Gran Turismo 7 car and track list: 400 cars will be made available to race on over 90 courses
Plenty of classic circuits are making a return to the series
Gran Turismo 7 is set to be the biggest entry into the racing series yet, with Kazunori Yamauchi, creator of the game, saying that it is the most complete instalment yet, aimed at new players as well as veterans.
Over 400 cars will be made available to race on over 90 courses, with some being fictional and others based on real circuits around the world.
There are going to be plenty of options for customisation too, with over 650 aerodynamic parts as well as different wheels, body modifications and paint jobs offering thousands of configurations.
Fans are also excited about the return of the campaign mode, where players start with a compact car and participate in races around the world, building their garage and fine-tuning their machines.
But which vehicles are we likely to see in the series and will there be old tracks returning? Keep reading below to see our extensive list of everything we’ve been able to verify so far.
Read more:
‘Gran Turismo 7’ confirmed track list
Gran Turismo 7 is confirmed to have more than 90 track routes over 34 different locations available at launch. Some tracks are based on real-life locations while others are fictionalised versions set in various regions of Japan, Europe and the Americas.
A large number of these tracks are making their way over from Gran Turismo Sport and some iconic tracks from earlier entries in the series have been promised a return. While this list is not exhaustive, these are the tracks that we have seen confirmed so far:
- Alsace Village
- Autódromo De Interlagos
- Autodromo Nazionale Monza
- Autodromo Lago Maggiore
- Autopolis International Racing Course
- Blue Moon Bay Speedway
- Brands Hatch
- Broad Bean Raceway
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Layout
- Circuit de la Sarthe
- Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
- Colorado Springs
- Daytona International Speedway
- Deep Forest
- Dragon Trail
- Fisherman’s Ranch
- Fuji Speedway
- Goodwood Motor Circuit
- High Speed Ring
- Kyoto Driving Park
- Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit
- Nürburgring
- Northern Isle Speedway
- Red Bull Ring
- Sainte-Croix Circuit
- Sardegna - Road Track
- Special Stage Route X
- Suzuka Circuit
- Tokyo Expressway
- Trial Mountain
- Tsukuba Circuit
- WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
- Willow Springs International Raceway
‘Gran Turismo 7’ confirmed cars
Polyphony Digital has confirmed that there will be over 400 cars featured in Gran Turismo 7 at launch, with more to be released in the future.
While the developers have not shared an exhaustive list of all the cars, they have confirmed that every car featured in Gran Turismo Sport will be returning.
Based on that, here is a list of 330 cars we expect to see make a return to the Gran Turismo series:
Abarth
- 1500 Biposto Bertone B.A.T 1
- 500
Alfa Romeo
- 4C Gr.3
- 4C Gr.4
- 4C Launch Edition
- GIULIA TZ2 carrozzata da ZAGATO CN.AR750106
- MiTo 1.4 T Sport
- 4C Gr.3 Road Car
Alpine
- A110 1600S
- A110 Première Édition
- Alpine Vision Gran Turismo
- Alpine Vision Gran Turismo 2017
- Alpine Vision Gran Turismo Race Mode
Amuse
- Amuse S2000 GT1 Turbo
Aston Martin
- Aston Martin DP-100 Vision Gran Turismo
- Aston Martin Vulcan
- DB11
- DB3S CN.1
- DBR9 GT1
- One-77
- V12 Vantage GT3
- V8 Vantage S
- Vantage Gr.4
Audi
- Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo
- Audi R18 (Audi Sport Team Joest)
- Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest)
- Audi R8 LMS (Audi Sport Team WRT)
- Audi Sport quattro S1 Pikes Peak
- Audi Vision Gran Turismo
- R8 4.2 FSI R tronic
- TT cup
- TT Coupé 3.2 quattro
- TTS Coupé
BMW
- BMW i3
- BMW M3 Coupé
- BMW M3 Coupé
- BMW M3 GT (BMW Motorsport)
- BMW M3 Sport Evolution
- BMW M4 Coupé
