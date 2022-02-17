Gran Turismo 7 is set to be the biggest entry into the racing series yet, with Kazunori Yamauchi, creator of the game, saying that it is the most complete instalment yet, aimed at new players as well as veterans.

Over 400 cars will be made available to race on over 90 courses, with some being fictional and others based on real circuits around the world.

There are going to be plenty of options for customisation too, with over 650 aerodynamic parts as well as different wheels, body modifications and paint jobs offering thousands of configurations.

Fans are also excited about the return of the campaign mode, where players start with a compact car and participate in races around the world, building their garage and fine-tuning their machines.

But which vehicles are we likely to see in the series and will there be old tracks returning? Keep reading below to see our extensive list of everything we’ve been able to verify so far.

‘Gran Turismo 7’ confirmed track list

Gran Turismo 7 is confirmed to have more than 90 track routes over 34 different locations available at launch. Some tracks are based on real-life locations while others are fictionalised versions set in various regions of Japan, Europe and the Americas.

A large number of these tracks are making their way over from Gran Turismo Sport and some iconic tracks from earlier entries in the series have been promised a return. While this list is not exhaustive, these are the tracks that we have seen confirmed so far:

Alsace Village

Autódromo De Interlagos

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Autodromo Lago Maggiore

Autopolis International Racing Course

Blue Moon Bay Speedway

Brands Hatch

Broad Bean Raceway

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Layout

Circuit de la Sarthe

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Colorado Springs

Daytona International Speedway

Deep Forest

Dragon Trail

Fisherman’s Ranch

Fuji Speedway

Goodwood Motor Circuit

High Speed Ring

Kyoto Driving Park

Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit

Nürburgring

Northern Isle Speedway

Red Bull Ring

Sainte-Croix Circuit

Sardegna - Road Track

Special Stage Route X

Suzuka Circuit

Tokyo Expressway

Trial Mountain

Tsukuba Circuit

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Willow Springs International Raceway

‘Gran Turismo 7’ confirmed cars

Polyphony Digital has confirmed that there will be over 400 cars featured in Gran Turismo 7 at launch, with more to be released in the future.

While the developers have not shared an exhaustive list of all the cars, they have confirmed that every car featured in Gran Turismo Sport will be returning.

Based on that, here is a list of 330 cars we expect to see make a return to the Gran Turismo series:

Abarth

1500 Biposto Bertone B.A.T 1

500

Alfa Romeo

4C Gr.3

4C Gr.4

4C Launch Edition

GIULIA TZ2 carrozzata da ZAGATO CN.AR750106

MiTo 1.4 T Sport

4C Gr.3 Road Car

Alpine

A110 1600S

A110 Première Édition

Alpine Vision Gran Turismo

Alpine Vision Gran Turismo 2017

Alpine Vision Gran Turismo Race Mode

Amuse

Amuse S2000 GT1 Turbo

Aston Martin

Aston Martin DP-100 Vision Gran Turismo

Aston Martin Vulcan

DB11

DB3S CN.1

DBR9 GT1

One-77

V12 Vantage GT3

V8 Vantage S

Vantage Gr.4

Audi

Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo

Audi R18 (Audi Sport Team Joest)

Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest)

Audi R8 LMS (Audi Sport Team WRT)

Audi Sport quattro S1 Pikes Peak

Audi Vision Gran Turismo

R8 4.2 FSI R tronic

TT cup

TT Coupé 3.2 quattro

TTS Coupé

BMW

BMW i3

BMW M3 Coupé

BMW M3 Coupé

BMW M3 GT (BMW Motorsport)

BMW M3 Sport Evolution

BMW M4 Coupé

BMW M4 Gr.4

BMW M4 Safety Car

BMW M6 GT3 (Walkenhorst Motorsport)

BMW M6 GT3 M Power Livery

BMW Vision Gran Turismo

BMW Z4 GT3

BMW Z8

Bugatti

Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo

Veyron 16.4

Veyron Gr.4

Chaparral

Chevrolet Chaparral 2X Vision Gran Turismo

Chevrolet

Camaro SS

Camaro Z28

Camaro ZL1 1LE Package

Corvette C7 Gr.3

Corvette C7 Gr.3 Road Car

Corvette C7 Gr.4

Corvette Stingray (C7)

Corvette Stingray Convertible (C3)

Corvette StingRay Racer Concept

Corvette Sting Ray Sport Coupe (C2)

