Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock news from Game, Smyths, Argos and more
Follow along for the latest Xbox restock updates from Amazon, John Lewis and more
Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is still difficult to find in stock online. Global supply chain problems coupled with a worldwide shortage of microprocessors have left UK shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox.
The less powerful Xbox series S is cheaper to buy and more readily available, but the more advanced Xbox series X is restocked less often, is in much higher demand, and sells out almost as soon as the new stock appears. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock is key to getting hold of one.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
The Xbox series X is in stock in Game
You can’t buy the console online, but Game has the Xbox series X available to purchase in its physical stores right now.
Head to the Xbox product page at Game, enter your postcode and check your local branch for available stock. You can search further afield if you don’t mind taking a little drive, just pop in a postcode near to where you want to search – use Google maps to grab a valid postcode from a nearby address.
We’ve checked a few locations around London and Manchester this morning, and more Game stores are stocking the Xbox series X than aren’t.
Check your local Game for Xbox stock
We’re reiterating this for the late afternoon crowd: Game has the Xbox series X available to purchase in stores right now.
Head to the Xbox product page at Game, enter your postcode and check your local branch for available stock.
The two branches of Game nearest to us here at IndyBest towers – London Oxford Street and London Victoria – both have a healthy supply of the Xbox series X.
The best VPN for the Xbox series X
Hey, it’s been a hot second since we mentioned VPNs – do you need one for your Xbox?
The Xbox series X has excellent built-in security when playing games online, but there are still reasons why you might want to install a VPN for the Xbox.
If you watch movies and TV shows on your console, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access content not normally available in your country, such as Japanese Netflix or American Prime Video. You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your internet router to anonymise all of the web traffic in your home at once.
A slow VPN will hinder your online gaming, so to keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online. Check out our round-up of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
Where to find the Steelseries Arctis 9X
The Xbox series X doesn’t come with a headset in the box, but the console is backwards compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One.
Conveniently, the standard Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) has a headphone jack, so you can plug your regular headphones in to have game audio piped directly into your ears. If you want to chat with friends in-game or experience fancy 3D audio effects, you’ll need to upgrade to a dedicated headset with a built-in mic.
Game sells the Steelseries Arctis 9X headset (£174.99, Game.co.uk), a highly rated pair of wireless cans with a bi-directional microphone for improved clarity and voice isolation. If you don’t want to spend so much, the wired version of the official Xbox headset (£54.99, Very.co.uk) still delivers impeccable sound quality.
Want more options? We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.
The best Xbox series X games to play right now
Did you manage to grab an Xbox from Game today? Well have a gander at our round-up of the best Xbox series X games to decide what to play first.
Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 have endured a slow launch, with the global pandemic putting the brakes on development of many new titles. You’ll notice that many of the best Xbox series X games are upgraded and remastered versions of Xbox One games, but there are some genuine next-gen experiences to be enjoyed already.
The Xbox series X is in stock at some Argos stores
Argos update. Some customers are currently able to check out with an Xbox series X by using the Argos app. It’s inconsistent and varies depending on where you live, but there’s definitely movement at Argos right now.
So that you’re fully prepared, here’s the Xbox series X product page.
The console appears sold out online, but we believe we’re on the verge of a drop. Our Xbox-senses are tingling.
Top tips! Click the heart to add the Xbox to your wishlist. Using the app, you can transfer the Xbox from your wishlist to your basket, which unlocks your delivery and collection options (though neither are available at the moment). If you don’t have the app, you can force the Xbox into your basket early by selecting three years of breakdown care, then removing that item at checkout.
Why do you need the Xbox in your basket before it’s even in stock? So you can check out with it the instant a drop happens, and leave all of this nonsense behind for good.
What is Xbox All Access?
Game and Smyths Toys usually sell the Xbox series X exclusively through the Xbox All Access programme, a scheme that lets you spread the cost of the Xbox over two years.
Rather than pay £449 for the console in one go, you pay 24 monthly instalments of £28.99. This includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the games subscription service allowing you to access more than 100 games on demand. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate usually costs £10.99 per month, which makes Xbox All Access slightly cheaper than buying the console and Game Pass Ultimate separately.
Xbox All Access requires passing a credit check with Klarna, the buy-now-pay-later service.
Check your local Game for Xbox stock
Game is still selling the Xbox series X through the pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access scheme.
But if you’d rather dodge the credit check and pay full price for the console, head to the Xbox product page at Game, enter your postcode and take a look at your local branch.
We’re hearing reports of the Xbox being in stock at physical stores around the UK.
