Whereas Amazon requires PS5 shoppers to have a Prime account before they can grab Sony’s console, there are no restrictions on who can buy an Xbox – meaning automated bots and scalpers can swoop in and stockpile as much as they can. Legitimate shoppers have to be especially quick.
Here are our top tips for securing the console:
- Make sure to use Amazon Smile – a separate website that gives a portion of the cost of your purchase toward a chosen charity of your choice. Amazon Smile gets a lot less traffic than the regular Amazon website, so if there are issues, Smile should work better.
- Add the console to your wish list and then add it to your basket – apparently, people have found more success this way
