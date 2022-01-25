The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock news - live: Where to get Microsoft’s console on 25 January
We’re bringing you live Xbox stock alerts from Smyths, Amazon, Game and more
Update: The Xbox series X bundle is no longer available at Argos stores but there is still availability for EE customers. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X launched more than a year ago, but production bottlenecks caused by an industry-wide shortage of microchips has left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since release.
At the tail end of 2021, UK retailers released thousands of stockpiled consoles to meet surging consumer demand, with Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. Things have slowed down again in January, but look hard enough and you can still find a few spots where the Xbox regularly pops up in stock.
When it does appear, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: In stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
How to buy an Xbox series X online
It’s all quiet on the Xbox front this morning, so let’s go over some things you can do right now to be ready when the next restock happens.
- Register an account at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above.
- Ensure your correct payment details are saved in your browser on desktop, or on Google Pay or Apple Pay on your phone.
- Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop.
- Sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, in case the retailer makes its next Xbox drop a Prime-exclusive.
- Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list.
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley or basket – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website.
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console.
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription.
Don’t buy a console on social media, these are always scams.
Will we see an Xbox restock at Currys?
Currys PC World is another retailer looking likely to restock the Xbox series X. Previous restocking patterns suggest that Currys is overdue to receive more stock – the retailer hasn’t seen an Xbox series X drop since Christmas Eve so it’s likely we will see one in the next few days.
When a drop happens, the main Currys site gets hammered with traffic, so we recommend using the app to complete your purchase.
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games, just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? Well it’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation.
Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
How to find an Xbox series X at an Argos near you
Argos has restocked the Xbox series X for click and collect in local stores up and down the country. We’re seeing consoles at our nearest stores in Kingston upon Thames, so enter your postcode or a postcode near you to check the availability in nearby Argos branches.
The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout.
Good morning, Xbox series X stock trackers
Good morning Xbox trackers! If you missed it yesterday, it looked like there was a substantial stock drop over at Argos, with some bundles available in select stores.
But it’s still early in the week and we’re expecting more drops from other major retailers before January is out. We’ll be keeping this liveblog updated with all the latest developments and other tips for when you eventually manage to get your hands on Microsoft’s latest console.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us! Thank you for reading the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
We head into Monday evening with the Xbox still in stock at Argos, though at the time of writing you might need to head to Sheffield to grab one of the last remaining consoles – as if you’d ever need an excuse to visit Sheffield.
To be alerted next time more stock drops, join us again tomorrow morning when we’ll be resuming the search.
Bye bye!
There are the differences between the Xbox series X and series S
There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X.
All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk).
Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops.
Xbox series S specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440p at 60fps
Xbox series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T
- Resolution: 4K at 60fps
