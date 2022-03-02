The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: EE restock is available now as Amazon sells out in minutes
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Argos, Game, Currys and more
Update: Consoles land at EE as digital edition sells out in minutes at Amazon. John Lewis & Partners, Asda and Very could be next to restock. Read on for more information.
With the recent launch of FromSoftware’s latest action RPG Elden Ring, it has never been a better time to get your hands on one of Sony’s coveted PS5 consoles. But that’s easier said than done.
Despite Gran Turismo 7 launching later this week and more next-gen PS5 titles dropping this March, it’s still unbelievably difficult to get your hands on a new console. Over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in March 2022, it’s still incredibly difficult to secure a PS5.
While the last couple of weeks of February were both pretty successful ones in terms of stock drops, it still managed to be the worst month for restocks since we started tracking consoles back in May, with only 12 drops taking place throughout the month. Our hope now is that March will be the month we start to see retailers really delivering the goods.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Can you buy a PS5 on the high street?
Yes and no. Some shops have occasional PS5 stock available for walk-in customers to buy, but there have been very few consoles available so far this year. Your best options are Game and Smyths. The former has a Twitter account for each of its shops, used to tweet about when PS5 (and Xbox series X) stock becomes available. For your best chance of spotting a console at your local store, use this Twitter list to view every tweet from all of Game’s shops across the UK.
As for Smyths Toys, the retailer has a tool on its website for checking stock at all of its stores, We occasionally see the odd console crop up here, but for now there’s no PS5 stock anywhere in the UK.
Can you buy a PS5 from Game?
Not at the moment, no. Game last had an online restock of PS5 consoles on 18 February, and before that we saw restocks across the Christmas period, then on 18 and 19 January. So it’s been a while, but for now there’s no indication of when Game might have more consoles available.
That said, Game is one of the few retailers to occasionally have PS5 consoles available in-store. So if there’s a branch of Game near you, it’s worth checking in regularly to see if any consoles have arrived.
Is Smyths due a PS5 restock?
The Smyths Toys website says a restock of the PS5 disc edition is due at some point in March, but with no specific date mentioned for now. The retailer is more vague about the PS5 digital edition, with a note simply saying consoles are due “TBC 2022”.
Smyths last had an online PS5 restock on 18 February.
Did Amazon have a PS5 restock today?
Yes, but it was one of the shortest restocks we’ve ever seen. We first spotted a restock of the PS5 digital edition (that’s the one without a disc drive) at 8:15am, and we’ve seen a couple of lucky shoppers report successful purchases on Twitter. But just a few minutes later, the consoles were gone. We hope this is a teaser of more stock arriving soon at Amazon, but can’t say for sure. It also isn’t clear when the PS5 disc edition might appear again at the retail giant.
We last saw PS5 restocks at Amazon on 19 January and 23 February.
PS5 stock has landed at EE
The PS5 is now in stock at EE! We’ve just seen that the console is being offered to current EE customers as part of a bundle that includes an extra Dualsense controller and PS5 HD camera. The bundle costs £570 but this is split over 11 months and added to your EE bill.
Good morning
Good morning, PS5 hunters! Welcome back to another day of restock live blogging. We start today with news that the PS5 digital edition restocked at Amazon at around 8:15 this morning. But, while we saw some lucky shoppers report successful purchases on Twitter, the restock was short-lived and Amazon is out of stock once again.
PS5 stock trackers, signing out
Alas, another quiet day on the ol’ PS5 liveblog and, sadly, a quiet start to the month. Could any retailers restock this week? The the tea leaves suggest that things will start to pick up in the second week of March, but we’re still holding out hope for a few drops before the weekend.
We’ll be back online tomorrow morning for some more PS5 stock tracking action. Until then, have a good night! Bye bye.
PS5 vs Xbox series X
Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide.
“Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, he said. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X.
PS5 headset
Needing some accessories now that you’ve got a PS5 on the way? Check out Sony’s Playstation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset (£84.99, Amazon.co.uk), which landed a spot in our review of the best PS5 accessories.
Our tester said: “There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special. Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you. “It’s a distinctive way of doing things that stands out more so than conventional headsets, even if not all games fully take advantage of it just yet. It can help you gain an advantage in certain titles too, which is always useful.
“It uses a wireless adapter to connect to your console rather than Bluetooth which is a minor irritant, and you’ll need to remember to recharge it, but it sounds fantastic and it’s comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing.”
