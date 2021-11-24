(iStock/The Independent)

The Xbox series X launched 12 months ago, yet Microsoft’s next-generation console is still very difficult to find in stock anywhere in the UK. The ongoing supply chain crisis has slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a crawl, leaving gaming fans in the UK wondering where to buy one – and if they’ll find one in time for Christmas.

The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out yet again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wanting to find out where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events. Like the launch of the must-have Xbox mini fridge (also tricky to find...).

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

Show latest update 1637742150 Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome to Wednesday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog. Heya! Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black cuboid, to bring you live Xbox restock updates as they happen. If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox on this dark and cold morning, stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go. Adam Smith 24 November 2021 08:22 Newer 1 / 1 Older

