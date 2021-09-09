More UK retailers are expected to restock the Xbox this week (iStock/The Independent)

Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is still difficult to find in stock online. Global supply chain problems coupled with a worldwide shortage of microprocessors have left UK shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox.

The less powerful Xbox series S is cheaper to buy and more readily available, but the more advanced Xbox series X is restocked less often, is in much higher demand, and sells out almost as soon as the new stock appears. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock is key to getting hold of one.

If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.

