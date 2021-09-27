✕ Close Xbox Series X reportedly getting 500GB storage expansion card

The Xbox series X is almost one year old, but since launching has been consistently sold out everywhere in the UK. A worldwide shortage of microprocessors, combined with collapsing supply chains at home and abroad, has slowed production of Microsoft’s newest Xbox consistently.

The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find online, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out in minutes or even seconds of new stock appearing. Knowing where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grab one in time.

If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Show latest update 1632729605 When will Argos restock the Xbox series X? Argos last restocked the Xbox series X on 24 September, and before that on 5 August. There were also some micro restocks in mid-September. The online games’ retailer was particularly active last week with two consecutively restocks on Thursday and Friday respectively. It is not sure whether Argos will restock the Xbox series X once again before the month is through, but we’ll make sure to update the blog if they do! Alessandro Mascellino 27 September 2021 09:00 1632728405 What Xbox series X stock drops could we see this week? Top of the morning to you, Xbox series X hunters, and welcome back to another week of wild stock tracking! It was a bit of a quiet weekend for Xbox series X restocks, but Thursday and Friday last week saw a few different restocks from Argos, Game, and Smyths Toys. But what about this week? No official restocks have been yet confirmed – but it’s the last week of the month, and both Game and Amazon have been restocking Xbox series X quite consistently at the end of each month for a while now. Follow the Xbox series X liveblog and we’ll keep you posted about all the drops and when they happen. Alessandro Mascellino 27 September 2021 08:40 Newer 1 / 1 Older

