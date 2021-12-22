The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Asda, Currys, Game and EE restocks could be last before Christmas
Looking for Microsoft’s next-gen device? Follow for live stock updates from Game, Smyths and more
Update: Xbox All Access is available at Currys, EE and Game. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X is consistently sold out across the world. Launched in November last year, Microsoft’s next-generation console is in short supply and high demand, with what little stock there is selling out almost as soon as it appears, especially in the lead up to Christmas.
Bottlenecks in the global supply chain coupled with a shortage of component parts have slowed the production of the games machine to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.
The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X is more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the new console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Check stock from UK Xbox Series X retailers below:
What is Xbox live gold?
Xbox live gold is an online subscription service that allows you to play multiplayer games online with voice chat. It costs £6.99 per month (Xbox.com). Alternatively, if you’re stuck for what to get an avid gamer for Christmas, you can buy a 12-month package (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk), which really is the gift that keeps on giving.
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games, just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? Well it’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation.
Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
The ultimate guide to the best laptops of 2021
What is the best laptop to buy? We've selected the 10 best laptops in 2021 in the UK, from Surface laptops and MacBooks to budget laptops from Dell and more
The best Xbox series X games to play right now
Have you managed to get your hands on an Xbox? Well have a gander at our round-up of the best Xbox series X games to decide what to play first.
Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 have endured a slow launch, with the global pandemic putting the brakes on development of many new titles. You’ll notice that many of the best Xbox series X games are upgraded and remastered versions of Xbox One games, but there are some genuine next-gen experiences to be enjoyed already.
Managed to find the Xbox series X in stock? Here are the games you need to play
Wondering what to play next? Here's our list of the best Xbox series X games of 2021, from Forza Horizon 4 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Can you install a VPN on an Xbox?
If you stream Netflix on your Xbox, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access movies and TV shows not normally available in your country.
You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your laptop and route your console’s internet connection through that. You can also install some VPNs on routers to cover all of your devices in one go.
A slow VPN will hinder your online gaming, so to keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online. Check out our round-up of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
The best VPN for every type of device
The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost
What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S?
There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X.
All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 .99(Amazon.co.uk).
Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops.
Xbox series S specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440p at 60fps
Xbox series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T
- Resolution: 4K at 60fps
What is Xbox All Access?
There’s more than one way to buy an Xbox series X console. You can either pay £449 in full, as usual, or you can join the Xbox All Access programme.
Available at Game, Smyths and Asda, the Xbox All Access scheme lets you spread the cost of the Xbox series X or series S over two years. You pay nothing up front and get an Xbox series X console and a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate for £28.99 per month. At the end of the 24 month term, you keep the console.
The Xbox series X is in stock at EE
And the drops just keep on coming. EE has restocked the Xbox series X for its customers as part of a bundle for £31 a month for 24 months with a £10 upfront cost.
The bundle includes the console as well as over 100 games with 24 months’ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a Gamer’s Data Pass and a Video Pass.
Good morning Xbox hunters - we’re in stock at Currys and Game
Welcome back to another day of tracking down the Xbox series X. It might be hump day but we’re bringing you some good news because Microsoft’s next-gen console is in stock at Game and Currys right now.
The even better news is that you can still get yours delivered in time for Christmas. While the cut off for next day delivery at Game is 7pm tonight, Currys is allowing shoppers to book specific delivery slots, meaning yours could arrive as early as 8:30am tomorrow.
Happy shopping!
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well, that’s all from us, thank you for following the Xbox stock tracking liveblog. We’re pleased to say that the Xbox series X is still in stock at Asda.
We’re hoping for another couple of drops tomorrow, but until then, we hope you have a great evening.
Goodnight!
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games, just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? Well, it’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation.
Cloud gaming requires membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our guide to the best laptops in 2021:
The ultimate guide to the best laptops of 2021
What is the best laptop to buy? We've selected the 10 best laptops in 2021 in the UK, from Surface laptops and MacBooks to budget laptops from Dell and more
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
