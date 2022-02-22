The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Very restock is available now – how to get a console
Follow along for live restock alerts and updates from Amazon, Currys, Very and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Very and Game, while Xbox All Access is available at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X shortage is still ongoing, despite the console having launched more than a year ago. Supplies of Microsoft’s newest console have been constrained by production bottlenecks stemming from the global pandemic, and despite the general availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.
The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox has left the console sold out at sites like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When the Xbox series X does appear, it sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store
- Box
- Amazon
- Game: In stock
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys
- John Lewis & Partners
- Argos
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO
- Shopto
- Very: In stock
- BT
- EE
- Ebuyer
- Simplygames
The Xbox series X is in stock at Very
Very has restocked the Xbox series X.
The console can be bought with an extra controller for £504.98 or with three months of Game Pall Ultimate £482.98.
Game’s restock is the best place to buy right now
Game only sells the Xbox series X as part of a bundle, it’s not possible to pick up the console by itself.
This is partly because unscrupulous scalpers like to buy up consoles and resell them on auction sites for more than RRP. Rather than jack up the price of the console, Game prefers to bundle it with baseball caps and t-shirts that nobody in their right mind would pay more than £16 for, taking a big chunk out of a reseller’s potential profit margins.
Right now, the cheapest bundles comes with either a cap, a t-shirt (in medium or large) or a controller case.
Here’s the Xbox series X with a hat for £464.98. That’s just £15.98 more than the console’s RRP.
Xbox All Access is still available
Games’ restock isn’t the only show in town this morning.
If you head over to either Smyths Toys or Asda you can avail yourself of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access deal. This is a phone contract style credit agreement that lets you spread the cost of the £449 console over 24 monthly payments of £28.99. You get Game Pass Ultimate included in that, which gives you Netflix-style access to more than a hundred top Xbox games.
It’s a sweet little deal, and works out cheaper than buying both the console and the Game Pass Ultimate membership separately.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning Xbox hunters, and welcome back to Tuesday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
Today, we’re monitoring every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as soon as Microsoft’s console appears in stock. That way, you’ve got a fighting chance of grabbing an Xbox before it sells out again.
That said, we’ve now gone a full 48 hours without the Xbox selling out. Game has had bundles in stock since Monday morning, which would have been unheard of just weeks ago.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well that’s all from us for this blustery Monday.
As we shut down the liveblog for the evening we’ve still got the Xbox in stock at Game. Meanwhile Xbox All Access is available at Smyths Toys and Asda.
Basically, if you want an Xbox and don’t mind paying £16 for a baseball cap to go with it (or £50 for Forza Horizon 5), you may fill your boots.
If Game is sold out by the time you read this, don’t fret. Join us again tomorrow morning when we’ll be resuming the search.
Bye bye!
The Xbox series X headsets to look out for
The Xbox series X is often bundled with a gaming headset to bump up the price and stave off scalpers.
The console doesn’t come with its own headset ,but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.
If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wired Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.
What’s the difference between the Xbox series X and series S?
There are two next-generation Xbox consoles, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X.
All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also much cheaper, costing just £249 (Amazon.co.uk).
Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops.
Xbox series S specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440p at 60fps
Xbox series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T
- Resolution: 4K at 60fps
Best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles
Since its introduction in 2017, Microsoft has offered gamers great value with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Much like a Netflix subscription, users can pay a monthly fee to access a library of over 100 titles for playing on Xbox consoles, PC and even via the cloud.
This is a great way to try plenty of excellent games that might otherwise have passed you by and it’s regularly updated on a monthly basis on a revolving door policy. When new games come in, old ones tend to go out.
Titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 are currently available through the service with plenty of others that are worth your time.
Find out more about the best games on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
Demand for the less powerful and more petite Xbox series S is much smaller and so the console is easy to find in stock pretty much everywhere.
Thing is, the Xbox series S is still a next-generation console, a brilliant games machine capable of playing all the same games as the Xbox series X. The console is backwards compatible with older Xbox games and has slightly lower grade components, meaning some of the fancier graphics options dialled down. It doesn’t have a disc drive either, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also half as big, so you need to redownload games more often.
