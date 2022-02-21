More restocks are expected today (iStock/The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Game. Xbox All Access is available at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.

More than a year after it launched, the Xbox series X shortage is still ongoing. Supplies of Microsoft’s newest console have been constrained by production bottlenecks stemming from the global pandemic, and despite the general availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the official pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.

The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox has left the console sold out at sites like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When the Xbox series X does appear, it sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.

We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

Show latest update 1645435876 When will the Xbox be available again at Amazon? Amazon last restocked the Xbox series X on 4 January, though supply was so limited the console was only on sale for a few minutes. Whereas Amazon restricts sales of Sony’s next-generation console to Prime customers, the Xbox is afforded no such protection. As such it’s exposed to automated bots and unscrupulous resellers and sells out in a heartbeat. If previous restock patters are anything to go by, we’re predicting another restock at Amazon before the end February. Steve Hogarty 21 February 2022 09:31 1645434889 Xbox All Access available from Asda Asda still has the Xbox series X in stock, but only through the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme. What the heck is that? Well you get the console and hundreds of games by paying for the console in monthly instalments. If you’re happy to pay £28.99 a month for 24 months and can pass their credit checks, Xbox All Access is pretty good value. As well as a brand new Xbox series X, you will also have full access to Game Pass Ultimate which normally costs £10.99 per month. Steve Hogarty 21 February 2022 09:14 1645434125 Game’s restock is the best place to buy right now Game only sells the Xbox series X as part of a bundle, it’s not possible to pick up the console by itself. The cheapest bundles comes with either a cap, a t-shirt (in medium or large) or a controller case. Here’s the Xbox series X with a jaunty little hat for £464.98. That’s just £15.98 more than the console’s RRP alone. Steve Hogarty 21 February 2022 09:02 1645433572 Follow along for live Xbox stock updates Morning Xbox hunters, and welcome back to the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. As always, we’re scanning the retail horizon to bring you live alerts as soon as Microsoft’s console appears in stock, giving your a fighting chance of grabbing one before it sells out again. Right now, we kick things off with an Xbox series X bundle at Game. Steve Hogarty 21 February 2022 08:52

