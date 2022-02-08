The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Asda, EE and Smyths Toys restocks continue – how to get a console
Stay with us for your live Xbox stock alerts and console updates from Very, Currys, Argos and more
Update: The Xbox series X is available at Smyths Toys. It’s also via Xbox All Access at Asda and for EE customers. Read on for more details.
Since launching in November 2020, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out across most UK retailers. Pandemic-induced supply chain bottlenecks, coupled with a surge in consumer demand, has made available stock of Microsoft’s flagship games console a rare sight online.
While the tail end of 2021 saw huge numbers of restocks from retailers like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon, since then the supply of Xbox consoles has slowed to a trickle. When it does appear, the Xbox sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: Xbox All Access available
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Xbox All Access is still available from Asda
It looks like there is still some Xbox All Access consoles available from Asda. For anyone who can afford to pay £28.99 per month for 24 months, and can pass a Klarna credit check, it’s a viable option to get your hands on the elusive Xbox series X. The programme is interest-free and you can pay off the full amount at any time without penalty.
With Xbox All Access you also get 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate worth £10.99 per month making the deal good value if you plan on using it to play Xbox exclusives such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
As fans climb over their own grandmothers to get their hands on the most advanced member of the Xbox family, demand for the less powerful, more diminutive (and better looking, frankly) Xbox series S is smaller and so the console is easy to find in stock pretty much everywhere.
The Xbox series S is a brilliant games machine however, and a viable alternative to the more expensive Xbox series X. The console is backwards compatible and runs the same next-generation Xbox games, but with some of the fancier graphics options dialled down. It doesn’t have a disc drive, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also half as big, so you might want an external hard drive (£199.9,9 Argos.co.uk) to store all your stuff.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys
Smyths Toys has restocked the console in stores around the UK.
Xbox All Access is also available, but if you prefer to pay £449 in one go, now’s your chance.
Can you buy an Xbox on the high street?
It’s technically possible to walk into a shop and pick up an Xbox series X, though it’s rare to find one out in the wild. There’s a drip feed of consoles that get sold online, and when they’re somewhere physical they’re usually pre-ordered only for click and collect.
If you’d like a nice big walk anyway, your best bet is to try your local branches of Game and Smyths Toys, as these retailers sometimes have consoles on their shelves. But these in-store restocks are often very small and sell out quickly, usually within hours.
Game stores each have a Twitter account, which they use to promote the arrival of Xbox stock. This Twitter list is a great way to keep an eye on all Game store Twitter accounts. Meanwhile, the Smyths website has a tool for checking on console stock levels at all of its UK stores.
Can you buy an Xbox series X from another country?
Amazon is currently sold out of the Xbox series X in the UK, but in recent weeks the retail giant has restocked Microsoft’s new console in Germany, France and Spain.
You might want to consider some of the hidden costs of important the console from the continent. Since the whole Brexit business, importing electronics above a certain value from the EU incurs a set of taxes, delivery charges and fees. Because of the additional paperwork required, many courier services have hiked up their prices too.
You can expect to pay at least £100 extra to buy an Xbox this way, and your Xbox could have an accent.
If you’ve given up on waiting, Amazon has the less powerful Xbox series S in stock as part of a bundle with Fortnite and Rocket League (£248.99, Amazon.co.uk).
What is Xbox All Access?
When it’s in stock, Game, Asda and Smyths sell the Xbox series X through the Xbox All Access programme. But what is that exactly, what’s going on here, and who is this?
Xbox All Access is a zero per cent finance option that lets you spread the cost of the Xbox series X or Xbox series S over two years. Rather than pay £449 for the console in one go, you pay 24 monthly instalments of £28.99 and nothing up front.
If you suspect that adds up to more than £449 over two years, you’d be right. That’s because your Xbox series X also comes with over 100 popular games included. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the games subscription service allowing you to access more than 100 games on demand, includes the likes of Halo Infinite (£46.99, Currys.co.uk) and Forza Horizon 5 (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), and usually costs £10.99 per month.
That works out as £712 worth of stuff for £695, meaning Xbox All Access is pretty good value for money.
Can we expect an Xbox restock at John Lewis?
The Xbox series X is profoundly out of stock at John Lewis & Partners.
The department store hasn’t had an Xbox restock for many, many months. But don’t lose faith: John Lewis & Partners is still in the business of selling next-gen consoles. It had the PlayStation 5 in stock in late December, so we’re expecting some movement on the Xbox series X front shortly.
The retailer is an early bird, preferring to restock between 7am and 7:30am, so set your alarms.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
