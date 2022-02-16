The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Microsoft restock continues, plus Game and Cyberpunk 2077 news
We’re bringing you the latest stock alerts, as well as console updates and news from the gaming industry
Update: The Xbox series X is available at Microsoft, as well as Smyths Toys and Asda through Xbox All Access. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X has been reliably sold out since launching in late 2020. Despite the availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the official pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the no-strings-attached console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.
The Xbox series S – a cheaper and less powerful version of the console – is easier to find in stock (£242.22, Amazon.co.uk), but bottlenecks in production coupled with surging demand has left the more advanced Xbox largely missing from retailers like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When the Xbox series X does appear, the console sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: In stock now
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: Out of stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Xbox All Access available from Asda
It looks like Asda still has Xbox series X bundles available through Xbox All Access.
If you’re happy to pay £28.99 a month for 24 months and can pass their credit checks, Xbox All Access is pretty good value. As well as a brand new Xbox series X, you will also have full access to Game Pass Ultimate which normally costs £10.99 per month.
Xbox series X news – in stock at Microsoft
Good morning Xbox series X hunters, you’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for all the latest news on drops.
The first update we have for you is that the console is currently in stock at Microsoft (£449.99, Xbox.com). Yes, for the first time in a very long time. But we’re here for it.
Xbox liveblog tracker, signing off
Well that’s all from us today! The Xbox series X have just become available through Microsoft’s store just as we’re about to call it a day, so make sure you get your hands on one before they’re all gone.
We’ll be back first thing tomorrow and by then, we imagine there won’t be many left.
See you then!
Xbox series X now available from Microsoft
The Xbox series X is now available to purchase directly from Microsoft’s website.
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök’ preview
If you were a fan of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which originally released in November 2020, then the latest entry is the biggest expansion yet for the series, according to Ubisoft.
Dawn of Ragnarök (£34.99, Argos.co.uk) is the upcoming third DLC (downloadable content) to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla after Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris. Where the former two took Ubisoft’s Viking saga to Ireland and France respectively, this new instalment will explore the further reaches of Norse mythology in the dwarven realm of Svartelheim.
We were shown a preview of this latest expansion prior to its 10 March 2022 release date. If you want to find out more details about what to expect, then read our full preview of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök.
‘Dying Light 2’ review
February has been a particularly busy month for game releases with the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring, it’s the perfect time to get your hands on an Xbox series X.
Dying Light 2 (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) was another big release that came out earlier this month that combines parkour with the survival-horror genre.
In our review, we said: “Dying Light 2 is at its best when it has the freedom to explore its environments.
“Running through, around and over the city’s inhabitants is the kind of gameplay that would bring players back to visit after the first roll of the credits but when that freedom of movement is taken away is when those cracks start to show. While only occasionally mired by technical issues and stopgaps, Dying Light 2 makes confident attempts to breathe life into a tired genre.”
Read our review of Dying Light 2 in full to find out more.
The Xbox series X headsets to look out for
The Xbox series X is often bundled with a gaming headset to bump up the price and stave off scalpers.
The console doesn’t come with its own headset, but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.
If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Game.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.
‘Horizon Forbidden West’ is released on 18 February
Across the aisle, open world robo-dino hunting adventure Horizon Forbidden West debuts on PS5 and PS4 this week. The Sony-exclusive sequel has been garnering rave reviews across the board for its mix of intense combat and rewarding exploration mechanics, as well as being really, really, really, ridiculously good looking.
Hey, guess what? We’ve been playing the heck out of it to bring you our Horizon Forbbiden West review. You won’t see this game popping up on Xbox either, so head over to our PS5 stock tracking liveblog if we’ve convinced you to give it a go.
How to pre-order ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’
If you’re looking for something a bit more family-friendly then you can do a lot worse than TT Games’s Lego series. They’ve been around since 2005 and combine fun slapstick humour with huge franchises such as Harry Potter, Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park.
Now they’re retreading familiar ground with an updated take on Lego Star Wars. This new title will feature all nine of the films from Phantom Menace up until The Rise of Skywalker with hundreds of playable characters.
If you pre-order the game from Smyths Toys (£49.99, Smythstoys.com) you can also get your hands on a free Lego toy as an added bonus. Find out more about how to pre-order the latest Lego Star Wars game.