Citroën

DS3 Racing

GT by Citroën Gr.4

GT by Citroën Race Car (Gr.3)

GT by Citroën Road Car

Daihatsu

Copen Active Top

DAIHATSU COPEN RJ Vision Gran Turismo

Dallara

SF19 Super Formula / Honda

SF19 Super Formula / Toyota

De Tomaso

Pantera

Dodge

Challenger R/T

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Safety Car

SRT Tomahawk GTS-R Vision Gran Turismo

SRT Tomahawk S Vision Gran Turismo

SRT Tomahawk Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.1)

SRT Tomahawk X Vision Gran Turismo

Super Bee

Viper Gr.4

Viper GTS

Viper GTS

Viper SRT10 Coupe

Viper SRT GT3-R

Ferrari

250 GT Berlinetta passo corto CN.2521

250 GTO CN.3729GT

330 P4

365 GTB4

458 Italia

458 Italia Gr.4

458 Italia GT3

512 BB

Dino 246 GT

Enzo Ferrari

F40

F50

GTO

LaFerrari

Fiat

500 1.2 8V Lounge SS

500 F

Fittipaldi Motors

Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina

Ford

F-150 SVT Raptor

Focus Gr.B Rally Car

Focus ST

Ford GT

Ford GT'17

Ford GT LM Spec II Test Car

GT40 Mark I

Mark IV Race Car

Mustang Gr.3

Mustang Gr.4

Mustang Gr.B Rally Car

Mustang GT Premium Fastback

Mustang Gr.3 Road Car

Mustang Mach 1

Gran Turismo

F1500T-A

Gran Turismo Racing Kart 125 Shifter

Gran Turismo Red Bull X2014 Junior

Gran Turismo Red Bull X2014 Standard

Gran Turismo Red Bull X2019 Competition

Greddy

Fugu Z

GT Awards (SEMA)

Chris Holstrom Concepts

Mach Forty

Honda

Beat

Civic Type R (EK)

Civic Type R (FK2)

EPSON NSX

Fit Hybrid

Honda Project 2&4 powered by RC213V

Honda Sports Vision Gran Turismo

Integra Type R (DC2)

NSX

NSX Gr.3

NSX Gr.4

NSX Gr.B Rally Car

NSX Type R

RAYBRIG NSX CONCEPT-GT

S2000

S660

S800

Hyundai

Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track

Genesis Gr.3

Genesis Gr.4

Genesis Gr.B Rally Car

HYUNDAI N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo

Infiniti

INFINITI CONCEPT Vision Gran Turismo

Jaguar

D-type

E-type Coupé

F-type Gr.3

F-type Gr.4

F-type R Coupé

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupé

Jaguar XJ13

Jaguar XJR-9

KTM

X-BOW R

Lamborghini

2015 Lamborghini Huracán GT3

Aventador LP 700-4

Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce

Countach 25th Anniversary

Countach LP400

Diablo GT

Huracán Gr.4

Huracán LP 610-4

Miura P400 Bertone Prototype CN.0706

Veneno

Lancia

DELTA HF Integrale Evoluzione

Stratos

Lexus

au TOM’S RC F

LC500

LEXUS LF-LC GT “Vision Gran Turismo”

PETRONAS TOM'S SC430

RC F

RC F Gr.4

RC F GT3 (Emil Frey Racing)

RC F GT3 prototype (Emil Frey Racing)

Maserati

Gran Turismo S

Mazda

Atenza Gr.3

Atenza Gr.3 Road Car

Atenza Gr.4

Atenza Sedan XD L Package

Demio XD Touring

Eunos Roadster (NA Special Package)

LM55 Vision Gran Turismo

Mazda 787B

Roadster S (ND)

Roadster Touring Car

RX500

RX-7 GT-X (FC)

RX-7 Spirit R Type A (FD)

RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT

McLaren

650S Coupe

650S Gr.4

650S GT3

McLaren F1

McLaren F1 GTR - BMW (Kokusai Kaihatsu UK Racing)

McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo

MP4-12C

P1 GTR

Mercedes-Benz

300 SEL 6.8 AMG

A 45 AMG 4MATIC

Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+

Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+ (Color Variation)

Mercedes-AMG GT S

Mercedes-AMG GT Safety Car

Mercedes-AMG GT3 (AMG-Team HTP-Motorsport)

Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo

Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo Racing Series

Sauber Mercedes C9

SLR McLaren

SLS AMG

SLS AMG Gr.4

SLS AMG GT3

Mini

Mini Clubman Vision Gran Turismo

Mini Cooper S

Mini-Cooper 'S'

Mitsubishi

Concept XR-PHEV EVOLUTION Vision Gran Turismo

GTO Twin Turbo

Lancer Evolution Final Edition

Lancer Evolution Final Edition Gr.3

Lancer Evolution Final Edition Gr.4

Lancer Evolution Final Edition Gr.B Rally Car

Lancer Evolution Final Edition Gr.B Road Car

Lancer Evolution IV GSR

Nissan

180SX Type X

Fairlady Z 300ZX TwinTurbo 2 seater (Z32)

Fairlady Z Version S (Z33)

GT-R Gr.4

GT-R Gr.B Rally Car

GT-R LM NISMO

GT-R NISMO GT3 N24 Schulze Motorsport

GT-R Premium edition

GT-R Safety Car

MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

NISSAN CONCEPT 2020 Vision Gran Turismo

Nissan GT-R NISMO

R92CP

Skyline GT-R V・spec (R33)

Skyline GT-R V・spec II (R32)

Skyline GT-R V・spec II Nür (R34)

Silvia K's Dia Selection (S13)

XANAVI NISMO GT-R

Pagani

Huayra

Zonda R

Peugeot

208 GTi by Peugeot Sport

Peugeot 908 HDi FAP - Team Peugeot Total

Peugeot L500R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo, 2017

Peugeot L750R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo, 2017

PEUGEOT Vision Gran Turismo

PEUGEOT Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3)

RCZ Gr.3

RCZ Gr.4

RCZ Gr.B Rally Car

RCZ GT Line

Plymouth

XNR Ghia Roadster

Pontiac

Firebird Trans Am

Porsche

356 A/1500 GS GT Carrera Speedster

911 Carrera RS Club Sport (993)

911 GT3 RS (991)

911 GT3 (996)

911 GT3 (997)

911 RSR (991)

911 Turbo (930)

962 C

Cayman GT4 Clubsport

Porsche 919 Hybrid (Porsche Team)

Taycan Turbo S

RE Amemiya

FD3S RX-7

Renault

R8 Gordini

Renault Sport

Clio R.S. 220 EDC Trophy '15

Clio R.S. 220 EDC Trophy '16

Clio V6 24V

Mégane Gr.4

Mégane R.S. Trophy

Mégane R.S. Trophy Safety Car

Mégane Trophy

R.S.01

R.S.01 GT3

RUF

CTR3

Shelby

Shelby Cobra 427

Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe

Shelby G.T.350

Subaru

BRZ S

Falken Tire / Turn 14 Distribution BRZ

Impreza 22B-STi Version

Impreza Coupe WRX Type R STi Version VI

SUBARU VIZIV GT Vision Gran Turismo

Subaru WRX STI Isle of Man Time Attack Car

WRX Gr.3

WRX Gr.4

WRX Gr.B Rally Car

WRX STI Type S

WRX Gr.B Road Car

Suzuki

Swift Sport

Toyota

86 GRMN

86 GT"Limited"

Corolla Levin 3door 1600GT APEX (AE86)

Crown Athlete G

Crown Athlete G Safety Car

GR 86

GR Supra Racing Concept

GR Supra RZ

GR Supra RZ'20

GR Yaris 1st Edition RZ "High performance"

MR2 GT-S

Sports 800

Sprinter Trueno 3door 1600GT APEX (AE86)

Supra 3.0GT Turbo A

Supra RZ

Toyota 2000GT

TOYOTA 86 Gr.4

TOYOTA 86 Gr.B Rally Car

TOYOTA 86 GT

Toyota FT-1

Toyota FT-1 Vision Gran Turismo

Toyota FT-1 Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3)

TOYOTA S-FR

TOYOTA S-FR Racing Concept

Toyota TS050 - Hybrid (Toyota Gazoo Racing)

TS030 Hybrid

Tundra TRD Pro

Tesla Motors

Model S Signature Performance

TVR

Tuscan Speed 6

Volkswagen

Golf I GTI

Golf VII GTI

GTI Roadster Vision Gran Turismo

GTI Supersport Vision Gran Turismo

GTI Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3)

Sambabus Typ 2 (T1)

Scirocco Gr.4

Volkswagen 1200

Volkswagen Beetle Gr.3

Zagato

IsoRivolta Zagato Vision Gran Turismo

