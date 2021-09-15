The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock updates from Smyths, Game, Argos and more
We’re bringing you live Xbox restock updates from Amazon, Currys and more
We’re almost a full year into the lifespan of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s latest console is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere online. Supply chain problems combined with a global shortage of microchips have slowed hardware production to a crawl, leaving UK shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox.
The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is more readily available, but the more advanced Xbox series X is restocked less often and sells out almost as soon as new stock appears. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked is key to getting hold of one.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
What’s happening with Amazon’s Xbox series X stock?
Aside from a tiny blip of a restock last Thursday – so small you’d hardly even notice it was there – Amazon has been missing the Xbox series X for months now.
The world’s largest online retailer is predicted to have new PS5 stock arriving this week, so we’re hoping that fresh Xbox stock will follow.
If you can’t wait until then, Amazon currently has the less powerful Xbox series S in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk).
How do you find an Xbox series X in store?
We keep tabs on every online retailer at once to catch the Xbox series X the moment it appears on sale.
Keeping track of available Xbox stock in physical shops is trickier, but it can be done. We rely on tips from shoppers and reports from social media to pinpoint the next-generation console out there in the real world.
Here are some tips for finding the Xbox series X in stock in stores:
- Argos, AO and Smyths Toys are often rumoured to have the Xbox available in stores. To a lesser extent we’ve heard of John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World and Game restocking their shelves.
- Plug your post code into the retailer’s online product page to check for local stock. If you can, scroll around to peek at other stores farther away from you.
- Xbox not in stock? Don’t lose hope. Many stores don’t log returns or uncollected Xbox pre-orders back into their stock systems. Pop into your local shop in person and ask a member of staff.
'Sable’ coming to Game Pass in September
Microsoft has announced the next clutch of games coming to Game Pass later in September. Notable new releases include cel-shaded, desert-biking thing Sable, as well the reality-distorting first-person puzzler Superliminal.
Subscribers will get access to all of the following titles on the Xbox series X.
- Flynn: Son Of Crimson (15 September)
- I Am Fish (16 September)
- SkateBird (16 September)
- Superliminal (16 September)
- Aragami 2 (17 September)
- Lost Words: Beyond The Page (23 September)
- Sable (23 September)
- Subnautica: Below Zero (23 September)
- Tainted Grail: Conquest (23 September)
- Lemnis Gate (28 September)
- Astria Ascending (30 September)
- Unsighted (30 September)
- Phoenix Point (1 October)
The ‘Halo Infinite’ themed Xbox is sold out everywhere
Back in August, the limited edition Halo Infinite themed Xbox series X bundle was briefly available to pre-order from both Game and the Microsoft Store. As you might expect, the mega-rare Xbox was snapped up faster than you could say Master Chief’s famous catchphrase: “Hello, I am Master Chief, how do you do?”
The branded Xbox celebrates 20 years of Halo and boasts “a custom console design imprinted with stars as seen from the surface of Zeta Halo – extending onto the fan behind a blue vent inspired by Cortana.” So far, no retailers besides Game and Microsoft’s official store have offered pre-orders.
The Halo Infinite themed Xbox series X launches 15 November.
Could Game restock the Xbox again today?
Game is currently in the midst of a thrilling PlayStation restock, which our friends over on the PS5 stock tracking liveblog are reporting on as it happens.
In recent days the videogames retailer has been one of the most reliable places to find the Xbox series X in stock. For most of last week and until yesterday evening, it’s been possible to pick up the console through the pay monthly Xbox All Access scheme. Game is now sold out of the Xbox, with no word on when new stock might arrive.
The Xbox series X is in stock at AO in store
The console is currently listed as out of stock online, but we’ve heard whispers on the wind that AO has the Xbox series X in stock in its physical UK stores.
AO is primarily an online retailer, but has five warehouse stores strategically positioned around the country. They’re in Manchester, Gatwick, Stevenage, Leeds and Liverpool.
When will Smyths Toys restock the Xbox series X?
Smyths Toys is currently sold out of the Xbox series X, but lately the retailer has been restocking the console in small numbers and in seemingly random branches of its stores around the country. If you’re passing by a store, it’s worth dropping in to ask about the Xbox – Smyths often restocks in store without listing availability online.
Alongside Game and 4gadgets, Smyths Toys is one of three retailers partnering with Microsoft to sell the console through the Xbox All Access credit programme. An alternative to paying full price for the console, Xbox All Access lets you pay for your console in monthly instalments over two years.
Will we see an Xbox restock at Currys later today?
Currys PC World is another retailer looking likely to restock the Xbox series X today or tomorrow. Previous restocking patterns suggest that Currys is overdue to receive more stock – the retailer has a good run of weekly drops before abruptly running out of consoles in mid-August, but a restock on 7 September could be an indicator that Currys is back in business.
When a drop happens, the main Currys site gets hammered with traffic, so we recommend using the app to complete your purchase.
Who’s most likely to restock next?
We predict that Argos is next in line for an Xbox series X restock. It’s been more than a month since the retailer last stocked the console, and Argos restocks roughly once every four weeks.
The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app. Add the console to your wish list in advance of it being in stock. When it’s available, you can use your wish list to slip the Xbox straight into your basket for a speedy checkout when the time comes.
