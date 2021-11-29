The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox Series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next this Cyber Monday?
Follow along for live stock alerts, rumours, predictions and news from John Lewis, Argos, Game and more
Today is 29 November and that can only mean one thing – it’s Cyber Monday! This used to mean in-store Black Friday deals shifting to the internet, but now it’s more a case of the Black Friday sales weekend rolling on into another week. Although we’re not expecting any Xbox Series X dicounts today, retailers might have a restock or two up their sleeve.
The Series X is now over 12 months old. Microsoft’s next-generation console has been breaking sales records all over the place these last 12 months but, despite its apparent success, the Series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.
Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis and chip shortage have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.
The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox Series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Series X typically sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the newest Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.s
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox Series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Check stock from UK Xbox Series X retailers below:
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox Series X
To get the most out of the new Xbox, you’ll need a 4K television.
Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrades the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and more fancy effects at the expense of framerate.
If your TV only goes up to 1080px, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
The best Xbox Series X games to play right now
Did you manage to grab an Xbox last week? If so, congratulations! Now why not have a gander at our round-up of the best Xbox series X games to help you decide which ones you need to play first?
Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 have endured a slow launch, with the global pandemic putting the brakes on development of many new titles. You’ll notice that many of the best Xbox Series X games are upgraded and remastered versions of Xbox One games, but there are some genuine next-gen experiences to be enjoyed already.
Here’s our list of the best Series X games of 2021, from Forza Horizon 4 to Sea of Thieves and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
Managed to find the Xbox series X in stock? Here are the games you need to play
Wondering what to play next? Here’s our list of the best Xbox series X games of 2021, from Forza Horizon 4 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Cyber Monday’s best deals and discounts for gamers
Cyber Monday is here and the sales are underway. As ever, technology and gaming will be hot topics, with discounts expected on consoles, games, accessories and more. The IndyBest team will be with you every step of the way, highlighting the best deals from right across the web.
Gaming deals this Cyber Monday will be up for grabs far and wide, from specialists like Game and ShopTo, as well as general retailers like Amazon, Very, Argos, Currys and more. We can’t promise discounts on the still-tricky-to-find Xbox series X and PlayStation 5, nor the Nintendo Switch OLED – which we have recently reviewed - but you can definitely expect to see money off games, accessories, other consoles and digital services.
Here are Alistair Charlton and Alex Lee with the latest news.
We’ve found the best Cyber Monday gaming deals to shop now
Cyber Monday 2021 is here. Get ready to bag a bargain with these post-Black Friday gaming deals from Amazon and Very on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch
The best tech deals for Cyber Monday
It’s a little quiet on the restock front just now - with a Saturday drop of Xbox Series Xs at Game the only development of note since last we spoke on Black Friday.
Delighted new owners have been showing off their prizes on Twitter - so, in the immortal words of Journey, don’t stop believing.
It can be done.
In the meantime, here are Louise Whitbread and Sarah Young to round up the best tech deals from UK retailers this Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday 2021 is here – we’ve found the best post-Black Friday deals to shop now, including Dyson, Sonos, Apple, Lego, Dyson, Ninja, pizza ovens and more
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Hello and welcome to Cyber Monday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog.
Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of the elusive console, bringing the news as it happens.
Stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go.
