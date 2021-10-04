✕ Close Microsoft’s great showing at Gamescom 2021

The Xbox series X is still impossible to find in stock online. Since it launched in November 2020, delays in the manufacturing process and a worldwide shortage of microchips have brought production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a juddering halt.

While it’s easier to find the less advanced Xbox series S in stock, the more powerful Xbox series X sells out as quickly as new stock appears. Knowing when the Xbox will be restocked is key to grabbing one before everybody else does.

So, if you’re wondering where you can buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, or when the Xbox will be back in stock, our stock tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll alert you to the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events.

Check Xbox series X stock from UK retailers below:

Show latest update 1633333765 Very predicted to restock the Xbox series X tomorrow On the last two occasions Very restocked the PlayStation 5, the retailer restocked the Xbox series X at the same time. It’s unusual behaviour – shoppers usually only want one of the next-gen consoles, and selling both must be a huge strain on their website – but it does help us narrow down some predicted dates for the next Xbox restock. Very is estimated to restock the PS5 on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday this week, between 9am and 11am. That’s according to twitter user @StockCheckerUK. If the retailer sticks to its habit, we should see more Xbox series X stock then too. Steve Hogarty 4 October 2021 08:49 1633332617 Which retailer will restock the Xbox first in October? The Xbox series X is sold out everywhere right now. No UK retailer has restocked in October so far, meaning there’s everything to play for. So who do we think might fire the starting gun and kick off this month’s stock drops? Our eyes are on Currys PC World. It’s now been over a month since Currys last had the Xbox in stock, which is the longest the retailer has ever gone without restocking Microsoft’s latest console. It could drop as early as today. Currys tends to sell the Xbox series X console by itself, with no bundled accessories or games, for the simple price of £449. When a drop happens, the main Currys site gets hammered with traffic, so we recommend using the app to complete your purchase. Steve Hogarty 4 October 2021 08:30 1633331861 Xbox stock trackers, activate (The Independent) Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome to this week’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scanning the retail horizon to bring you live updates and alerts on Microsoft’s newest console as they happen. On the hunt for an Xbox today? Stay with us to be the first to know when new stock drops. Steve Hogarty 4 October 2021 08:17 Newer 1 / 1 Older

