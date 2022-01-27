Who might restock the Xbox next? Stay with us to find out (iStock/The Independent)

The Xbox series X launched in late 2020, but bottlenecks in production coupled with huge consumer demand has seen Microsoft’s newest console consistently out of stock since release.

At the end of last year, shoppers were treated to a wave of restocks from Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. Since then the supply of new consoles has slowed to a trickle. When the Xbox series X does appear, it sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

