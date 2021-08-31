The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Latest restock dates and Halo edition news
Follow live for Xbox series X stock updates from Argos, Smyths, Game and more
Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is still sold out across the UK. The console continues to suffer under supply chain issues stemming from the global shortage of microchips, leaving shoppers wondering where to buy Microsoft’s new console.
The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand and sell out almost as soon as new stock appears.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Will Currys restock the Xbox series X today?
Currys PC World is rocketing up our list of retailers we think are most likely to restock the Xbox series X next.
The retailer had a major Xbox sales bonanza – and we don’t use the term bonanza lightly (or even quite know what it means) – on 19 August. The console sold out in 20 minutes as more than 20,000 customers swarmed the electronics retailer’s website.
That was the third restock in as many weeks for the electronics retailer, so by that schedule we’re now overdue another Xbox stock drop.
Currys PC World is yet another retailer where we recommend you download the app and slip the Xbox series X into your “save for later” list. When a drop happens, the main Currys PC World site gets hammered with traffic. By using the app you can essentially sneak round the back entrance.
Will Smyths drop the Xbox series X today?
Smyths Toys is currently more likely to restock in physical stores rather than on its website.
In recent weeks we’ve spotted the console popping up in places far and wide. It’s worth checking your local store once in a while for updates. Right now, using our powerful stock tracking binoculars, we can’t see Xbox stock in any UK stores.
Smyths Toys is also one of three retailers stocking the Xbox All Access programme. The console was last available to purchase through that programme on 5 August.
Does Game have the Xbox in stock?
Let’s interrogate some retailers.
Game restocked the Halo Infinite limited edition Xbox series X bundle on Wednesday last week, 25 August. So far Game is the only retailer besides the official Microsoft Store to sell pre-orders of the starry, Halo themed console and controller.
But that special Xbox doesn’t launch until November. Game last restocked the regular Xbox series X on 13 August. Two and a half weeks ago, which means another restock could be coming up soon.
One of Game’s “tells” is how the retailer prematurely activates its “buy now” button, up to 24 hours before the console is actually available for purchase. We’ll let you know as soon as that button so much as changes hue.
The Xbox series X is currently out of stock
The Xbox series X is sold out everywhere right now, but did the Xbox restock over the bank holiday weekend, while our backs were turned?
Yes, it did, but only as part of a pricey bundle over at eBuyer. The Xbox series X console was sold with the Turtle Beach stealth 600 gaming headset (£89.99, Game.co.uk).
It was a shrewd choice for buyers in search of Xbox accessories, as the top-rated gaming headset also appears in our list of the best gaming headsets for Xbox.
Missed out on this drop? Stay with us, we’ll bring you more stock tracker updates today.
Follow us for the latest Xbox series X restock news
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to this week’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog. Today – as we do every day – we’ll be scouring the internet in search of Microsoft’s elusive next-generation console.
Our goal is to bring you the latest restock news as it happens. With consoles in such short supply, you’ll have to keep ahead of the pack to be in with a chance of grabbing an Xbox series X.
Stick with us!
