PS5 UK stock - live: Argos, Very and Currys restocks could drop soon – what to know
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Asda, John Lewis, Hamleys and more
Update: Very, Argos and Curryscould restock the PS5 soon. Read on for more information.
The release of Gran Turismo 7 is almost upon us, but even though next-gen titles are continuing to drop thick and fast, it’s still unbelievably difficult to get your hands on a PS5. Well over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in March 2022, it’s still incredibly difficult to secure a PS5.
While the last couple of weeks of February were both pretty successful ones in terms of stock drops, it still managed to be the worst month for restocks since we started tracking consoles back in May 2021, with only 12 drops taking place throughout the month. Our hope now is that March will be the month we start to see retailers really delivering the goods.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
G’morning!
Morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Our job, as always, is to secure you all a PS5 and we won’t stop searching for consoles until you’ve all got one safely in your homes.
Live blog signing off
Today saw a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it restock of the PS5 digital edition from Amazon, plus a new bundle offered to EE customers. We also saw handfuls of consoles offered in-store at some branches of Game.
It’s not the flood of consoles we’ve all been waiting for, and it still feels like Sony and retailers are playing catch-up after Christmas. But hopefully we’ll see more PS5s land before the weekend, and potentially even before Gran Turismo 7 arrives on Friday.
As always, we’ll be back again tomorrow to bring you the latest PS5 restocking news as soon as we have it.
The best 4K TV for your new PS5
While we wait for the next PS5 restock, it’s time to think about upgrading your television. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile.
We’ve rounded up nine of the best 4K TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400.
Can you get a VPN on the PS5?
While Sony doesn’t allow any VPN apps like NordVPN or ExpressVPN to be downloaded from the PlayStation Store (VPNs aren’t supported on the platform at all), there’s still a way to use a VPN on the PS5 if you want to stream geo-restricted content.
We’d recommend getting a VPN which has the Smart DNS feature. It’s a service provided by a number of VPN firms, including NordVPN, allowing you to spoof your location on devices that don’t have VPN support. You can read our round-up of the best VPNs for more information.
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
How to buy an Xbox series X
The Xbox series X is just as hard to buy as the PS5. In fact, in recent weeks restocks of the Microsoft console have been even rarer. Thankfully, the IndyBest team is on hand, with a live blog bringing you all of the latest news on Xbox restocks right across the UK.
Horizon Forbidden West review for the PS5
One of the most anticipated games on the PS5 is arriving this Friday. Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States.
We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth.
“The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.
“While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience.
“Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?”
Read our full review of Horizon Forbidden West to find out more.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 review
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was one of our favourite games of 2021 and won a spot in our round-up of the best PS5 games.
“Rift Apart has charm to burn, in its character design, lively combat mechanics, and explorable levels that feel large without seeming maze-like, busy without being cluttered,” our writer said in their review. “This is one of the best looks yet at what the new console generation has to offer. It’s big, it’s bright, and it’s almost impossible not to love”.
How much the PS5 should cost in the UK
As we’re sure you are all aware by now, Sony makes two versions of the PlayStation 5. The PS5 digital edition is priced at £349.99, while the regular PS5, which includes a disc drive, costs £449.99. The latter is the same as the Xbox series X, while the less powerful Xbox series S (which also lacks a disc drive) undercuts the digital PS5, at £249.
But many retailers, including Game, Very, Argos, ShopTo, EE and Ace Studio, like to sell their PS5 stock in bundles. This often means spending more but getting extras like a second controller, a selection of games and other accessories. Bundles tend to be easier to get hold of, but you’ll end up spending more money than when buying the console on its own.
