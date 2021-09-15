✕ Close Microsoft’s great showing at Gamescom 2021

We’re almost a full year into the lifespan of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s latest console is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere online. Supply chain problems combined with a global shortage of microchips have slowed hardware production to a crawl, leaving UK shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox.

The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is more readily available, but the more advanced Xbox series X is restocked less often and sells out almost as soon as new stock appears. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked is key to getting hold of one.

If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.

