FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is right around the corner – it will drop on 25 February 2022 on Playstation and Xbox consoles as well as on PC.

PC gamers in particular have been hoping to hear news regarding the specifications required to run the game. Elden Ring is set to be the company’s biggest title both in terms of scale and technical demand.

Now the company has officially revealed both the minimum and recommended specs for PC and it looks like the game will be more demanding than predecessors such as Dark Souls.

If you were hoping to play the game on a PC with 8GB of RAM then we have some bad news, as Elden Ring will require at least 12GB to run, with 16GB being recommended for optimum performance.

If you want to find out the full details of the recommended PC requirements for Elden Ring, then read on.

‘Elden Ring’ PC requirements

In a picture posted on the official Elden Ring Twitter page, details of the PC requirements for the game were officially made public.

There has been much speculation on how demanding the game will be and it looks set to be quite taxing on low-end PCs.

‘Elden Ring’ minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0) Storage: 60GB

60GB Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device

‘Elden Ring’ recommended specifications

Operating system: Windows 10 or Windows 11

Windows 10 or Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0) Storage: 60GB

60GB Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device

