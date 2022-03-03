The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Consoles available at Microsoft, Game and more
Follow along for live stock updates and Xbox All Access news from Asda, Smyths, Currys and more
Update: The Xbox series X is still in stock at Microsoft, Currys and Game. Xbox All Access is also available at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.
Since the launch of hits like Elden Ring, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, the Xbox series X has become an enticing proposition for anyone looking to upgrade to a cutting-edge games console.
The Xbox stock situation has improved in recent weeks, but despite the general availability of the Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself can still be hard to come by.
The Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox series X has left the console sold out across the UK. When it does appear, the Xbox series X can sell out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, game reviews and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: In stock
- Box
- Amazon
- Game: In stock
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys: In stock
- John Lewis & Partners
- Argos
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO
- Shopto
- Very
- BT
- EE
- Ebuyer
- Simplygames
The Xbox series X is available at Smyths
Smyths Toys is one of three retailers currently offering the Xbox series X through Xbox All Access. This is a monthly subscription that costs £28.99 for 24 months and includes the series X console, plus Xbox All Access, which lets you play a wide range of games without buying them individually. It all represents great value for money, and after the 24 months are up you keep the console.
Game also has Xbox series X stock today
The third retailer to have Xbox series X stock today is Game. You can’t buy the console on its own, but the cheapest bundles all come in at £464.98. These include the console and either a ‘Play 1’ branded t-shirt, cap or controller case.
If you want to spend slightly more and get a game too, Game is selling the series X with Fifa 22 for £499.98.
- Xbox series X with Fifa 22 (£499.98, Game.co.uk)
- Xbox series X with Player 1 controller case (£464.98, Game.co.uk)
- Xbox series X with Player 1 hat (£464.98, Game.co.uk)
- Xbox series X with Player 1 t-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk)
The Xbox series X is available at Currys now
Currys is also selling the Xbox series X right now, but it is only available as part of an expensive bundle. This bundle is priced at £679 and includes a 1TB expansion hard drive from Seagate, which effectively doubles the storage space of the console, meaning more room for downloaded games. The bundle also includes a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
The Xbox series X is available at Microsoft now
If you want to buy an Xbox series X without paying extra for a bundle, or subscribing to Xbox All Access, then the Microsoft Store is what you’ll need. Here, you can pick up the series X at its regular £449.99 retail price, bagging you the console and a single controller. No need to spend extra on games and accessories you don’t want.
Good morning
Good morning, Xbox hunters! We have some great news for you – all of the retailers who gained stock yesterday still have consoles available right now. That means you can pick up a series X from Microsoft, as well as Game, Currys, Smyths and Asda.
Xbox stock trackers, downing tools
That’s a wrap. Thanks for reading the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog today.
We close off the blog with the £449 console in stock and available at the Microsoft Store, a £499 Forza Horizon 5 bundle in stock at Game, and a £679 hard drive bundle in stock at Currys.
Our expert advice? Grab the Xbox by itself at Microsoft, and if you really want Forza Horizon 5 sign up for Game Pass Ultimate, which includes the racing game among its 100+ strong library of on-demand titles. Game Pass Ultimate costs £10.99 per month, in contrast to buying a single game for £50.
For more Xbox deals and advice on finding the best bundles, join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search. Bye!
The best VPN for the Xbox series X
If you stream movies on your Xbox, a virtual private network allows you to disguise your location and access content and shows not normally available in your country. A VPN can also bypass any firewalls imposed by whoever runs your network.
You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on a laptop and route your console’s internet connection through that. You can also install some VPNs on routers to cover all of your devices in your home in one go.
A laggy VPN will hinder your online gaming, so to keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online. Check out our round-up of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
The best VPN for every type of device
The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost
Xbox elite wireless controller 2 has £5 off at Smyths
The Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 (£149.99, Smythstoys.com) can be picked up with a £5 discount right now. Half the price of an Xbox series S (£249.99, Argos.co.uk), this pro-level pad features three customisable profiles, adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a wrap-around rubberised grip and shortened hair-trigger locks.
If you don’t know what any of that means, and we wouldn’t blame you, the regular Xbox wireless controller might be more your speed (£54.99, Game.co.uk).
Is there an Xbox VR headset?
The PlayStation 5 has the PSVR (and soon the PSVR 2), but did you know that you can technically use a VR headset with an Xbox series X?
Plug an Oculus Quest 2 into an Xbox and – while you won’t get an actual VR experience – you can play your Xbox games on what looks like a giant cinema-screen sized display inside the headset.
It’s a novelty more than anything else. Unlike Sony, Microsoft has no plans to pursue virtual reality for the Xbox. That’s not to suggest that Microsoft isn’t interested in the tech. The company’s Hololens device is an enterprise-focused augmented reality headset for Windows, with some applications for gaming on the side.
For true VR gaming, you’ll need a gaming PC and one of the best VR headsets of 2022.
Bored of the real world? These VR headsets are your ticket out of here
Ready for the metaverse? We’ve rounded up the best VR headsets for gaming and business in 2022, including the Valve Index to HTC Vive, Oculus Quest and more
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get an Xbox? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox as you wake up on Black Friday
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.