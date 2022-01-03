January is expected to see an uptick in next-generation console sales (iStock/The Independent)

Far from being over, the pandemic-induced global supply chain crisis is predicted to continue well into the new year, meaning many high-end electronics like the Xbox series X remain sold out across the board.

While UK retailers apparently stockpiled consoles for the Christmas rush, following the festive break Microsoft’s next-generation games machine is once again hard to find in stock online.

When new stock does appear, it’s usually without warning and sells out in minutes, or even seconds, as eager online shoppers grab the Xbox as quickly as it goes on sale. That’s why we launched our Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we monitor every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as soon as the console appears. That way, you’ve got a fighting chance of picking up a console before it sells out.

We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Xbox stock trackers, activate Show latest update 1641200318 Where else has the Xbox series X in stock? Smyths Toys isn’t the only retailer stocking the Xbox series X this morning, the console is also available at Asda through the Xbox All Access programme. The pay monthly scheme lets you spread the cost of the console over two years, a bit like a phone contract. It costs £28.99 per month and you pay nothing up front, and get membership to Game Pass Ultimate included. That’s Microsoft’s Netflix-style games-on-demand service, and usually costs £10.99 per month. At the end of the term you keep your Xbox, and end up paying slightly less than you would have done if you’d bought the console and Game Pass Ultimate separately. Steve Hogarty 3 January 2022 08:58 1641199552 Xbox stock trackers, activate Good morning Xbox hunters, and happy New Year! The calendar might have done a neat little backflip, but here on the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog not much has changed. We’re still tracking the availability of Microsoft’s next-generation console to bring you the latest updates as soon as they happen. Right now, the Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys for click and collect at stores around the country. Check your local branch now. Steve Hogarty 3 January 2022 08:45 Newer 1 / 1 Older

