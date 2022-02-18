Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t have the smoothest of releases in the world. It was one of the most highly-anticipated game launches of 2020, but when it eventually came out in December that year, it was all just a bit of a hot mess.

There were technical glitches galore. Most experienced frame rate issues, some saw their game constantly crash, while others were having a right old snigger because they couldn’t get main character V to keep their junk in their pants. The bugs were sometimes amusing, but mostly infuriating, and ultimately led to Sony taking the game off the PlayStation Store altogether.

Game developer CD Projekt RED had been working on stability fixes ever since, and initially promised that the PS5 and Xbox series X versions would be released in 2021. While it took slightly longer than expected, Project RED has just announced a new 1.5 patch that finally gives Cyberpunk 2077 the next-gen treatment.

The patch brings onboard 4K resolution with dynamic scaling, ray tracing, faster loading times as well as even more technical and visual improvements. If you’ve been waiting for this moment to hop on the bandwagon, now is the time.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently half price on both the Microsoft Store and the PlayStation Store, and there’s a free five-hour trial if you’re still a bit sceptical on whether Night City can deliver the next gen goods.

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ on Xbox One/Xbox series X/S: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Xbox.com

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently 50 per cent off until 28 February on the Microsoft Store. With Xbox Smart Delivery, you’ll gain access to the Xbox series X version of Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as you buy it and launch the game.

If you’re after a physical version, then Asda is currently selling the game for just £20 (Asda.com), while Game is selling it for £24.99 (Game.co.uk). Physical versions can also be upgraded for free.

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ on PS4/PS5: Was £39.99, now £19.99, Playstation.com

Cyberpunk 2077 is also half price on the PlayStation Store for both PS4 and PS5. When you make your purchase, you’ll be asked which version of the game you’d like to download.

If you’re after a physical version of the game, then Amazon is currently selling the PS4 Day One edition for just £19.95 (Amazon.co.uk) – an arguably better deal than the one from the PlayStation Store.

The Day One edition comes with a world compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore, postcards and a map of Night City, as well as a few stickers. You also get access to the game soundtrack, a digital art booklet, a Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook and Wallpapers for desktop and mobile devices.

