Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock dates and news from Argos, Game, Smyths and more
We’re bringing you live restock alerts and Xbox news from Amazon, AO, Currys and more
November marks an entire year since the Xbox series X launched in the UK, but despite being in full-production for 12 months Microsoft’s next-generation console is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere. The global shortage of microprocessors, combined with the ongoing supply chain crisis, has brought manufacturing of the Xbox to a near-standstill, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy one.
The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock pretty much anywhere you look, but the Xbox series X sells out within minutes of returning to the shelves. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock next is key to grabbing one in time.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Can you buy an Xbox series X on the high street?
Back when things were normal, it was possible to walk into any electronics store and buy as many games console as you pleased. Now? You’re unlikely to find any shop on the high street with an Xbox series X in stock.
That’s not to say it doesn’t happen. Smyths Toys and Game occasionally have stock available in their stores for walk-in customers to purchase. Argos is another store that sometimes has click and collect options in random spots around the country. AO has also been known to restock the Xbox in its five physical UK stores (which we didn’t even realise AO had).
We recommend calling up your local stores to see if stock is available, or if any is expected over the next few days. Game stores run Twitter accounts for each branch too. These announce when Xbox (and PS5) stock is available in each store. You can follow this list of all of Game’s UK store Twitter accounts.
Is the Xbox series X in stock at Game?
Though sold out right now, Game bucked convention by restocking the Xbox series X on a Saturday. Weekend restocks like this one are rare, but the Xbox series X is in such short supply that the usual rules don’t apply. All bets are off, anything can happen, it’s dog eat dog out there.
The retailer bundled the Xbox series X with the elite wireless controller for £599, but the standalone console was available to buy in certain stores. Follow some of your nearest branches on Twitter to get a heads up next time.
Game is also one of three places you can buy the Xbox through the Xbox All Access scheme, the pay-monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console in one go.
Where is the Xbox series X in stock today?
The Xbox series X is out of stock across the board. We’re back to square one.
Let’s take a look at a few likely retailers and rumours while we wait for more stock to appear.
Argos is a tricksy one. The site lets you add a console to your trolley, but rest assured that the console is sold out online. At checkout you’ll be unable to select and collection or delivery options.
The retailer hasn’t properly restocked the Xbox online in weeks, but there are reportedly some in-store restocks in branches around the country. These are often listed on the Argos site for click and collect, so it’s worth entering your post code to check your local area.
The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout when the time comes.
Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to this week’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scanning the retail horizon for the first sign of Microsoft’s elusive next-generation console. The Xbox has consistently been sold out since launching last year, and new stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.
That’s why we’re continually tracking every UK retailer to alert you as soon as stock appears, giving you the best chance of grabbing a console before everyone else.
Ready? Let’s go.
