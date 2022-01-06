The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X UK stock - live: Currys restock is still available today, Very could be next
Follow along for live UK stock alerts from Amazon, Smyths, Currys, Game and more
Update: The Xbox series X is still in stock at Currys , and is available through Xbox All Access at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X is more than a year old now, but a global shortage of components coupled with a global chip shortage and bottlenecks in the supply chain have left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since launching in the autumn of 2020.
December saw many UK retailers release thousands of stockpiled consoles to jubilant Christmas shoppers, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X. But following the holidays the console is once again sold out at most retailers.
When new consoles appear, it’s usually without warning and sells out in minutes as quick-fingered customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you instant stock alerts. That way, you’ve got a fighting chance of picking up a console before it sells out again.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: In stock (Xbox All Access)
- Currys: In stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: In stock (Xbox All Access)
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: Out of stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Buying an Xbox series X on the high street
It remains difficult to buy an Xbox series X on the high street, but there are a couple of stores that offer glimmers of hope. Branches of Game occasionally receive small amounts of Xbox series X (and PS5) stock, but these sell out very quickly and usually cannot be reserved; it’s instead a case of first-come, first-served. Each Game branch has a Twitter account, which is often used to say when Xboxes are on the shelves. Keep an eye on this Twitter list, which shows every tweet from all of these Game store accounts.
Your second in-store option is Smyths Toys, which has a tool on its website for checking stock at all of the retailer’s UK stores. There are currently no consoles available at any store, but Smyths is pretty good at keeping this tool updated, and we often see consoles available at handfuls of stores at a time – so keep checking.
The Xbox series X is still in stock at Currys – but there’s a catch
The Xbox series X is available to buy right now at Currys. But there is a slight catch, as it cannot be bought on its own. Instead, the console is offered in two different bundles.
The first bundle includes the Xbox elite series 2 wireless controller and costs £589. That’s a saving of £9.99 compared to buying the console and controller separately.
The second bundle includes an Xbox series X and a 1TB Seagate expansion hard drive, which when installed doubles the storage of the console, giving more space for downloaded games. This bundle is priced at £644, saving £13.99 on the usual price.
What is Xbox All Access?
Since the series X is currently available through the Xbox All Access programme at both Smyths Toys and Asda, we thought we’d explain exactly what that means.
Instead of buying the Xbox series X outright for £449, Xbox All Access lets you pay monthly using a 0% loan from Klarna. This costs £28.99 a month for 24 months, making for a total payment of £695.76.
So while that makes the console seem more expensive, your monthly payment also includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you access to over 100 games (new and old), ready to be downloaded and played. There’s no need to actually buy the games individually. As well as the game, Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold, so you can play against others online, EA Play membership, and discounts on games and add-ons.
All in, it’s actually slightly cheaper, to the tune of about £20, to pay for All Access for 24 months, compared to buying the console outright then paying for Game Pass Ultimate.
Good morning
Welcome back to another day of Xbox hunting! If you’re planning on tackling the high street today then we strongly recommend your biggest winter coat; it’s pretty chilly out there.
As for online shoppers, we bring good news – a couple of Xbox series X bundles are still (still!) available at Currys, ready to buy right now. If you’d rather pay monthly, the console is also available through Xbox All Access at Asda.
We’ll be here all day to bring you more Xbox restocking news as soon as we get it.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us for another day, thank you for joining the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
Currys is still hanging in there, with its accessory bundles. Meanwhile Asda and Smyths Toys are also still taking applications for Xbox All Access, the pay monthly alternative to paying full price for the console up front. Smyths also has some stock available for click and collect at local branches.
If you’re holding out for the console to appear back in stock all by itself, then join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the hunt.
Who might restock the Xbox series X next?
We’re pinning our hopes on another Very restock next Tuesday.
Very last had stock on 14 December, though since then the retailer’s supply has completely dried up. Customers could choose from one of a number of optional bundles, including three months of Game Pass and an additional controller.
The retailer is currently selling the official Xbox series S + Rocket League + Fortnite bundle (£249.99, Very.co.uk).
The best Xbox series X accessories
Managed to scoop up an Xbox series X for Christmas? Here’s how to kit it out with the best official Xbox accessories out there,
The Seagate storage expansion card (£194.99, Amazon.co.uk) currently has £25 off at Amazon. The solid state hard drive doubles the storage capacity of your Xbox series X, meaning you can store more games and handle the mammoth install size of games like Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk).
Meanwhile, there’s a fiver off the Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 (£149.99, Smythstoys.com) over at Smyths Toys. This high-end, professional gaming pad costs almost half as much as an Xbox series S, and has finely tuned hair-triggers and programmable sensitivity levels.
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
To get the most out the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television.
Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrades the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and more fancy effects at the expense of framerate.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
Here's how to find the Nintendo Switch OLED
The newly redesigned Nintendo Switch OLED launched in October and features a vastly improved display that leaves Nintendo’s explosively colourful games looking better than ever.
Buy now £309, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re looking to find a deal on Nintendo’s handheld, you’ve come to the right place. We’re rounding up the best Nintendo Switch discounts and bundles in 2022.
