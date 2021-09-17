The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock UK - live: AO restock is available now – how to get the console
We’re bringing you live Xbox restock alerts from Amazon, Very and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at AO right now
Since it launched in November last year, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out everywhere in the UK. A global shortage of microprocessors, coupled with local and international supply chain problems, has slowed production of the new console to a crawl and left shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox.
The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is more readily available to buy online, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within seconds of new stock appearing. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to successfully getting hold of one.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
The Xbox series X is in stock at AO
AO is selling the Xbox series X as part of a bundle costing £614.
Here’s what you get.
- Xbox series X console – £449
- A twin charging dock – £20
- A Turtle Beach gaming headset – £77
- A red wireless controller – £55
That adds up to £601.
When is the ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ release date on Xbox series X?
If you’re trying to upgrade your Xbox in time for the next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077, you’ve got plenty of time to find Microsoft’s console in stock.
As reported by VGC, developer CD Projekt Red has suggested the Xbox series X Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade could slip into next year.
The dystopian RPG launched in September of 2020, but was so buggy and prone to crashing that it was effectively unplayable. Cyberpunk 2077 was so broken in fact that Sony removed the game from sale until some of the most heinous glitches could be fixed.
CD Projekt Red’s game is in a much better state now, but this recent Cyberpunk 2077 release date news suggests we could be waiting a little longer to dive back into a more polished, next-generation version of the developer’s blockbuster RPG.
Managed to find the Xbox series X in stock? Here are the games you need to play
Wondering what to play next? Here’s our list of the best Xbox series X games of 2021, from Forza Horizon 4 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Where to find the Xbox series X in store
Our Xbox stock tracking tools are able to spot the console the instant it appears on sale anywhere online.
Keeping track of the Xbox series X in physical stores around the country is trickier, but can be done – we use helpful tips from readers as well as reports from social media to keep tabs on what’s happening our there in the real world.
Here are some tips for finding the Xbox series X in store this weekend.
- The retailers most often rumoured to have in-store stock are Argos and Smyths Toys. To a lesser extent, we’ve heard of John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World and Game having physical stock.
- Enter your postcode on the retailer’s online product page to check for local stock. If you can, scroll around to peek at other stores further away from you.
- Many stores don’t log returned or uncollected Xbox pre-orders back into their stock systems, so the console can appear out of stock when it isn’t. Pop into your local shop in person and ask a member of staff.
Is the Xbox in stock at Asda?
Whereas Tesco appears to have given up on restocking the Xbox series X entirely, Asda still occasionally receives stock of Microsoft’s new console.
The retailer is currently in the midst of one of the longest dry spells on record however. It’s now been 84 days since Asda last had stock.
The retailer restocks so sporadically that it’s difficult to predict when the Xbox might crop up there again. But don’t worry: we track every UK retailer, regardless of how often they drop.
Is the Xbox series X in stock at Very?
How out of stock is the Xbox at Very? Very. It is very out of stock.
Very restocked the Xbox series X earlier this week on Tuesday, 14 September.
The retailer has restocked the Xbox roughly once every four weeks for the last three months, and always on a Tuesday or a Wednesday. Based on this pattern, we forecast another drop at Very on 12 October or 19 October.
We know, right? That’s ages away.
Could Game restock the Xbox today?
For whatever reason, not many retailers restock consoles on a Friday, but Game regularly bucks this trend with surprise late-week Xbox drops.
The retailer has had Microsoft’s console available through Xbox All Access almost every day since Wednesday last week, as well as stock available to buy in stores around the country. The last online restock was on 25 August, when Game sold pre-orders of the Halo Infinite limited edition Xbox series X bundle.
To date, Game is the only retailer besides the official Microsoft Store to sell pre-orders of the starry, Halo themed console and controller.
Does AO have the Xbox series X in stock?
You might not think you have anything in common with AO, the Bolton-based electrical retailer, but you do: neither of you have an Xbox series X.
AO last restocked the Xbox on 1 September, and before that on 3 August, which puts the retailer into a nice and predictable monthly-restocking pattern.
As neat a pattern as that is, it means we’re less likely to see the Xbox restocked at AO until the beginning of October, two weeks from now.
Did you know that AO is short for Appliances Online? Well now you do.
Will Amazon restock the Xbox today?
Amazon treated us to a tiny restock last Thursday. This was both the first time the retail giant had restocked in the UK in almost two months, and the first time it restocked later in the week than a Wednesday.
This revelation tipped everything we know about how Amazon restocks the Xbox on its head. Now anything is possible: a mid-morning Friday restock? A drop on a Sunday night at 2am?
Amazon currently has the less powerful Xbox series S in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk).
