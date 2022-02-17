The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Smyths Toys and Asda restock available now
Who will restock the console next? We’ve got live stock alerts from Amazon, Currys and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys and Asda through Xbox All Access. Read on for more details.
More than a year after it launched, the Xbox series X shortage is still ongoing. Supplies of Microsoft’s newest console have been constrained by production bottlenecks stemming from the global pandemic, and despite the general availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the official pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.
The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£247.80, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox has left the console sold out at sites like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When the Xbox series X does appear, it sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store
- Box
- Amazon
- Game
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys
- John Lewis & Partners
- Argos
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO
- Shopto
- Very
- BT
- EE
- Ebuyer
- Simplygames
How to buy an Xbox series X online
While we wait for the next restock, let’s go over some of basic tips when it comes to securing a console. Preparation is key to success, and there are a bunch of things you can do right now to ensure you’re ready when the next restock happens.
- Register an account and save your payment details at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above
- Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop
- Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription
Where can you buy a PS5 today?
One small consolation for the bigwigs at Microsoft is that their biggest rival is also facing serious supply chain issues. The PlayStation 5 is in high demand but it’s a little easier to find on the shelves than the Xbox series X – and should be available for home delivery from Smyths Toys today
We have a good idea of which retailers are most likely to restock Sony’s next-generation next, but you still have to be quick to grab one when they appear.
Follow our PS5 stock tracking liveblog for more updates on new PS5 stock as it arrives.
Smyths and Asda both have Xbox All Access stock
If you would rather pay monthly for your Xbox series X, then the £28.99 a month Xbox All Access programme is for you. Consoles are currently available this way, and delivered to your home, through Asda and Smyths Toys.
Xbox All Access includes the console itself, plus access to over 100 games via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – so you can play loads of top games without having to buy them individually. Xbox All Access requires a credit check and involves 24 monthly payments of £28.99, after which you own the console outright.
Smyths has some in-store stock right now
We’re kicking off with some good news this morning. Smyths Toys has a handful of series X consoles in some of its stores. We’re not sure if this is the start of a larger, nationwide restock, but thought we’d detail exactly what’s available as of 9am this morning:
- Blackpool: Two consoles
- Bury: One console
- Oldham: Five consoles
- Forestside: Two consoles
- Ballymena: Two consoles
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to another day of Xbox series X hunting! As ever, we’ll be here throughout the day to bring you the very latest news on Xbox console availability, in-store and online, from right across the UK.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Ding-ding-ding, that’s time. Wednesday’s stock tracking liveblog is over.
Hopefully you managed to pick up an Xbox series X at Microsoft earlier, but if not you can still find the all-inclusive and never-elusive Xbox All Access deal at Smyths Toys and Asda.
Still holding out for another restock? Join us again tomorrow to be the first to know when the Xbox re-emerges.
Until then, bye bye!
Best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles
Since its introduction in 2017, Microsoft has offered gamers great value with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Much like a Netflix subscription, users can pay a monthly fee to access a library of over 100 titles for playing on Xbox consoles, PC and even via the cloud.
This is a great way to try plenty of excellent games that might otherwise have passed you by and it’s regularly updated on a monthly basis on a revolving door policy. When new games come in, old ones tend to go out.
Titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 are currently available through the service with plenty of others that are worth your time.
Find out more about the best games on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Got Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? These are the best games to try now
We’ve handpicked the best games available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, from Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and more
The best gaming chairs in 2022
A comfortable gaming chair not only helps you play for longer but promotes good posture, allowing gamers to continue performing circus tricks well into their 70s.
There are thousands of gaming chairs to choose from, and most of them aren’t worth your time. To help you reverse your butt into the very best chair, we’ve rigorously tested and ranked the best gaming chairs in 2022 to suit every budget and build. Stop standing around and check it out.
Are you sitting comfortably? You will be in one of these gaming chairs
Level up your gaming setup with one of these ergonomic and supportive gaming chairs from Razer, GT Omega, Andaseat and more
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
With all this focus on where to buy an Xbox series X, let’s not overlook the thing you’re plugging it into. Is your TV ready for Microsoft’s next-generation console?
The Xbox series X can technically output at 8K resolution, though most games will only ever be running at a maximum of 4K. That’s the highest resolution most reasonably priced TVs can reach today.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, games will still look great but you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TVs for entertainment, movies and gaming.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
Demand for the less powerful and more petite Xbox series S is much smaller and so the console is easy to find in stock pretty much everywhere.
Thing is, the Xbox series S is still a next-generation console, a brilliant games machine capable of playing all the same games as the Xbox series X. The console is backwards compatible with older Xbox games and has slightly lower grade components, meaning some of the fancier graphics options dialled down. It doesn’t have a disc drive either, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also half as big, so you need to redownload games more often.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.