CD Projekt RED, the game developers behind The Witcher series and 2020’s CyberPunk 2077, have released details about a new live-stream with a not-so-subtle hint that it could lead to updates on their most recent title.

If you didn’t hear about Cyberpunk’s less than stellar launch, the game was plagued with bugs and performance issues on last-gen formats that lead to the game ultimately being taken off the Playstation online store for a time.

It’s hoping that the company will be able to turn their fortunes around with an updated next-gen edition of the game that is optimised for both the PS5 and Xbox series X/S.

According to reports, the update for Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release in the first quarter of 2022 which puts the dates sometime between January and March. With the live-stream set to broadcast later today, we could expect a confirmation of this date fairly soon.

To find out how to watch the live-stream, what time it airs and what details we can expect, then keep reading the article below.

How to watch ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ live-stream

According to the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, there will be a live-stream taking place at 3pm UK time.

It’s expected that we will see more details about the PS5 and Xbox series X/S versions. The live-stream itself will be viewable at 3pm on their Twitch channel. We will be reporting on their announcements shortly after the event has finished.

