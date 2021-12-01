The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock – live: Argos restock now sold out – how to get a console
Looking to snap up a new console ahead of Christmas? We’re bringing you stock updates as they happen
Update: The Xbox series X is now sold out at Argos. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s fastest-selling console, but despite its apparent success the next-generation games machine is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.
Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process have slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on one.
The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find, but the more advanced series X typically sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. So, knowing when and where the newest console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox Series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Check stock from UK Xbox Series X retailers below:
How to buy an Xbox series X online
Sometimes we’re so busy thinking about where to buy the Xbox series X, that we forget how to buy the Xbox series X.
Here are a few general tips on bagging Microsoft’s next-gen console when it appears in stock.
- Register accounts at the retailers most likely to restock, such as Amazon, Currys PC World, Smyths Toys, Argos and Game
- Add your payment details and delivery address in advance for a speedy checkout
- Download each retailer’s app and add the Xbox series X to your wish list (or “save for later” list)
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate that navigating through the website
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription
When will Smyths Toys restock the Xbox?
Smyths Toys last restocked the Xbox series X on 20 November, though it was a very small allocation. We’d estimate that less than a dozen consoles were sold in total.
Before that on 15 October, Smyths Toys had Xbox stock available to click and collect from stores around the country, and we’ve heard reports of shoppers being able to find the Xbox in stock in physical stores.
It’s worth popping into your local branch if you’re passing by to ask about stock.
Could AO restock the Xbox series X today?
It’s been a while AO restocked. 40 days to be precise. The retailer last restocked the Xbox series X on 22 October as part of a bundle costing around £600.
The bundle included a charging dock, extra controller and wireless gaming headset. Bundles tend to stay in stock longer as they’re slightly more expensive and less appealing to scalpers, as the bundled accessories eat into their potential profit.
Does Game have the Xbox in stock?
Though it’s sold out right now, Game has had the Xbox All Access programme in stock intermittently throughout November. The pay-as-you-go alternative to buying the console at full price costs £28.99 per month for 24 months, and comes with two years of Game Pass Ultimate included.
The retailer is also one of two places you can pre-order the Halo Infinite limited edition Xbox series X bundle. We’ll let you know if Game receives another allocation of Xbox stock.
What’s happening with Amazon’s Xbox series X stock?
Aside from an incredibly brief restock on 24 November, Amazon has been missing the Xbox series X for months now.
It’s occasionally been possible to buy the console from Amazon’s European sites – the Xbox was in stock at Amazon Germany and Amazon France in recent weeks – though importing the Xbox from the EU incurs a hefty wodge of taxes, delivery charges and fees. Expect to pay at least £100 extra to buy an Xbox this way.
If you’ve given up on waiting, Amazon currently has the less powerful Xbox series S in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk).
The Nintendo Switch OLED is in stock at Box
If you’re also on the hunt for Nintendo’s latest console this morning, you’re in luck. Electronics retailer Box just restocked the Nintendo Switch OLED (£309.99, Box.co.uk).
Like Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo has been impacted by the global chip shortage. But in the console’s first month of release, the Switch OLED was available in abundance, contrary to the PS5 and Xbox series X did when they were first launched.
While the restock horizon for the Switch OLED was a little dire at the start of November, there are plenty of retailers with the console in stock right now.
When did Currys last restock the Xbox series X?
Though not available right now, we think Currys could restock the Xbox series X as early as this week, most likely today or tomorrow.
The retailer only restocked once in November, but managed a grand total of three stock drops in October. We ran these stats past a mathematician, who informed us that one is two less than three. If the law of averages holds, we’re coasting towards a Currys restock very soon.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Argos
Argos is selling the Xbox series X bundled with Forza Horizon 5 and an extra controller for £659.99.
When did Argos last restock the Xbox series X?
We’ve heard reports that Argos has available Xbox stock in-store this morning, so pop into your local branch and enquire.
The retailer hasn’t restocked the Xbox online in weeks, and has sailed right past every predicted restock date. When stock is available on the site, the best way to grab one is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout when the time comes.
