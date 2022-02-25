This Elden Ring competition will give 100 winners a real-life lordship

Bandai Namco, the company that publishes Elden Ring, is celebrating the release of the game today by offering players a chance to claim a plot of land and an honorary lordship.

In the game, players will journey to the Lands Between in search of the ring to ascend and become an “Elden Lord”. While the title of “Elden Lord” might be fantasy, this one is very much real; the prize comes with a certificate and everything.

The competition, in collaboration with Highland Titles, will give 100 individuals a piece of land near Glencoe, Scotland, as well as the title of “Elden Lord” or “Elden Lady”.

How much land is being offered here isn’t clear, and it may not be enough to build your castle on, but according to the Highland Titles website, becoming an owner of a plot will help in conservation efforts of the area, which seems like a nice way to preserve the natural beauty of your newfound estate.

Entrants can nominate anyone near and dear to them to become an Elden Lord or Lady. They simply need to explain why they think their chosen person should be granted the honour.

Would-be nobles can enter through Bandai Namco’s Entertainment email, “eldenlord@bandainamcoent.eu”, by sharing a written statement, video or photo explaining why their nominee should receive the title.

The competition is open for entries now and will remain so for two weeks, before closing on 11 March.

Winners will be contacted via email a week after the competition closes, and they will be selected at random. No more than one entry is permitted per person and entrants must be based in the UK or Ireland and over the age of 16.

Keen to play the game before going after a title? We’ve already reviewed it, and have a beginner’s guide that you will need to explore the Lands Between.

