The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock UK - live: Game confirm mini fridge will be back in stock this morning
Follow along for live stock alerts, rumours, predictions and Xbox news from John Lewis, Amazon, Game and more
The Xbox series X has been with us for almost an entire year. Microsoft’s next-generation console has been breaking sales records left, right and centre, yet despite its apparent success the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both in-store and online.
Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.
The less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the newest Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Very has restocked the PlayStation 5
Over on our PS5 stock tracking liveblog we’re reporting on the ongoing restock at Very.
The retailer often restocks the Xbox series X alongside Sony’s new console, but this time around they seem to be showing no love to Microsoft. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled just in case.
PS5 stock UK - live: Today’s Playstation availability from EE, Argos, Very and more
All the latest news on PS5 console restocks at retailers across the UK, including Game, Amazon and John Lewis
Game is restocking the Xbox mini-fridge this morning
Game is kind enough to give us a heads up about an imminent restock happening later this morning.
Unfortunately it’s not about an Xbox, but an Xbox-shaped fridge.
We’ll be first to let you know when the highly sought-after cooler goes on sale.
The Xbox series X is sold out
Right now the Xbox series X is sold out across the board, with the most recent restocks happening yesterday at Very and Asda.
We’ve got key indicators suggesting an imminent restock at Smyths Toys, eBuyer and AO today or later this week. Smyths is especially ripe for a drop, probably with consoles available through Xbox All Access. The retailer hasn’t sold a console for £449 in months.
Follow along for live updates on Xbox series X stock
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Wednesday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be monitoring the retail horizon for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive next-generation console in stock.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.