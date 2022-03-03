Who will be next to restock the console this March? (The Independent)

Update: Very, Argos and Curryscould restock the PS5 soon. Read on for more information.

The release of Gran Turismo 7 is almost upon us, but even though next-gen titles are continuing to drop thick and fast, it’s still unbelievably difficult to get your hands on a PS5. Well over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in March 2022, it’s still incredibly difficult to secure a PS5.

While the last couple of weeks of February were both pretty successful ones in terms of stock drops, it still managed to be the worst month for restocks since we started tracking consoles back in May 2021, with only 12 drops taking place throughout the month. Our hope now is that March will be the month we start to see retailers really delivering the goods.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.