Who will be the first retailer to restock the console this March? (The Independent)

Update: Consoles land at EE as digital edition sells out in minutes at Amazon. John Lewis & Partners, Asda and Very could be next to restock. Read on for more information.

With the recent launch of FromSoftware’s latest action RPG Elden Ring, it has never been a better time to get your hands on one of Sony’s coveted PS5 consoles. But that’s easier said than done.

Despite Gran Turismo 7 launching later this week and more next-gen PS5 titles dropping this March, it’s still unbelievably difficult to get your hands on a new console. Over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in March 2022, it’s still incredibly difficult to secure a PS5.

While the last couple of weeks of February were both pretty successful ones in terms of stock drops, it still managed to be the worst month for restocks since we started tracking consoles back in May, with only 12 drops taking place throughout the month. Our hope now is that March will be the month we start to see retailers really delivering the goods.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

