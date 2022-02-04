The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Game, Smyths, Asda and EE restocks are available today
Follow along for the latest Xbox stock alerts, deals and news from Argos, Amazon, Very and more
Update: The Xbox series X is currently in stock at Game. Read on for more.
Supplies of the Xbox series X are beginning to stabilise as we settle into February, but it still takes some effort and cunning to find a console in stock at a good price. Launched in November 2020, the newest Xbox has been dogged by global supply chain issues and remains consistently out of stock in the UK.
The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easy to find online, but a surge in consumer demand coupled with a shortage of component parts have seen shelves emptied of the more powerful Xbox series X at Game, Very, Argos, Smyths Toys, Asda and Amazon. In recent weeks more consoles have been appearing, but the Xbox still tends to sell out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: In stock
- Smyths Toys: In stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: In stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Xbox series X stock news
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Let’s cut out the pleasantries and get right to the juicy news. Game has more Xbox series X bundles in stock this morning.
The cheapest is £464.98 and comes with a t-shirt, controller case or cap.
Each bundle has its own stock level, so if you can’t find the bundle you want in stock try the next one, or try a bundle with a t-shirt in a different size.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us this Thursday, thank you for reading the Xbox stock tracking liveblog.
Hopefully you managed to pick up an Xbox series X at Game earlier today. But if not, don’t worry. You can either avail yourself of the Xbox All Access deal at Asda, or join us again tomorrow morning when we’ll be picking up where we left off.
The best gaming chairs in 2022
A comfortable gaming chair not only helps you play for longer but promotes good posture, allowing gamers to continue performing circus tricks well into their 70s.
There are thousands of gaming chairs to choose from, and most of them aren’t worth your time. To help you reverse your butt into the very best chair, we’ve rigorously tested and ranked the best gaming chairs in 2022 to suit every budget and build. Stop standing around and check it out.
Are you sitting comfortably? You will be in one of these gaming chairs
Level up your gaming setup with one of these ergonomic and supportive gaming chairs from Razer, GT Omega, Andaseat and more
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
With all this focus on where to buy an Xbox series X, let’s not overlook the thing you’re plugging it into. Is your TV ready for Microsoft’s next-generation console?
The Xbox series X can technically output at 8K resolution, though most games will only ever be running at a maximum of 4K. That’s the highest resolution most reasonably priced TVs can reach today.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, games will still look great but you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TVs for entertainment, movies and gaming.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
Demand for the less powerful and more petite Xbox series S is much smaller and so the console is easy to find in stock pretty much everywhere.
Thing is, the Xbox series S is still a next-generation console, a brilliant games machine capable of playing all the same games as the Xbox series X. The console is backwards compatible with older Xbox games and has slightly lower grade components, meaning some of the fancier graphics options dialled down. It doesn’t have a disc drive either, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also half as big, so you need to redownload games more often.
Best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles
Since its introduction in 2017, Microsoft has offered gamers great value with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Much like a Netflix subscription, users can pay a monthly fee to access a library of over 100 titles for playing on Xbox consoles, PC and even via the cloud.
This is a great way to try plenty of excellent games that might otherwise have passed you by and it’s regularly updated on a monthly basis on a revolving door policy. When new games come in, old ones tend to go out.
Titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 are currently available through the service with plenty of others that are worth your time.
Find out more about the best games on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Got an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? These are the best games to try now
We’ve handpicked the best games available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, from Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and more
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get an Xbox? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox as you wake up on Black Friday
Can you buy an Xbox from Microsoft?
Yes, but as you might expect it’s sold out. The Microsoft Store last had Xbox series X stock on 21 December. But, as ever, the consoles sold out quickly and we haven’t seen any since.
Microsoft just sold a bunch more console bundles from its official storefront in the US, but on this side of the pond we’ve got nothing. We’re expecting more stock to arrive imminently.
Where can you buy a PS5 today?
One small consolation for the bigwigs at Microsoft is that their biggest rival is also facing serious supply chain issues. The PlayStation 5 is in high demand but it’s a little easier to find on the shelves than the Xbox series X.
We have a good idea of which retailers are most likely to restock Sony’s next-generation next, but you still have to be quick to grab one when they appear.
Follow our PS5 stock tracking liveblog for more updates on new PS5 stock as it arrives.
PS5 UK stock - live: Game and Smyths could restock consoles this week
Follow live for the latest PS5 stock updates from major retailers, including Game, Smyths, Currys and more
How to secure an Xbox series X online
Now that stock is looking scarce again, let’s go over some tips for grabbing the Xbox series X as soon as it reappears on sale.
- Register an account at each of the retailers listed above that stock the Xbox series X.
- Ensure your correct payment details are saved in your browser on desktop, or on Google Pay or Apple Pay on your phone.
- Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop.
- Sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, in case the retailer makes its next Xbox drop a Prime-exclusive.
- Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list.
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley or basket – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website.
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console.
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription.
- Don’t buy a console on social media, these are always scams.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.