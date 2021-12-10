The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock – live: Amazon restock sells out – here’s who could drop next
Need a console by Christmas? We’re bringing you live stock updates as they happen
UPDATE: The Xbox series X is now sold out again at Amazon, but we are still seeing handfuls of stock at four branches of Smyths Toys in Northern Ireland today.
Despite launching 12 months ago, Microsoft’s next-generation console is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK. Both online and in-store, the Xbox is nowhere to be found.
A shortage of semiconductors coupled with delays in the global supply chain have slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a trickle, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on the console.
The cheaper, less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more powerful Xbox series X in more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the newest console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
How to buy an Xbox series X online
While we wait for the next restock, let’s go over some of basic tips when it comes to securing a console. Preparation is key to success, and there are a bunch of things you can do right now to ensure you’re ready when the next restock happens.
- Register an account and save your payment details at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above
- Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop
- Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription
Amazon is now sold out
Xbox series X consoles never last long at Amazon, and today was no exception. Just 30 minutes after hitting the store, it’s now out of stock once again. The smaller, cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S remains available, as ever.
Does Smyths Toys have Xbox stock online?
It’s sold out at the moment, but Smyths is one of the retailers we’re expecting Xbox stock from soon. The website says more series X consoles are expected in December, but is no more specific than that for now. With a bit of luck, the next restock will land in time for Christmas.
Xbox stock arrives at Amazon
The Xbox series X is available to buy at Amazon UK right now. Stock arrived just a few minutes ago and is available when clicking the ‘see all buying options’ button.
Xbox stock spotted at some Smyths stores
Speaking of buying consoles in-store, we’ve just spotted some series X consoles at a handful of Smyths Toys stores in Northern Ireland. According to the retailer’s website, its Bangor, Forestside, Boucher Road and Newtonabbey shops all have consoles in stock right now. Bangor and Boucher Road each have 13 consoles, while Forestside and Newtonabbey have “15+” in stock according to the site.
These stores open at 9am, so hopefully the consoles will be available to buy as soon as they open this morning. They will likely be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Can you buy an Xbox in-store?
Yes, but the console is just as hard to find in-store as it is online. We’ve found the best options for in-store Xboxes are Game and Smyths Toys. Both shops occasionally receive the odd console, but you won’t be surprised to learn they sell out almost instantly.
Game stores all have their own Twitter account, where they report about in-store stock for the Xbox series X (and PS5). This Twitter list shows every tweet from every Game store, so it’s worth checking out for news on Xbox stock.
Meanwhile, Smyths has a tool on its site for checking stock at all of its UK stores. Handfuls of consoles are occasionally available at stores, so it’s worth checking the site regularly.
Good morning
Hello, happy Friday and welcome back to yet another day of Xbox series X hunting. Stock for the year-old console is still proving tricky to find, but there have been a handful of restocks to get excited about. We saw consoles land at Argos yesterday, but they are out of stock again already. Hopefully more restocks will happen today – and remember, we’ll share all of the UK Xbox restocking news as soon as we get it.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well that's all from us for another day.
Did you manage to grab an Xbox at Argos earlier? We're still seeing some residual consoles floating around at random stores up and down the UK. It's worth popping into your local branch to ask in person, if you can.
If not, join us again tomorrow when we'll be resuming the search. Bye bye!
Play Xbox series X games on your laptop
This might tide you over while we wait for the Xbox series X to come back into stock: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play a selection of Xbox games on their PC right now using Microsoft’s cloud streaming service.
You don’t need a gaming PC, just a fast enough internet connection. Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
Xbox celebrates its 20th birthday the only way it knows how
That’s right, it’s a limited edition Xbox controller.
The 20th anniversary special edition Xbox wireless controller celebrates two decades of Microsoft’s console, and is designed to resemble the original Xbox debug kit in translucent black and lurid green.
Buy now £59.99, Xbox.com
(The debug kit is the exclusive version of the console Microsoft sends to games studios for testing and development purposes, very few people ever lay eyes on one.)
Perhaps the most exciting feature of the new controller is how it unlocks a new background inspired by the original Xbox dashboard when you connect it to your Xbox series X.
The controller launched alongside a matching Xbox headset on 15 November and is available exclusively at the Microsoft Store for £59.99.
