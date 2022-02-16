Racing game fans now have just a couple of weeks to wait before the latest instalment of Gran Turismo is released. The venerable video game first arrived back in 1997 and has entertained fans with a huge roster of cars and tracks, along with realistic racing, ever since.

A PlayStation exclusive developed by Polyphony Digital, it’s due to go on sale on 4 March, and is available on both the PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles. But, as is often the case with major game launches, there’s more than one version to consider. If the news of a new Gran Turismo fills you with nostalgia, you might be swayed by the 25th Anniversary Edition, which marks a quarter-century since the first game arrived on the original PlayStation.

The special edition comes in a metal box and includes a physical copy of the game on PS5, a download code for the PS4 version, and a copy of the game’s official soundtrack. There’s also a range of digital treats, including 30 partner avatars to use in the game, and four free cars – including the Toyota Supra GT500 in “Castrol Tom’s” ‘livery, as seen in the original Gran Turismo – to kickstart your collection.

But the biggest news here is the free game credits. The anniversary version of GT7 comes with 1,100,000 credits, ready to be spent on day one.

It isn’t known yet exactly how much each car in GT7 will cost, but players of previous instalments will be familiar with how cars are generally priced. A million credits should be plenty to build out a decent car collection on launch day, or of course you could blow it all on a rare Ferrari. We won’t judge.

How to pre-order Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 has a recommended retail price of £69.99 on the PS5 and £59.99 on the PS4. It will be released on 4 March and can be bought on disc or as a digital download.

The 25th Anniversary Edition is more expensive (£89.99, Playstation.com) but comes with all of the extras we mentioned earlier, including the soundtrack, four free cars, and 1,100,000 in-game credits to spend on whatever you like. It is also available to pre-order from Game (£89.99, Game.co.uk) and Amazon (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk) but is currently sold out at those two retailers. In-store stock should be available at some branches of Game on 4 March.

The regular PS5 game is available to pre-order now from PlayStation (£69.99, Playstation.com), Amazon (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk), Argos (£69.99, Argos.co.uk), Very (£69.99, Very.co.uk) and Game (£69.99, Game.co.uk).

If you are looking for the PS4 version, Smyths Toys is selling it for £5 less than other retailers (£54.99, Smythstoys.com). It includes the Mazda RX-Vision concept car in “stealth mode” livery, the Porsche 917 Living Legend concept and the Toyota mentioned earlier. You’ll also receive 100,000 in-game credits with this edition to get you started. It’s not the million-plus credits of the Anniversary Edition, but still a useful little bonus.

Lastly, we should point out that buyers of the PS4 version can upgrade to the PS5 game for £10 when they manage to secure a new console – you’ll need our PS5 restocking live blog for help with that though.