- BMW M4 Gr.4
- BMW M4 Safety Car
- BMW M6 GT3 (Walkenhorst Motorsport)
- BMW M6 GT3 M Power Livery
- BMW Vision Gran Turismo
- BMW Z4 GT3
- BMW Z8
Bugatti
- Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo
- Veyron 16.4
- Veyron Gr.4
Chaparral
- Chevrolet Chaparral 2X Vision Gran Turismo
Chevrolet
- Camaro SS
- Camaro Z28
- Camaro ZL1 1LE Package
- Corvette C7 Gr.3
- Corvette C7 Gr.3 Road Car
- Corvette C7 Gr.4
- Corvette Stingray (C7)
- Corvette Stingray Convertible (C3)
- Corvette StingRay Racer Concept
- Corvette Sting Ray Sport Coupe (C2)
Citroën
- DS3 Racing
- GT by Citroën Gr.4
- GT by Citroën Race Car (Gr.3)
- GT by Citroën Road Car
Daihatsu
- Copen Active Top
- DAIHATSU COPEN RJ Vision Gran Turismo
Dallara
- SF19 Super Formula / Honda
- SF19 Super Formula / Toyota
De Tomaso
- Pantera
Dodge
- Challenger R/T
- Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
- Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Safety Car
- SRT Tomahawk GTS-R Vision Gran Turismo
- SRT Tomahawk S Vision Gran Turismo
- SRT Tomahawk Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.1)
- SRT Tomahawk X Vision Gran Turismo
- Super Bee
- Viper Gr.4
- Viper GTS
- Viper GTS
- Viper SRT10 Coupe
- Viper SRT GT3-R
Ferrari
- 250 GT Berlinetta passo corto CN.2521
- 250 GTO CN.3729GT
- 330 P4
- 365 GTB4
- 458 Italia
- 458 Italia Gr.4
- 458 Italia GT3
- 512 BB
- Dino 246 GT
- Enzo Ferrari
- F40
- F50
- GTO
- LaFerrari
Fiat
- 500 1.2 8V Lounge SS
- 500 F
Fittipaldi Motors
- Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina
Ford
- F-150 SVT Raptor
- Focus Gr.B Rally Car
- Focus ST
- Ford GT
- Ford GT'17
- Ford GT LM Spec II Test Car
- GT40 Mark I
- Mark IV Race Car
- Mustang Gr.3
- Mustang Gr.4
- Mustang Gr.B Rally Car
- Mustang GT Premium Fastback
- Mustang Gr.3 Road Car
- Mustang Mach 1
Gran Turismo
- F1500T-A
- Gran Turismo Racing Kart 125 Shifter
- Gran Turismo Red Bull X2014 Junior
- Gran Turismo Red Bull X2014 Standard
- Gran Turismo Red Bull X2019 Competition
Greddy
- Fugu Z
GT Awards (SEMA)
- Chris Holstrom Concepts
- Mach Forty
Honda
- Beat
- Civic Type R (EK)
- Civic Type R (FK2)
- EPSON NSX
- Fit Hybrid
- Honda Project 2&4 powered by RC213V
- Honda Sports Vision Gran Turismo
- Integra Type R (DC2)
- NSX
- NSX Gr.3
- NSX Gr.4
- NSX Gr.B Rally Car
- NSX Type R
- RAYBRIG NSX CONCEPT-GT
- S2000
- S660
- S800
Hyundai
- Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track
- Genesis Gr.3
- Genesis Gr.4
- Genesis Gr.B Rally Car
- HYUNDAI N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo
Infiniti
- INFINITI CONCEPT Vision Gran Turismo
Jaguar
- D-type
- E-type Coupé
- F-type Gr.3
- F-type Gr.4
- F-type R Coupé
- Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupé
- Jaguar XJ13
- Jaguar XJR-9
KTM
- X-BOW R
Lamborghini
- 2015 Lamborghini Huracán GT3
- Aventador LP 700-4
- Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce
- Countach 25th Anniversary
- Countach LP400
- Diablo GT
- Huracán Gr.4
- Huracán LP 610-4
- Miura P400 Bertone Prototype CN.0706
- Veneno
Lancia
- DELTA HF Integrale Evoluzione
- Stratos
Lexus
- au TOM’S RC F
- LC500
- LEXUS LF-LC GT “Vision Gran Turismo”
- PETRONAS TOM'S SC430
- RC F
- RC F Gr.4
- RC F GT3 (Emil Frey Racing)
- RC F GT3 prototype (Emil Frey Racing)
Maserati
- Gran Turismo S
Mazda
- Atenza Gr.3
- Atenza Gr.3 Road Car
- Atenza Gr.4
- Atenza Sedan XD L Package
- Demio XD Touring
- Eunos Roadster (NA Special Package)
- LM55 Vision Gran Turismo
- Mazda 787B
- Roadster S (ND)
- Roadster Touring Car
- RX500
- RX-7 GT-X (FC)
- RX-7 Spirit R Type A (FD)
- RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT
McLaren
- 650S Coupe
- 650S Gr.4
- 650S GT3
- McLaren F1
- McLaren F1 GTR - BMW (Kokusai Kaihatsu UK Racing)
- McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo
- MP4-12C
- P1 GTR
Mercedes-Benz
- 300 SEL 6.8 AMG
- A 45 AMG 4MATIC
- Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+
- Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+ (Color Variation)
- Mercedes-AMG GT S
- Mercedes-AMG GT Safety Car
- Mercedes-AMG GT3 (AMG-Team HTP-Motorsport)
- Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo
- Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo Racing Series
- Sauber Mercedes C9
- SLR McLaren
- SLS AMG
- SLS AMG Gr.4
- SLS AMG GT3
Mini
- Mini Clubman Vision Gran Turismo
- Mini Cooper S
- Mini-Cooper 'S'
Mitsubishi
- Concept XR-PHEV EVOLUTION Vision Gran Turismo
- GTO Twin Turbo
- Lancer Evolution Final Edition
- Lancer Evolution Final Edition Gr.3
- Lancer Evolution Final Edition Gr.4
- Lancer Evolution Final Edition Gr.B Rally Car
- Lancer Evolution Final Edition Gr.B Road Car
- Lancer Evolution IV GSR
Nissan
- 180SX Type X
- Fairlady Z 300ZX TwinTurbo 2 seater (Z32)
- Fairlady Z Version S (Z33)
- GT-R Gr.4
- GT-R Gr.B Rally Car
- GT-R LM NISMO
- GT-R NISMO GT3 N24 Schulze Motorsport
- GT-R Premium edition
- GT-R Safety Car
- MOTUL AUTECH GT-R
- NISSAN CONCEPT 2020 Vision Gran Turismo
- Nissan GT-R NISMO
- R92CP
- Skyline GT-R V・spec (R33)
- Skyline GT-R V・spec II (R32)
- Skyline GT-R V・spec II Nür (R34)
- Silvia K's Dia Selection (S13)
- XANAVI NISMO GT-R
Pagani
- Huayra
- Zonda R
Peugeot
- 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport
- Peugeot 908 HDi FAP - Team Peugeot Total
- Peugeot L500R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo, 2017
- Peugeot L750R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo, 2017
- PEUGEOT Vision Gran Turismo
- PEUGEOT Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3)
- RCZ Gr.3
- RCZ Gr.4
- RCZ Gr.B Rally Car
- RCZ GT Line
Plymouth
- XNR Ghia Roadster
Pontiac
- Firebird Trans Am
Porsche
- 356 A/1500 GS GT Carrera Speedster
- 911 Carrera RS Club Sport (993)
- 911 GT3 RS (991)
- 911 GT3 (996)
- 911 GT3 (997)
- 911 RSR (991)
- 911 Turbo (930)
- 962 C
- Cayman GT4 Clubsport
- Porsche 919 Hybrid (Porsche Team)
- Taycan Turbo S
RE Amemiya
- FD3S RX-7
Renault
- R8 Gordini
Renault Sport
- Clio R.S. 220 EDC Trophy '15
- Clio R.S. 220 EDC Trophy '16
- Clio V6 24V
- Mégane Gr.4
- Mégane R.S. Trophy
- Mégane R.S. Trophy Safety Car
- Mégane Trophy
- R.S.01
- R.S.01 GT3
RUF
- CTR3
Shelby
- Shelby Cobra 427
- Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe
- Shelby G.T.350
Subaru
- BRZ S
- Falken Tire / Turn 14 Distribution BRZ
- Impreza 22B-STi Version
- Impreza Coupe WRX Type R STi Version VI
- SUBARU VIZIV GT Vision Gran Turismo
- Subaru WRX STI Isle of Man Time Attack Car
- WRX Gr.3
- WRX Gr.4
- WRX Gr.B Rally Car
- WRX STI Type S
- WRX Gr.B Road Car
Suzuki
- Swift Sport
Toyota
- 86 GRMN
- 86 GT"Limited"
- Corolla Levin 3door 1600GT APEX (AE86)
- Crown Athlete G
- Crown Athlete G Safety Car
- GR 86
- GR Supra Racing Concept
- GR Supra RZ
- GR Supra RZ'20
- GR Yaris 1st Edition RZ "High performance"
- MR2 GT-S
- Sports 800
- Sprinter Trueno 3door 1600GT APEX (AE86)
- Supra 3.0GT Turbo A
- Supra RZ
- Toyota 2000GT
- TOYOTA 86 Gr.4
- TOYOTA 86 Gr.B Rally Car
- TOYOTA 86 GT
- Toyota FT-1
- Toyota FT-1 Vision Gran Turismo
- Toyota FT-1 Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3)
- TOYOTA S-FR
- TOYOTA S-FR Racing Concept
- Toyota TS050 - Hybrid (Toyota Gazoo Racing)
- TS030 Hybrid
- Tundra TRD Pro
Tesla Motors
- Model S Signature Performance
TVR
- Tuscan Speed 6
Volkswagen
- Golf I GTI
- Golf VII GTI
- GTI Roadster Vision Gran Turismo
- GTI Supersport Vision Gran Turismo
- GTI Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3)
- Sambabus Typ 2 (T1)
- Scirocco Gr.4
- Volkswagen 1200
- Volkswagen Beetle Gr.3
Zagato
- IsoRivolta Zagato Vision Gran Turismo
Voucher codes
If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games, then try our discount code pages:
Want to find out more about ‘Gran Turismo 7’? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming racing simulator
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.