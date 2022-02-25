The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: BT restock is still available, could EE be next?
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Game, Smyths Toys, Currys and more
Update: The PS5 is still in stock at the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers – codes can be found on your MyBT portal. It could also drop at EE this week. Read on for more information.
With the release of FromSoftware’s latest action RPG Elden Ring almost upon us, it has never been a better time to get your hands on one of Sony’s coveted PS5 consoles. But that’s easier said than done.
Despite Gran Turismo 7 being on the way next week, it’s never been more difficult to get your hands on a PS5. Over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling to get their hands on one due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022, demand for the console is still high.
While this week and last have both been pretty successful ones in terms of stock drops, this is still turning out to be the worst month for restocks so far – but don’t fret.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
What’s the difference between the two models of PS5?
Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies.
The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition.
Smyths PS5 restock update
It looks like Smyths has postponed its next PS5 restock. For much of this month the website said consoles would arrive at some point in February. But now, with just a few days of the month left, Smyths has updated its website to say “Expected in stock: March 2022”. This is for both the disc and digital editions of the PS5 console.
Good morning
Good morning, PS5 hunters, and happy Friday! We’re kicking off with some good news right away, as the PS5 is still available at the BT Shop. This is a deal available exclusively to BT Broadband customers, who have been sent an access code to purchase the console.
A couple of bundles sold out yesterday, but one with the PS5 disc edition, plus an extra controller and Horizon Forbidden West is still available, priced at £578.97.
G’night from your PS5 stock trackers
Righty-ho PS5 hunters, we’re logging off for the evening, but we’ll be back here tomorrow for some more PS5 stock tracking action. For any BT Broadband customers out there, the PS5 is still in stock at the BT Shop.
The standalone console has sold out, but you can still get a bundle. You’ll need an access code, which can be found in your MyBT portal. These are the bundles still in stock at BT:
Not a BT Broadband customer? We’ll be back here tomorrow morning with even more stock updates for you to devour. Catch you all then.
When will Very restock PS5?
The last time Very had a PS5 restock was on 8 February at 9:15am, with stock going live at around 9am. Very has quickly become one of our favourite PS5 stockists, with drops lasting up to four hours.
Our top tip for Very is not to leave the queue when the PS5 stock does go live, or you will have to queue up again. The same goes for refreshing the page – don’t do it, no matter how tempting it is to press that button! Stock usually drops between 9am and 10am in the morning.
‘Elden Ring’ release countdown
Elden Ring is one of the most highly anticipated releases this year and with a release date of 25 February 2022, it’s literally just around the corner. Now that pre-orders of the game are available, players will be able to preload the game onto their console of choice.
With the game set to go live in the next few hours, we’re following reactions to Elden Ring’s launch from around the world. You can follow along with all the updates on our Elden Ring release countdown liveblog, where you’ll find updates on launch times, trailers, in-game tips and more.
Here’s when you can start playing Elden Ring in your time zone today
FromSoftware’s latest title is arriving on 25 February. Here’s how to preload the game, what time it goes live and what else we know
‘Horizon Forbidden West’ claimed to be ‘one of the best-looking PS5 games’
Once again IndyBest’s gaming writer, Jasper Pickering got his hands on a new game ahead of its release. It’s one of Sony’s most eagerly anticipated launches, Horizon Forbidden West (£62.99, Amazon.co.uk) we’re interested in here.
In his review, Pickering notes that the “story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places”, it also “takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience”.
Interested to learn more? Read the full Horizon Forbidden West review now:
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking PS5 games yet
Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more
The PS5 is still in stock at BT
If you haven’t seen the news, here’s a reminder. The PS5 is currently in stock at the BT Shop! Sadly, PS5s at the BT Shop are reserved exclusively for BT Broadband customers. If you are one, you can get an access code by heading over to the MyBT portal.
Used our code earlier this morning? Make yourselves known, we’re curious to know who won it... unless you’re a reseller, of course. The retailer has just added a new bundle to the site.
- PS5 console and extra controller: £508.98, Bt.com
- PS5 console and ‘Horizon Forbidden West’: £518.98, Bt.com
- PS5 console and extra controller and ‘Horizon Forbidden West’: £578.97, Bt.com
- PS5 console and an extra controller and a pulse 3D wireless headset: £598.98, Bt.com
- PS5 console and extra controller and PS Plus 12 months membership: £558.97, Bt.com
The best PS5 accessories
Have you managed to get hold of one of the consoles thanks to our liveblog? You’re welcome! But perhaps you need our advice once more. And luckily, we’ve got the lowdown on all the best PS5 accessories.
PS5 dualsense controller: £53.14, Amazon.co.uk
This controller took the top spot in the guide to the best PS5 accessories, with our writer noting that it’s the “best choice for the majority of users thanks to giving them a way to play games with others on the sofa”.
It’s “well-designed” and “feels good in your hands”, it also “provides some unique features such as its pressure sensitive triggers and haptic feedback that just don’t feel the same elsewhere” praised our tester.
PS5 disc edition vs digital
“What is the difference between the two consoles?” we hear you ask. Well, the differences between the two devices are very subtle. The answer comes down to, well, very little.
As the name indicates, the only thing that sets the “disc edition”, which has an “Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive” (the same as on the PS4) from the other is that it has a disc drive and the price. The normal, disc edition of the PlayStation 5 costs £449, while the digital edition, without the disc drive, is cheaper and costs £359.
For all the details, read our explainer:
PS5 digital vs disc: What is the difference between the two?
The PS5 digital and the PS5 disc have some subtle differences
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.