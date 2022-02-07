Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success comes is thanks to its many rereleases on next generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online. So it’s no wonder that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news around an upcoming sequel.

Well that day seems to have finally arrived, as Rockstar Games has made an official announcement on its website confirming the speculation: Grand Theft Auto 6 is in active development.

The publisher seems to acknowledge the uncertainty over the series’s future since there has been a lot of focus on the success of GTA Online. It’s been nearly a decade since we saw a brand new Grand Theft Auto game after all.

But we have seen plenty of ongoing support for GTA Online, which most recently saw additional content in December 2021 with the release of The Contract DLC.

Needless to say, there will be further speculation about where the next Grand Theft Auto could be set. But as we’ve seen the series return to Liberty City in GTA IV and Los Santos in GTA V, there’s a strong likelihood that we’ll see the next outing return to Vice City, a fictionalised depiction of Miami, Florida.

'GTA 6' announcement details

In a blog post titled “Grand Theft Auto Community Update”, Rockstar revealed its plans for another GTA release: “With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

“With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered – and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.

“We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.

“On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!”

